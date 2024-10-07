Scott Robertson: Why the All Blacks need departing veterans on Northern Tour

With the impending ineligibility of TJ Perenara and Sam Cane for All Blacks selection, questions began to swirl over the pair’s value to the New Zealand team on their upcoming Northern Tour at the expense of young talent. Questions that Scott Robertson answered on Monday.

Both players are bound for Japan’s Rugby League One at the 2024 international season’s conclusion, meaning their selection in Monday’s squad will be their last.

With the likes of Peter Lakai making his case for selection at flanker and fellow 2023 U20 New Zealand star Noah Hotham already having made his All Blacks debut at halfback, there were players ready to step up should selectors look to move away from the old guard.

However, as Robertson explained, the old guard have plenty left in the tank.

“It was a deep conversation,” the coach told reporters in Christchurch. “There’s always a balance of bringing experience, guys that are Test fit, a balance of leadership; what does it take to win up north?

“When you look at those two, they’ve got a lot of those qualities, they’re playing good footy still – that was a really important part of it.

“And, they can build. They’re a big part of helping the next class come through and building for the future. So, on the balance of it, that’s why they come in.”

The opportunity was there to use the Northern Tour to introduce some more players to Test rugby, but with a lineup of opponents that stops just shy of a Grand Slam tour, Robertson emphasised the need for experience while also highlighting the fact the All Blacks XV side will be available for players in the top squad to get game time for and potentially vice versa.

“We’ve got an ABXV tour that’s going up there that we can use for players to get game time. The squad’s 36 so not all 36 will be playing every weekend.

“Both teams are on tour so it’s a great opportunity to learn and play some quality time in the north.”

Robertson said there are likely to be “five or six” All Blacks XV players joining the All Blacks in Tokyo for the Japan Test, although that would primarily be for the purpose of experience and depth.

The All Blacks XV team will be named Tuesday but the coach did reveal both notable halfback omissions Noah Hotham and Finlay Christie would feature in the squad.

Despite the appetite for more new faces in the squad, there have been eight debutants in the nine Tests so far this season, something Robertson highlighted when asked a follow-up question on the absence of any new youngsters.

“We’ve given a few (debuts) already, haven’t we? Could you have given a few more? Yes, potentially. But again, like I mentioned it was the balance of it all. Having a squad that’s well-balanced, got cohesion, players can come in and learn, guys who have had that experience.

“Cam’s only played a handful of Test matches and so has Cortez. TJ gives us that balance.”