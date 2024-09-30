Hope for ‘transformational impact’ as USA Sevens make big coaching call

USA Rugby have made a significant announcement ahead of the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series season, with Simon Amor signing on as the new head coach of the men’s sevens side. Amor brings world-class experience to the role as Mick Friday’s successor.

Friday, 52, stepped away from the position after Team USA’s eighth-place finish at the recent Paris Olympic Games. The Americans were also quite poor on the SVNS Series last season, failing to qualify for the Grand Final after finishing the regular season in ninth.

But, it was still somewhat of a surprise to see Friday leave the team after 10 years in charge. That left USA Rugby with a big decision to make as the men’s sevens side prepared to usher in a new era, but it’s safe to say they’ve found a more than handy replacement.

Amor was the inaugural recipient of the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year honour in 2004 after representing England on the international stage. The 45-year-old went to two Commonwealth Games and he also played in the Premiership.

The Englishman ventured into coaching in 2008 with London Scottish and the England women’s sevens side in 2008, and later took over the men’s team in 2013. During Amor’s time in charge, England placed in the top three at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby Sevens World Cup.

Great Britain also claimed a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games with Amor in charge. Now that Amor is with the USA, the rugby sevens guru is intent on leading the team to what would be their first-ever Olympic medal in four years’ time.

“I am extremely honoured to lead the men’s Eagles Sevens program and build on the last 10 years of work from Mike Friday and Phil Greening,” Amor said in a statement.

“With a home Olympics, as well as home men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups all on the horizon, this is an incredibly exciting time to make a transformational impact on the game of rugby in the USA.

“I am looking forward to relocating to San Diego to support the players and staff in getting better every day. I am equally as motivated to engage with the USA Rugby community, to help capitalise on this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Inspired by the women’s Eagles Sevens team in Paris, our ultimate goal is to medal at LA2028 with our first step targeting the top eight of an incredibly competitive HSBC World SVNS Series this year,” he added.



“With only a few weeks until Dubai, alongside the retirement of some great players who have been the backbone of the team for so many years, we know the challenge is high. However, having seen the players in the pathway, so undoubtedly is our potential.

“Our first year focus will therefore be about learning and establishing 100 per cent commitment, which will lay the foundations for us to build on our journey to LA2028.”

Amor is also bringing experience as head coach of the Hong Kong and Japan sevens programs with him to the Land of the Brave. The experienced coach has a history of developing players into international-ready talents.

As part of this announcement, it’s been revealed that Amor will be based at the home of USA Rugby Sevens in Chula Vista, California, following a visa process and relocation. The USA men’s sevens side will begin reassemble before the new SVNS Series campaign.

“We are delighted to welcome Simona s the next head coach of our men’s sevens program,” USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, Tamara Sheppard, explained.

“USA Rugby is venturing into an all-important period with the 2028 Olympics on home soil, so we couldn’t be prouder to have Simon’s leadership and experience at the forefront of this journey.

“After an extensive candidate evaluation process, Simon’s proficiency in player development and pedigree for Olympic success was perfect for our young and exciting men’s sevens program.”

The new SVNS Series season gets underway at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium from November 29 to December 1. Following that, the sevens world will head to Cape Town.