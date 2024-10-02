The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

The top 50 prospects under 23 years of age currently plying their trade in New Zealand features three capped All Blacks already and a handful of New Zealand sevens reps.

Although they aren’t the only internationals, with one capped Fijian and one capped Tongan player also in the mix, who play provincial rugby here. Another France U20 rep has also made the list, who will no doubt be in hot demand from multiple nations.

The Hurricanes are blessed with a number of front row prospects coming through the ranks while the Crusaders seem to hold many of the next generation of locks.

Here are the best 50 prospects in New Zealand under 23 years old for 2024.

50. Stanley Solomon, (19), Wellington, Wing/First five-eighth

A pocket rocket wing for the New Zealand U20s this year, Solomon is also a first five-eighth prospect for Wellington. The diminutive 19-year-old could have the best feet in the country already with dazzling footwork. He starred during the TRC U20s on the Sunshine Coast, beating defenders at will on the left wing and sparking New Zealand against South Africa. He pinched a classic intercept try on the final day against Australia to help clinch the title.

49. Xavi Taele, (19), Auckland, Centre

The gifted midfielder was one of the stars of the World U20 Championships for New Zealand. With the ability to step off both feet, Taele is a dangerous runner who can square up anyone one-on-one. He can also kick goals, not something you see often from a centre. He is very physical in defence and can shoot out of the line. A talented playmaker who will establish himself over the coming seasons.

48. James White (19), Canterbury, Fullback/First five-eighth

The young playmaker out of Christchurch Boys High has burst onto the NPC scene this year and had a breakout performance against Wellington in the No 15 jersey. Although they lost heavily to the powerful Lions outfit, White stood out with four line breaks and a try. He demonstrated good footwork and an effective step to break open Wellington frequently. Overlooked for New Zealand schoolboy honours, White could still push for New Zealand U20 next year.

47. Byron Smith (21), Southland, First five

The left-footed No 10 starred on the New Zealand U19 tour of South Africa having completed his schooling at rugby powerhouse Nudgee College in Brisbane. Smith’s skills were on show as the age-grade rep side tore apart the South African provinces. After aligning with Auckland, Smith has moved down to Southland to start for the Stags who are much more competitive this season.

46. Fiti Sa (21), Taranaki, Lock

Sa is one of the unique prospects in New Zealand rugby with natural gifts that make him a rarity. Standing at 6’8 and 125kg, the 21-year-old has the kind of special size that clearly doesn’t grow on trees. With New Zealand lacking this kind of giant, Sa fills that category. He is in his second season of NPC with the Bulls and has a lot of developing to do, learning how to master his power and find top-level conditioning to become a force in the game. But there is no denying that Sa stands alone as the biggest lock prospect in the country.

45. Payton Spencer (20), Auckland, Fullback

Since leaving Hamilton Boys as a schoolboy star, the young Spencer has rarely been seen. He had a brief introduction on the Sevens circuit in 2023 before being injured playing for the New Zealand U20s in the warm-up games against Australia. Unfortunately, that meant he missed his chance at the World U20 Championships last year. He returned for three NPC caps with Auckland but has not been seen in 2024 after undergoing surgery. He has been signed for the Blues so a reappearance for Spencer seems likely at Super Rugby level despite a tough couple of years.

44. Mosese Bason (19), Manawatu, Loose forward

Another standout at this year’s World U20 Championships, Bason was one of the few 19-year-olds picked in the squad. He finished high school in Fielding last year and was named player of the Super U20 tournament in Taupo in 2024 for the Hurricanes U20. Younger brother of New Zealand U20 captain and hooker Vernon, Mosese is a strong ball-carrying loose forward with big upside.

43. Oli Mathis (19), Waikato, Openside

Ranked the number one high school player in 2023 at Hamilton Boys, Mathis was a star for the New Zealand schoolboys in 2023. Although he wasn’t picked for New Zealand U20s this year, Mathis has burst onto the NPC scene showing his explosive speed and running. In his second appearance for Waikato, he snagged a crucial ruck turnover against Auckland in front of his own goalposts. Against Northland he ripped a 50-metre try from a set piece launch, beating a handful of defenders on the way. Mathis is sure to be selected for the New Zealand U20s next year.

42. Fletcher Anderson (21), Tasman, No 8

Anderson is a stocky No 8 with surprising power. His game is built on work rate, double-digit tackles and carries, while also being a lineout jumping option in the back row. He is an 80-minute player with a big engine. He has been a workhorse for the Mako in 2024 after missing the entire season in 2023 due to injury. Named the Makos rookie of the year in 2022, Anderson made his Crusaders debut this year, getting two bench appearances, before getting back on the provincial circuit.



41. Josh Whaanga (20), Otago, Centre

The 6’4 midfielder out of Otago Boys has the size that has been missing from New Zealand’s midfields of recent years. A New Zealand U20 rep in 2024, Whaanga has 16 caps for Otago since making his debut in 2023 and was one of the Highlanders’ top homegrown talents. A big body who can distribute well, Whaanga could become a gain line weapon with the size that he possesses.

40. Akira Ieremia (22), Wellington, Lock

The son of former All Black midfielder Alama, the Silverstream product is a towering second-rower at 6’4 and 115kg. Having debuted for the Lions in NPC in 2023, Ieremia is into his second season of provincial rugby. Despite having the ultimate rugby pedigree, Ieremia hasn’t had New Zealand age grade recognition but is a naturally skilled lock with size and power. With the Hurricanes unable to uncover an All Black calibre lock in years, Ieremia could be that solution.

39. Kyren Taumoefolau (21), Tasman, Winger

The Tasman flyer out of Marlborough is a tall wing with range and plenty of speed. The electric prospect debuted for Tonga last year as a 20-year-old and played one pool game at the Rugby World Cup, coming off the bench to score against Romania. 2024 saw Taumoefolau make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for Moana Pasifika where he played nine games. Tonga clearly see plenty of potential long-term in the young winger.

38. Sione Halalilo, (22), Wellington, Openside

The Tongan-born flanker has come through the Wellington system after moving to New Zealand for his schooling. The dynamic ball-carrying force made a name for himself as a back-rower after starting out as a midfielder. His powerful carrying is a key asset. Clocking in at 125kg, Halalilio is built tough but possesses explosive running. As an openside for Wellington, Halalilo is used as a high-volume tackler more in the Sam Cane-mould with plenty of other big ball carriers in the side.

37. Vernon Bason (19), Manawatu, Hooker

This year’s New Zealand U20 captain, the older Bason brother is a strong carrier with ball skills. After two New Zealand U20 campaigns, he is back with a young Turbos side and battling for game time with another age-grade hooker prospect, Raymond Tuputupu. The Hurricanes have a ton of front-row prospects coming through their feeder provinces and Bason is another on the list.

36. Liam Jack (20), Canterbury, Lock

The son of former Crusader Graham and nephew of former All Black Chris, Jack is full of rugby pedigree. After anchoring the New Zealand U20s lineout and 2024, Jack is already starting games for Canterbury in the NPC shortly after making his provincial debut. After winning a Super Rugby U20 title this year, Jack is part of the next crop looking to get the club back to championship-winning ways.

35. Nathan Salmon (19), Northland, Winger

A bolter who has hit the NPC this year out of Whangarei Boys High School, Salmon is a 6 ft 3 wing with plenty of gas. He’s impressed out wide for the Taniwha with two tries in his three starts. A New Zealand barbarian selection last year, he scored a try against New Zealand schools. Given his age profile and youth, Salmon is now a top wing prospect after showing he can more than handle it at provincial level.

34. Bradley Chrichton, (21), Wellington, prop

Another propping prospect in the capital out of Norths Rugby Club, the 21-year-old is 6 ft 3 and 127kg already. He’s only had two provincial caps but professional rugby demands players of this size and they don’t grow on trees. He’s a development prospect but has potential.

33. Oliver Haig, (22), Otago, Loose forward

The 22-year-old became a Highlanders regular this season with 12 appearances after his initial debut in 2023. Raised in the UK, Haig attended Otago Boys High and has been in the Highlanders development system since. Haig can also cover lock if needed, but he has mainly been used as a backrower. His height makes him another lineout option which is a necessity of any blindside at the next level. With dual eligibility, Haig has multiple pathways to the international arena.

32. Cam Miller (21), Otago, First five-eighth

The Highlanders pivot is one of two young first fives coming through the Otago team, the other being Ajay Faleafaga. Miller possesses a strong kicking game with a long kick, but needs to develop a triple-threat game to progress further. There are signs the 21-year-old is able to do so, with a brilliant counter-attacking run against Canterbury showing Miller has big playmaking ability. If he can develop more ball playing and a running game, he could get to the highest level.

31. Che Clark (21), Auckland, Flanker

A schoolboy star in Auckland 1A rugby, Clark has been a blue chip prospect in the New Zealand system for some time. At 6’4 and 101kg, the flanker has robust speed which transferred onto the sevens circuit where he became an All Blacks Sevens rep in 2022. After graduating from the New Zealand U20 side, he is now plying his trade for Auckland looking for the next level at Super Rugby. Given the investment made into his development, he will no doubt be on the Blues roster in no time.

30. Kauvaka Kaivelata (22), Counties, Loosehead prop

The Counties Manukau loosehead prop is one of the bigger front-row prospects under 23. Out of Wesley College, Kaivelata was originally on a development deal with the Chiefs in 2023 after three seasons of provincial rugby with Counties. He made his Super Rugby debut in 2024 against the Force, completing his unlikely rise. He is surprisingly mobile for a big man and that’s what appeals for the prototype front-rower that succeeds in New Zealand rugby.

29. Aki Tuivailala (19), Waikato, centre

One of the stars of Hamilton Boys’ 2022 national title-winning and World Schools festival-winning team, Tuivailala graduated from the New Zealand U20 into the Waikato side last year. A genuine outside centre, the Mooloo have used him on the wing so far but Tuivailala has shown glimpses of his talent already, skinning Auckland down the flank for a try in round four. He is a blue chip centre prospect and will find his way into the midfield over the next few seasons.

28. Mason Tupaea, (21), Waikato, Loosehead prop

The younger brother of All Black midfielder Quinn Tupaea, Mason is similarly built with an athletic frame. As a loosehead, Tupaea has strength, mobility, skills and undercover power. Although he has just seven NPC caps, three last year and four this year, the Blues were willing to take a gamble on the front rower this year as an injury replacement for Jordan Lay and Ben Ake. He made his Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders at Eden Park in a 47-13 win.

27. Patrick Tuifua (20), Hawkes Bay, Lock/Flanker

The subject of a tug-of-war between New Zealand and France, Tuifua of New Caledonia was a standout for the France U20 side during the Six Nations U20. The 6’3 giant was used by the France age-grade side as an openside/blindside flanker. He featured five times for Hawke’s Bay in 2023, and has been named in their squad for 2024 but has not been in action yet. After moving to New Zealand at age 15 in 2020, he will become New Zealand-eligible in 2025.

26. Raymond Tuputupu (21), Manawatu, Hooker

Another hooking prospect in Manuwatu, a real area of strength for the Turbos. He made his Super Rugby debut in 2022 for the Hurricanes before he had even played NPC or for the New Zealand U20s. In 2024 he featured five more times as a role player off the Canes bench, earning two starts. The Hurricanes are stacked at the position with young talent to learn behind Asafo Aumua.

25. Lucas Cashmore (22), Bay of Plenty, First five

The nephew of former Blues fullback Adrian Cashmore took a risk leaving school early to pursue his rugby dream. Coming through the Chiefs system, the Bay of Plenty pivot has three seasons of NPC under his belt already. A New Zealand U20 rep in 2022, Cashmore is a strong No 10 with goal kicking in his blood. After bouncing around the country, he made his Super Rugby debut with the Blues in 2024, featuring twice.

24. Finn Hurley (21), Otago, Fullback

The diminutive livewire is a game-breaker on his day. He missed the final cut for the New Zealand U20s in 2023, but was one of the most threatening performers against Australia before the World U20 Championships. His game has a touch of Damian McKenzie about it. He can break the line and beat defenders, with his small stature hard to get a hand on. Already having debuted in Super Rugby, Hurley is the third-ranked fullback prospect on the list.

23. Josh Beehre (22), Auckland, Lock

Beehre is a Northland product that has come through the Blues development system through the club’s age-grade rep sides. A New Zealand U20 rep in 2022, Beehre has graduated through to Super Rugby level with the Blues and impressed in the title-winning side in 2024, becoming a key part of the side with 12 caps mainly off the bench. He has quickly established himself as a top emerging lock and is the fourth-ranked second-rower on the list.

22. Tahlor Cahill, (21), Canterbury, Lock

Another fast riser through the Crusaders’ system, the Canterbury lock made his Super Rugby debut this year under new head coach Rob Penney. The 6’6 lock made three appearances early in the season with one start. Along with Jamie Hannah (ranked #11), Cahill is part of the youth movement in the Crusaders locking stocks.

21. Seb Calder (22), Canterbury, Tighthead prop

The second-ranked prop on the top 50, Calder is already a well-established NPC player and has won two Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders since his debut in 2022. A champion rower, Calder has 13 Crusaders caps over three seasons as a role player as a back-up tighthead prop. The club saw enough to reward him with a two-year deal running through to 2026. The 22-year-old will likely become a key player in the Crusaders’ pack over the next couple of seasons.



20. Xavier Tito-Harris (19), Auckland, Fullback

Another highly touted emerging Sevens star, Tito-Harris was the fullback in a dominant Kelston Boys 1st XV in 2022. He took the Sevens pathway coming straight out of school, debuting for the All Blacks Sevens in Hong Kong. In London, he was flown over as an injury replacement and immediately scored a double against South Africa after stepping off the plane. He’s a dynamic outside back currently playing for Auckland looking to find his way onto a Super Rugby roster.

19. Malachai Wrampling-Alec (20), Waikato, No 8

Wrampling-Alec made his NPC debut in 2023 and has just completed two New Zealand U20 campaigns. It was in 2024 that the 20-year-old really landed on the radar, with standout performances in the inaugural Rugby Championship U20. The all-round No 8 has a strong carry, strong defence, good ball skills, is a lineout jumper, and a naturally gifted player. It won’t be long before he debuts for a Super Rugby side, most likely the Chiefs.

18. Caleb Tangitau (21), Auckland, Winger

Tangitau has been a professional since 2022 when he signed with the New Zealand Sevens coming out of Westlake on the North Shore. He featured at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby Sevens World Cup that year, bagging 17 tries in four tournaments. During his Sevens career, he switched to 15s for the New Zealand U20s campaign and has since made his Super Rugby debut for the Blues. He’s been signed by the Highlanders for 2025, continuing the trend of Blues’ prospects heading south. An elusive runner with footwork, Tangitau will beat a healthy number of defenders and look to secure a place on the end of the Landers’ backline.

17. Will Stodart (20), Otago, Loose forward/Lock

The hybrid loosie-lock is 6’6 and 116kg, an ideal frame for Test rugby long term. At just 20 years old the Southland product has four Super Rugby caps with the Highlanders already. At NPC level he has been used as more of a loose forward, featuring at blindside and even No 8. His versatility across multiple positions will prove to be valuable as he progresses through the system. He’s a tackling machine for Otago, with the third most in the competition in 2024.

16. Macca Springer (21), Tasman, Winger



The 6’2 winger has raw athleticism that the Crusaders like. Out of Waimea in the Tasman region, he is a local Crusaders product who came through their academy. He graduated from the New Zealand U20s last year and begun his Super Rugby career in 2023. He was in and out of the starting side this season in a struggling outfit, with some execution issues. With 18 Super caps already, Springer is sure to reach new heights over the coming years.



15. Jack Taylor (21), Southland, Hooker

Taylor is a local prospect from the deep south who graduated from the New Zealand U20s last year into the Highlanders squad for 2024. In his first few starts, he showed impressive ability over the ball, winning multiple ruck penalties. His throwing was clean and he was able to operate the lineout at a high level. He already has 11 caps for the Highlanders, splitting time with Henry Bell, brother of Crusaders rake George Bell.

14. Jordi Viljoen (20), Manawatu, Halfback

The grandson of a former Springbok, Viljoen has debuted in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and scored a try. His size is not a detraction, he is an electric prospect out of Palmerston North with clear rugby pedigree. He may see more game time at the Canes next season with TJ Perenara’s departure opening up a bench spot behind Cam Roigard.

13. Siale Lauaki (21), Wellington, Tighthead prop

The highest-ranked prop on the list, Lauaki has three years of NPC experience under his belt since debuting in 2022 and representing New Zealand U20s in 2023. He has debuted for the Hurricanes with five caps. Lauaki has rare size at his young age, clocking in at 6’4 and 125kg already. With New Zealand in need of power and size to combat the growing size of opposition packs, Lauaki is the propping prospect who can provide that.

12. Taha Kemara (20), Waikato, First five-eighth

The former Hamilton Boys product was thrown in the deep end this year as the Crusaders dealt with an injury crisis at 10 after Rivez Reihana went down and Fergus Burke was still sidelined. As a 19-year-old he showed he probably wasn’t ready for that level, especially behind a struggling pack. But the electric playmaker will show his class for Waikato in the NPC. A natural ball player and elusive runner, Kemara will be key for igniting the Mooloos backline.

11. Jamie Hannah (21), Canterbury, Lock

There are many locks in this age cohort but the Crusaders debutant is the best of them. Others might have more height like his former school teammate Fabian Holland or plaudits like former New Zealand schoolboy captain Zach Gallagher, but Hannah has the edge in the physicality and contact stakes. Coming off the bench for the Crusaders this season, the 6 ft 5 lock always clocked in with a high work rate and big defensive output. He was always one of the best in a losing side. Once he adds 15-20 kg onto his frame, he will be in the national conversation.

10. Dylan Pledger (19), Otago, Halfback

A shock pick on the list as the highest-ranked No 9, Pledger is one of the best halfback prospects New Zealand has produced in a long time. With the New Zealand U20s this year he was the best player on the field in every game. He has a dynamic running game, great feet, breakaway speed, vision and an instinct for the gap. When New Zealand needed a play, Pledger produced try assists and tries all throughout the World U20 Championship. It won’t be long before he is dominating NPC and finding his way onto a Super Rugby roster.

9. Harry Godfrey (21), Hawkes Bay, Fullback

Another early Super Rugby debutant, Godfrey burst onto the scene with the Hurricanes against Moana Pasifika in 2022. He has a gliding running style that is elusive and a package of skills that makes him suited to cover first five as well. Godfrey’s rise is touted as one of the reasons Hurricanes first five Aidan Morgan made the call to head overseas. Don’t be surprised to see Godfrey play in the 10 jersey next season behind Brett Cameron.

8. Ajay Faleafaga (21), Otago, First five-eighth

Faleafaga is the second-highest ranked No 10 on the list, and the highest ranked New Zealand-eligible first five. The second coming of Lima Sopoaga, the gifted playmaker out of St Peters in Auckland won a national 1st XV championship as a 15-year-old. After playing New Zealand U20s last year, he made his Super Rugby debut in 2024 with the Highlanders and has looked the most assured at that level out of all the young first fives in New Zealand.

7. George Bell (22), Canterbury, Hooker

The list is very deep at hooker and newly capped All Black George Bell leads the way as the highest-ranked No 2. Obviously a gifted ball carrier as illustrated by his try in Super Rugby for the Crusaders, Bell is a highly touted prospect for the future. His All Black selection was controversial due to throwing issues in a Crusaders lineout that was poor for long stretches of the season, but long term, he could prove to be a gem.

6. Codemeru Vai (20), Bay of Plenty, Winger

Cody Vai ranks as the highest wing prospect. The 6 ft 2 wing has been a professional since coming directly out of St Peter’s in Cambridge. As an 18-year-old he debuted for the All Blacks Sevens team and immediately began tearing up the circuit. His devastating step proved lethal in Sevens, his try in the final in Hong Kong against Fiji in 2023 is a perfect example. The son of former Manu Samoa international Kitiona Nanai Vai and the younger brother of former Blues fullback Melani Nanai, Vai has rugby in his bloodline. He already has two tries in two games for BOP in 2024 and the fourth-most line breaks.

5. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (20), Manawatu, First five-eighth

The nephew of All Black star Richie Mo’unga, Armstrong-Ravula has risen quickly through the ranks and made waves with the Fijian Drua. The Christchurch-born and raised product was overlooked by the Hurricanes whilst in their system, and now the 20-year-old is an international capped by Fiji. A strong goal kicker and natural ball player, Armstrong-Ravula didn’t see any NPC this year as was starting at fullback for Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup, but he remains one of the best prospects in provincial rugby.

4. Noah Hotham (21), Tasman, Halfback



The Crusaders halfback’s rise through New Zealand rugby has been swift, completing his rise to the top in July with a cap for the All Blacks against Fiji. Hotham is a dynamic No 9 who helped revive the Crusaders’ attack in the back end of the Super Rugby season. His running game offers explosive burst around the ruck and brings an extra dimension. The former Hamilton Boys halfback is going to be around for a long time.

3. Riley Higgins (21), Wellington, Midfielder

The highest-ranked midfielder on the list, Higgins is a future All Black in the making at 6 ft 2 and 100kg. He already has three seasons of Super Rugby experience under his belt after debuting in 2022 for the Hurricanes. This season he featured 10 times, showing his abilities as a smart line runner with power, footwork and a backhand offload, Higgins will likely fill Jordie Barrett’s shoes in the No 12 jersey next year when he departs for Leinster. The Hurricanes’ backline may even be better with Higgins starting. For Wellington this year, Higgins is the top offloader in the competition and fourth equal in line breaks.

2. Peter Lakai (21) – Wellington, Openside

The dynamic loose forward out of St Pats Silverstream began his NPC career as a No 8 with Wellington but in his second Super Rugby season with the Hurricanes found a home at openside, where he looks to be the long-term selection. Lakai has one of the highest work rates in the country on both sides of the ball, a destructive ball carrier and a high-volume tackler. The former New Zealand U20 captain was drafted in to train with the All Blacks but hasn’t yet been officially selected or capped.

1. Wallace Sititi (21) – North Harbour, No 8

The number one prospect under 23 for 2024, Sititi burst onto the scene during Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs this year. The blockbusting No 8 is a power ball carrier who can bend the gain line. In his maiden start for the All Blacks against South Africa as a blindside, he illustrated his power with 16 carries and two half breaks. He beat six defenders, the most of any All Black. To do it against the Springboks in South Africa shows the talent that he has. After his first Rugby Championship campaign where he was one of the All Blacks’ best forwards, Sititi tops the list of the top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby.