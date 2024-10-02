Chiefs lure back 50-cap Brumbies loose forward as Sam Cane's replacement

The Chiefs have announced the signing of veteran Brumbies flanker Jahrome Brown on a two-year deal until the end of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old completed six seasons of Super Rugby in Australia’s capital, making his debut in 2018 and amassing 51 caps for the club over that time.

The coup means Brown will return home to New Zealand in what has become a “boomerang” deal with the loose forward leaving Waikato after two appearances in provincial rugby.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “He’s from the region, which is not a prerequisite, but we’ve got a lot of guys from within our catchment area, which we place some value on.

“He’s gone away and he’s accumulated 50 Super Rugby caps with the Brumbies, and they’ve obviously been a well-performing outfit, so he brings that experience.

“Although he can play multiple positions, we probably see him as a specialist 7. We’ve really only carried one of them in recent seasons, and that’s been Sam.

“So with him moving on, we probably felt a need to just make sure we covered our bases there.

“You add somebody like Jahrome Brown in there, and there’s going to be a lot of internal competition for spots, so it’s good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs have Samipeni Finau, a specialist blindside, Luke Jacobson, and Wallace Sititi on the books next season but none are specialist opensides.

Jacobson has filled the role in the past and at times during the 2024 season as Sititi emerged as a standout No 8.

There are a number of exciting prospects coming through the Chiefs system including Waikato No 7 Oli Mathis and New Zealand U20 loose forwards Andrew Smith and Malachai Wrampling-Arc, who may also be elevated to the squad next year.

ADVERTISEMENT