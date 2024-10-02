‘We love a villain’: Ex-NRL star calls on Rieko Ioane to jump codes

Former New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson has called on All Blacks midfielder Rieko Ioane to “come to league my bro.” Ioane has faced some backlash the last few days after an extract from Johnny Sexton’s autobiography was released.

In an eye-opening extract that was published by The Sunday Times, Sexton revisited an exchange the pair shared after last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France. The All Blacks and Ireland met in one of the greatest World Cup knockout games there’s ever been.

Ireland had beaten South Africa in pool play and were tipped by many to finally break their quarter-final curse before charging on towards World Cup glory, but the All Blacks were brilliant that night. They led 28-24 with time up on the clock.

The Irish unleashed one final assault on the All Blacks as they searched desperately for a try. But, after Sam Whitelock won a penalty which brought an end to the match, and Ireland’s World Cup dream was shattered.

Afterwards, Ioane and Sexton were seen sharing words after the match.

Now, we know Sexton’s side of the story.

“I couldn’t bring myself to watch the quarter-final back,” Sexton wrote in his soon-to-be-released autobiography. “I don’t think I ever will. I don’t need to. I’ve mentally replayed every second, over and over. It finishes the same way ever time.

“… After (referee Wayne) Barnes blows the final whistle, he says, ‘Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’ So much for the All Blacks’ famous ‘no dickheads’ policy. So much fr their humility.

“I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f***er. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”

The All Blacks went on to lose the Rugby World Cup Final 12-11 to the Springboks. Ioane started that match at outside centre, and the 27-year-old has continued to serve as the nation’s first-choice outside centre under new coach Scott Robertson.

Ioane won a Super Rugby Pacific title with the Blues before the All Blacks’ season got underway against England. The midfielder has started seven Tests so far under ‘Razor’ Robertson, but was named to come off the pine on one occasion against Argentina in Wellington.

But, with all this outside noise, one of the greatest players in New Zealand’s rugby league history has somewhat jokingly encouraged the All Black to consider a jump across codes.

“I think for me, I enjoy it. I like knowing that there’s a bit of villain in the All Blacks,” host Mark Peard said on the Play on Show. “Here’s my question for All Black fans out there: are we ready to back a villain?

“If that is in fact what Rieko said and I’d like to think it is, are we mature enough to understand that a villain is a wonderful role to be playing? If Rieko is that and did say that, I’m backing him.”

Johnson added: “Hey and Rieks, if you’re going to cop absolute backlash from the rugby world for this, come to league my bro. You’ll fit in perfectly. Hey, we love a villain, we love a villain.”

Ioane has recently responded to Sexton’s autography jab with a cryptic message on Instagram. The All Black has shared a picture of the two together, with a joker card above Ioane’s head and a house emoji below Sexton.