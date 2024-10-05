Northern Edition

Rising stars shine bright in opening round of Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

By Finn Morton
New South Wales played Queensland in four sevens matches on Saturday. Picture: Karen Watson / supplied by Rugby Australia.

With SVNS Series superstars like Charlotte Caslick, Tia Hinds and Kaitlin Shave watching on from the sidelines, some of Australia’s emerging rugby sevens elite put on a show at Forshaw Rugby Park south of Sydney.

Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Faith Nathan, Madison Ashby and Bienne Terita all played in past seasons of the Next Gen Sevens before stepping up to the SVNS Series. This competition presents a golden opportunity for players to put their hand up for higher honours.

New South Wales’ 19-year-old playmaker Piper Simons, and Faagase Tupuola-Palale from Queensland, were among the players who stood out after an intriguing series of results. NSW hosted their arch-rivals in four matches on a fairly humid Saturday.

In the opening match which kicked off at 10:00 am, the Queenslanders took out the win on the back of a well-worked Rhani Hagan double and a try to Tupuola-Palale. Amahli-Sieli Hala also crossed for a five-pointer as the visitors ran away with a convincing 26-10 win.

Tatum Bird and Damita Bethan had both scored for New South Wales during an educational defeat which taught them plenty of lessons. But, to their credit, they were much better later in the day as they looked to bounce back and even take some ascendency.

Betham and Simons both scored for New South Wales, and it was enough to see them take a strong lead in game two. But, put it down to the trademark ‘Queenslander’ sporting spirit if you’d like, the visitors fought their way back.

Tupuola-Palale proved to be a handful on the right edge for the Queenslanders as the No. 14 crossed for another two tries on the back of her power and pace. The 2023 Australian Schoolgirl Sevens representative scored out wide in the final play to make the scores 12-10.

Queensland still needed the conversion to go over to avoid a loss, but it wasn’t to be as the New South Welshwomen hung for a tense victory. After two games, the ‘series’ was split at one win apiece, but there was still plenty of sevens left to play.

There was a clear winner in the third fixture with New South Wales running away with an incredible 34-nil win. Without 2023/24 SVNS Series rookie Ruby Nicholas – who was seen in casual clothing on the sidelines – the hosts had made a statement.

New South Wales took a strong lead after two tries, but they didn’t let up from there with Ella Carlisle, Milla Elaro, Tess Orton and Simons all scoring a try each. Simons also added two conversions to hand NSW Rugby Sevens a relentlessly dominant win.

Carlisle ran away to score the opener less than two minutes into the last game. It had been all New South Wales up until that point as they dominant possession – Queensland unable to get their hands on the ball as they instead gave away a couple of penalties in defence.

Queensland hit back through the pink headgear-wearing Hala and Fleur Ginn to take a 14-5 lead into the break. New Zealand-born Wallaroos representative, Carys Dallinger, scored her first try of the day a minute into the second term to extend Queensland’s lead.

Captain Faythe Manera crossed for a try right on the 10-minute mark to give the visitors a 24-5 lead. Dallinger’s conversion from directly in front added another couple of points to Queensland’s advantage which they appeared to be in little danger of surrendering.

While New South Wales managed to strike back about 90 seconds later, time just wasn’t on their side. They set up for a kick-off with less than two minutes to play – they trailed by 16-points at this stage too – and the restart didn’t clear the 10-metre line.

Queensland’s ball.

The visitors controlled possession for about a minute until knocking the ball on. But then, the clock turned red and while New South Wales managed to score in the final play, it wasn’t enough to see them avoid defeat.

With two wins each and some individual brilliance on show, it was an overwhelming successful opening round of the Next Gen Sevens. Even Kaitlin Shave, who debuted on the SVNS Series last season before going on to earn selection in the Olympics squad, was impressed.

“Next Gen is such an amazing comp for the girls coming through,” Shave told RugbyPass and Rugby.com.au on Saturday morning.

“It allows you to showcase what you’ve bene working hard with your club and your state back at home and stuff like that.

“It’s a good opportunity to go out and play and have fun with our teammates while also showcasing what you have in front of some coaches that might be having a bit of a look around.

“For me, I think last year when I played Next Gen was a really great opportunity for me to put myself forward for selections and stuff like that.

“If you look at our team now, our Australian team, there’s quite a few girls that played both in the Queensland New South Wales (teams).

“It’s a great lead into Australia A or even getting selected for the Australia program.”

Next Gen Sevens Series 2024

Round 2 – Saturday 12 October, Toowoomba Sports Ground, Esat Toowoomba.

Round 3 – Sunday 20 October, Byron Bay Rugby Union Club, Byron Bay.em

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mJ 1 minute ago
The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

Gordon shouldn’t be first choice 9. Just like the Tahs, playing off him means slow service and no gainline dominance and no variation. A 9 is more than a pass and a box kick and that’s all he’s got. He doesn’t control the tempo, he slows the play and forwards don’t get on a roll, he’s slow to distribute from the ruck, he never gets out from behind the ruck and his passes are telegraphed. Playing off 9 and especially Gordon we will never get better, he awful and just like the Tahs service the forwards will keep getting hammered.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 10 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

7 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 11 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
