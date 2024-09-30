Northern Edition

Sevens

Hope for ‘transformational impact’ as USA Sevens make big coaching call

By Finn Morton
Simon Amor, the England backs coach looks on during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield on February 08, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

USA Rugby have made a significant announcement ahead of the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series season, with Simon Amor signing on as the new head coach of the men’s sevens side. Amor brings world-class experience to the role as Mick Friday’s successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, 52, stepped away from the position after Team USA’s eighth-place finish at the recent Paris Olympic Games. The Americans were also quite poor on the SVNS Series last season, failing to qualify for the Grand Final after finishing the regular season in ninth.

But, it was still somewhat of a surprise to see Friday leave the team after 10 years in charge. That left USA Rugby with a big decision to make as the men’s sevens side prepared to usher in a new era, but it’s safe to say they’ve found a more than handy replacement.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Amor was the inaugural recipient of the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year honour in 2004 after representing England on the international stage. The 45-year-old went to two Commonwealth Games and he also played in the Premiership.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USA Rugby (@usarugby)

The Englishman ventured into coaching in 2008 with London Scottish and the England women’s sevens side in 2008, and later took over the men’s team in 2013. During Amor’s time in charge, England placed in the top three at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby Sevens World Cup.

Great Britain also claimed a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games with Amor in charge. Now that Amor is with the USA, the rugby sevens guru is intent on leading the team to what would be their first-ever Olympic medal in four years’ time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely honoured to lead the men’s Eagles Sevens program and build on the last 10 years of work from Mike Friday and Phil Greening,” Amor said in a statement.

“With a home Olympics, as well as home men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups all on the horizon, this is an incredibly exciting time to make a transformational impact on the game of rugby in the USA.

“I am looking forward to relocating to San Diego to support the players and staff in getting better every day. I am equally as motivated to engage with the USA Rugby community, to help capitalise on this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Inspired by the women’s Eagles Sevens team in Paris, our ultimate goal is to medal at LA2028 with our first step targeting the top eight of an incredibly competitive HSBC World SVNS Series this year,” he added.

Related

Major change for Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens made official

Hong Kong China Rugby have confirmed this week that the highly prestigious Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will move to a new home.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

“With only a few weeks until Dubai, alongside the retirement of some great players who have been the backbone of the team for so many years, we know the challenge is high. However, having seen the players in the pathway, so undoubtedly is our potential.

“Our first year focus will therefore be about learning and establishing 100 per cent commitment, which will lay the foundations for us to build on our journey to LA2028.”

Amor is also bringing experience as head coach of the Hong Kong and Japan sevens programs with him to the Land of the Brave. The experienced coach has a history of developing players into international-ready talents.

As part of this announcement, it’s been revealed that Amor will be based at the home of USA Rugby Sevens in Chula Vista, California, following a visa process and relocation. The USA men’s sevens side will begin reassemble before the new SVNS Series campaign.

“We are delighted to welcome Simona s the next head coach of our men’s sevens program,” USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, Tamara Sheppard, explained.

“USA Rugby is venturing into an all-important period with the 2028 Olympics on home soil, so we couldn’t be prouder to have Simon’s leadership and experience at the forefront of this journey.

“After an extensive candidate evaluation process, Simon’s proficiency in player development and pedigree for Olympic success was perfect for our young and exciting men’s sevens program.”

The new SVNS Series season gets underway at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium from November 29 to December 1. Following that, the sevens world will head to Cape Town.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

56 Go to comments
S
SC 10 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

56 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

56 Go to comments
S
SC 21 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

56 Go to comments
S
SM 54 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

In the US now it’s Hispanics and Haitians. Eight years ago it was Muslims…

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Correct! Lifting has been illegal for years now.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.


Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.

56 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;


“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”


What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Anyone can suffer v. the Ox." Clearly the most devastating LH in the world now. Anyone playing against him must go out determined to get the set absoutly right. Attempt, not easy, to get the right shoulder down on his neck, stop him getting his head in under the breastbone and lifting.


BUT, in that scrum where he lifts Sclavi, Ox should have been penalised, even carded off the field, a yellow to be reviewed.. Under the laws of the game, that is illegal play. And a lift of that magnitude I would personally deem dangerous. Sclavi's neck is bent and trapped. Fortunate for all he is a hardened and very powerful prop at this level.

56 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

Good article!


I think the tighthead props Borthwick will pick this autumn will be Cole, Opoku-Fordjour, and then either Stuart or Heyes. Sela will probably be allowed to play out his time with the under 20s, but in 12 months time is likely to be introduced as Cole shuffles off into retirement. Fasogbon is probably the one who will struggle most at breaking into the team. He'll be unlucky not to be in the squad at some point over the next few years, but I wouldn't bet on him to get more than token minutes, or to go to the world cup in 2027. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but the next four year cycle might be when he properly breaks into the team.


I'm looking forward to watching more of Opoku-Fordjour over the next few weeks. He was possibly too small to be an international tighthead last season, but this year he looks gigantic. That's obviously good news, but last year he was extremely mobile, and I hope he hasn't lost too much of that.

1 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

BE, the ABs have always been the benchmark, and we in Saffa always see them as our biggest rival. But Ben continues to disrespect us and trash talks our rugger setup and players/coaches and supporters. So he needs to suck up the snarky comments which comes his way. Rugger folk in Saffa love the ABs and what they bring.

12 Go to comments
