Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

Rugby Australia has today announced a landmark end-of-season tour which will see an Australia XV squad travel the United Kingdom in November. This is a significant announcement for the code Down Under ahead of next year’s British & Irish Lions Series.

Brumbies assistant coach Rob Seib will oversee the squad during the tour. The Australia XV will first take on Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday, November 8, which is 115 years after the first Australia touring side took on a combined Bristol and Clifton outfit.

The following weekend, the Australian side will run out onto the sacred turf of the Twickenham Stoop for an intriguing clash with England A. That fixture will be held on Sunday, November 17, at the venue which is just a short walk from Allianz Stadium (formerly Twickenham).

This announcement continues RA’s commitment to ensure a wider pool of players are getting an opportunity to play international matches. Last year, a lot of Australians were picked for the Barbarians tour and an Australia A side participated in the 2022 Pacific Nations Cup.

With next year’s Lions Tour rapidly approaching, Wallabies and Australia XV coaches will consult one another to select this squad. It should give some uncapped players an opportunity to stake their claim for an international call-up.

“We’re delighted to work closely with the RFU and Bristol to confirm these fixtures,” Rugby Australia’s Director of High Performance of Rugby, Peter Horne, said in a statement.

“We’re committed to our players getting opportunities to play against high-quality international opposition, with the Australia XV program a great development tool for our country’s next best players, coaches and management.

“With the British & Irish Lions on our shores next year, these fixtures will allow us to continue to build depth and for Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies coaching to get a good look at a wider selection of players.”

2024 Australia XV Tour

Australia XV versus Bristol Bears, 7:45 pm GMT, Friday, November 8. Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Australia XV versus England A, 2:00 pm GMT, Sunday November 17. Twickenham Stoop, London.