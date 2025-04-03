'Real leader' Taine Plumtree confirms Welsh club future

Scarlets have received a significant boost ahead of the season’s run-in with the news that Wales back-rower Taine Plumtree has committed his future to the club.

The club say the 25-year-old’s re-signing underlines Scarlets’ ambition to retain emerging homegrown talent and build on what has been a notable period of progress in Llanelli.

Plumtree has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving from New Zealand in the summer of 2023.

Plumtree’s roots in Swansea meant that it was no real surprise when the Kiwi earned his first Wales cap ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Plumtree drew immediate attention after scoring two tries on his United Rugby Championship debut against the Vodacom Bulls. Since then, he has made 27 appearances for the Scarlets and recorded his sixth try in the recent derby victory over the Ospreys.

“I am delighted to have signed with the Scarlets for the foreseeable future,” said Plumtree. “It’s a club that has done a lot for me and made me so welcome, not only the players and staff, but the fans, with the support they have shown me for the last year and a half. It was a no-brainer to recommit to the club

“Another reason why I wanted to re-sign was that I can see the potential the club has – the boys that are coming through and the talent that is here. I want to be part of that. There are exciting times ahead. I think we have shown signs of that this year and hopefully we can keep on building over the coming years.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s bonus-point victory over the Ospreys, he said: “It was awesome to see the Parc so full and loud. We got the win, but the job is not done with another big game against the Ospreys again in Europe on Sunday. These are exciting times for everyone.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “Taine has been excellent since he arrived here in Llanelli a couple of years ago. He is a big character around the group and a key player on the field. He has also become a real leader for us.

“Taine is still a young man and we are excited that there is plenty more to come from him. He is athletic, carries strongly, is a great line-out option and is a player who puts a lot of work into his game – he is always looking to get better. We are delighted he has signed a new contract with us and he has a big part to play in the evolution of this team.”

Scarlets have also announced a first senior contract for Macs Page, renewed deals for Tomi Lewis, Joe Roberts and Eddie James; and confirmed Wales international Joe Hawkins will arrive from Exeter Chiefs this summer.

