Stacey Waaka recognised as one of NRLW’s best before rugby sevens return

Two-time Olympic Games gold medallist Stacey Waaka has taken the rugby league world by storm. Before returning to the SVNS Series with the Black Ferns Sevens, Waaka has been named in the NRLW’s Dally M Team of the Year and the RLPA Dream Team.

Waaka arrived in Brisbane less than a week after Team New Zealand’s inspirational run to glory at the recent Paris Olympic Games. The women in black fell short of the top prize on the SVNS Series in Madrid but made amends on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

With a sold-out crowd at Stade de France watching on, New Zealand beat Ilona Maher’s USA 24-12 in a thrilling semi-final before overcoming a valiant Canadian outfit in the gold medal match. Waaka, Michaela Blyde, Sarah Hirini and more had etched their names into the history books.

While there was of course time to celebrate, Waaka was on a plane soon after with Brisbane as the final destination. Waaka is also a Rugby World Cup Sevens, Commonwealth Games and Women’s Rugby World Cup winner, but this was an all-new challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RLPA | Rugby League Players Association (@rlplayers)

Waaka hadn’t played in the NRLW before but an opportunity to try something new awaited. The Brisbane Broncos are one of the biggest rugby league clubs in the world, and Waaka embraced the chance to venture out of her comfort zone.

“I’m scared. I am scared as heck,” Waaka said with a laugh on The Breakdown earlier this year. “I’m nervous, I’m still trying to learn the rules!

“I’m trying to watch as much as I can, but I’m excited too. I’m excited to go out there and do something new.

“Yes, I have been to a lot of pinnacle events: Commonwealth Games, World Cups, Olympics, but the next goal on the list is potentially play for the Kiwi Ferns.

“I’m probably going to put my hand up and trial this season, just to see where it goes. Obviously, I’m back with sevens for the next two years so you can’t get rid of me just yet, but maybe a potential switch after I finish playing rugby, who knows.

“Maybe a league World Cup, we’ll see where life takes me!”

Waaka played six matches for the ‘Bronx’ in the 2024 season and the winger didn’t look out of place by any means. The New Zealander scored six tries, broke 23 tackles, made six line breaks, and tackled with 94.7 per cent accuracy.

While the Broncos’ season came to an end last Sunday with a 14-nil loss to the Cronulla Sharks, Waaka will still look back at the campaign as a success. The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) has recognised the code-hopper as one of the competition’s elite.

The player-voted team recognises “the best 14 players by their positions.” Waaka is one of six players who were named in the Dream Team for the first time, and part of a trio from the Broncos who were the minor premiers.

“On behalf of the RLPA I’d like to congratulate these 14 players for making the 2024 Players’ Dream Team,” Clint Newtown, the CEO of the RLPA, said in a statement.

“The Players’ Dream Team from the NRLW is always an incredible list of players who have contributed to creating the best domestic women’s competition in our region.

“… On the field they battle through intense rivalries, but they also have a profound mutual respect and authentic admiration for each other’s abilities and performances.”