Hoskins Sotutu named in 29-man All Blacks XV squad

New Zealand’s best of the rest have been named for their two-match tour of Europe in November, revealing who’s next in line for All Blacks duties in the eyes of Scott Robertson and his selectors.

Most notably, Super Rugby Pacific MVP Hoskins Sotutu has been named in the squad after missing selection for the All Blacks. He is joined by nine other capped All Blacks.

All Blacks XV coach Clayton McMillan and his assistants – Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh and David Hill – were also involved in the selection process.

“Congratulations to those selected, this is a special moment for the players and their whanau to represent their country,” he said.

“Every player will be looking to put their best foot forward in what will be two intense matches up north, in front of passionate fans. It’s great to have a mix of experience and emerging talent, with players rewarded for solid Super Rugby Pacific and provincial seasons.”

Scott Robertson revealed on Monday there will be a handful of All Blacks XV players present with the All Blacks squad in Japan at the end of October.

“I am really pleased with the mix of this squad, having players with All Blacks experience alongside emerging talent is important,” Robertson said.

“As an All Black coaching group, we are excited to see these players perform in a Northern Hemisphere environment, to test themselves against different playing styles and build cohesion quickly within the team. With both teams in the Northern Hemisphere at the same time, it’s a great chance for the talent who have worked so hard to be given this opportunity to gain experience and express themselves on the international stage.”

It’s expected the All Blacks will send some fringe players to the All Blacks XV squad for game time across their two matches, explaining why the XV squad boasts just 29 players.

The team will play Munster on November 3rd at Thomond Park Limerick, Ireland, and Georgia on November 11 at GGL Stadium, Montpellier, France.

All Blacks XV squad

Props

Xavier Numia (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

George Dyer (24/ Chiefs / Waikato)

Saula Ma’u (24 / Highlanders / Otago)

Marcel Renata (30 / Blues / Auckland)

George Bower (32 / Crusaders / Otago)*

Hookers

Brodie McAlister (27 / Crusaders / Canterbury)

Kurt Eklund (32 / Blues / Bay of Plenty)

Bradley Slater (26 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Locks

Josh Lord (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)*

Fabian Holland (21 / Highlanders / Otago)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (27 / Hurricanes / Hawke’s Bay)

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Loose Forwards

Du’Plessis Kirifi (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

Peter Lakai (21/ Hurricanes / Wellington)

Hoskins Sotutu (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau)*

Oliver Haig (22 / Highlanders / Otago)

Christian Lio-Willie (26 / Crusaders / Otago)

Backs (12)

Halfbacks

Noah Hotham (21 / Crusaders / Tasman)*

Finlay Christie (29 / Blues / Tasman)*

First five-eighths

Harry Plummer (26 / Blues / Auckland)*

Josh Jacomb (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Mid-fielders

Quinn Tupaea (25 / Chiefs / Waikato)*

Riley Higgins (22 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

AJ Lam (26 / Blues / Auckland)

Dallas McLeod (25 / Crusaders / Canterbury)*

Outside Backs

Kiniviliame Naholo (25 / Hurricanes / Taranaki)

Emoni Narawa (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)*

Chay Fihaki (23 / Crusaders / Canterbury)

Shaun Stevenson (27 / Chiefs / North Harbour)*

* Denotes capped All Black.