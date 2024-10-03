Michael Cheika ban: RFU publish 12-page disciplinary hearing verdict

The 12-page full written verdict into the Michael Cheika disciplinary hearing has been published more than 28 hours after it originally emerged that the new Leicester boss had disrespected an independent match day doctor on September 21 and would have to serve a ban. The Australian coached the Tigers to a last-gasp victory at Exeter in his first match in charge at the Gallagher Premiership club, but the victory has since had a disciplinary hearing sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Tuesday of this week, 10 days after the Sandy Park match ended with Tommy Reffell’s decisive converted try, when it emerged that Cheika was to an attend a disciplinary hearing later that day after being charged with an alleged breach of RFU rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or union.

It was Wednesday lunchtime when it was confirmed that the head coach had received a two-game ban, with one week suspended until the end of the 2024/25 season, after his case was heard by chair Richard Whittam and panel members Dr Julian Morris and Oliver Clarke.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Whittam explained in an RFU circulated email: “The panel found that Michael Cheika disrespected the independent match day doctor in challenging the decision he had made that a player was subject to an IPR (immediate permanent removal).

“Although it was an unusual case because there was a lack of clarity about the decisions made about the head injuries, the decisions of the independent match day doctor must be respected. In this particular case, the appropriate sanction was one of two weeks. The panel mitigated this by suspending one week until the end of the season.”

Newcastle Leicester All Stats and Data

The outcome disappointed Leicester, who hit back later on Wednesday in a statement from executive chairman Peter Tom. It read: “Leicester welcome the panel’s finding that head coach Michael Cheika was not intimidating or abusive towards the match day doctor following the recent game with Exeter.

“However, the club would nevertheless like to express its dissatisfaction with the finding that Michael Cheika was disrespectful. Whilst the panel have yet to provide reasons for its decision, the club is particularly disappointed with the disrespectful finding given that multiple witnesses gave evidence at the disciplinary hearing supporting Michael’s version of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club is also disappointed that despite its request not to do so, the RFU issued a statement announcing the panel’s decision despite the club having not yet been provided with the written judgment and knowing the exact reasons for the decision. Additionally, we find it regrettable that the RFU’s statement included some reasoning for the decision from the chairman of the panel which was not shared with the club at the hearing and before the written judgement has been provided.

“Leicester Tigers would like to place on record that it would never question the World Rugby HIA process, when correctly implemented, and is rigorously committed to the safety, well-being and health of our players. We will be seeking clarification on the above and reserve the right to lodge an appeal of the decision, within the 14-day period allowed, once we have been provided with the written judgement by the RFU.”

With Cheika currently set to miss this Saturday’s Premiership match at Newcastle, the written verdict from the disciplinary hearing has now been published. An appeal panel is on standby for Friday night if Cheika wants to appeal and do so swiftly. It doesn’t affect his right to do so later within the 14-day appeal window.

Click here to read the full 12-page Michael Cheika disciplinary hearing written verdict