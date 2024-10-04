Watch: Cam Roigard runs rampant with two tries in NPC return

All Black halfback Cam Roigard wasted no time in reintroducing himself to the rugby world in his return from injury, scoring twice in a 40-minute performance for Counties Manukau in the NPC.

After over 150 days of rehab since rupturing his Patella during Super Rugby Pacific, the 23-year-old subbed into Saturday’s round nine NPC contest at halftime with his side down five against Manawatu.

It took just five minutes for Roigard to score, tying the game before his side ran away as 19-point victors thanks to the injection of the halfback and fellow All Black Dalton Papali’i off the bench.

The game also featured players returning from international duties in the Pacific Nations Cup, including rising Fiji star Isaia Armstrong-Ravula and Samoa’s Jonathan Taumateine, who Roigard replaced at the break.

Roigard even had the cameraman lost on his first try, throwing a dummy at the base of the ruck and shrugging off a tackle attempt to dot the ball down under the posts.

The ICONIC show n go even had the cameramen lost 😂 Welcome back, Cam Roigard 👏

For his second, Roigard received an offload from Papali’i on a counter-attack just after halfway. The halfback had two defenders in front of him, delivering two sharp left-foot steps to beat both and win the race to the try line, again scoring under the posts.

Cam Roigard has TWO! 🔥

The match was Roigard’s lone audition for All Blacks selection before the team is named on Monday, and it’s safe to say he took the opportunity with both hands.

Perhaps just as enticing to All Blacks selectors, alongside Roigard’s form, will be his fitness, as he made plays throughout his 40 minutes on the park.

In the 75th minute, Roigard showed huge strength to drag down Manawatu’s Caleb Leef just shy of the try line and then pull him backward as the midfielder reached for the chalk, forcing a knock-on.

The All Black also produced a try-assist by working blindside off the ruck, drawing one player before setting up his winger Blake Makiri with a one-on-one just shy of the right corner.

Papali’i also got amongst the scoring festivities in the second half, receiving an offload from Super Rugby Pacific MVP Hoskins Sotutu on halfway and sprinting 50 metres with a left-foot step of his own to reach the try line. The flanker was however helped form the field after suffering an apparent leg injury five minutes from fulltime.