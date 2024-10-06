Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

Hurricanes and Counties Manakau halfback Cam Roigard has been named in the All Blacks squad for the Northern Tour, completing his comeback after suffering a patella injury in Super Rugby Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roigard is the only change to the squad following the Rugby Championship, with Scott Robertson opting for a split of 20 forwards and 16 backs. The No 9 fills the spot of Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham, who will be named in the All Blacks XV squad.

“It was fantastic to see Cam in great form for Counties in the weekend and we are excited to have him back in the mix,”” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

“Fellow halfbacks Cortez Ratima and TJ Perenara showed during the Rugby Championship that they deserve their spots in the squad, and this means Noah Hotham will be included in the All Blacks XV squad to be announced tomorrow, where he will be able to gain some valuable playing time.”

After missing the Rugby Championship following the England series, fullback Stephen Perofeta has been named while the only uncapped player is Ruben Love.

Scott Barrett has been named captain with younger brother Jordie named vice. The midfielder suffered an injury in Sydney against the Wallabies but has made the squad.

All Blacks squad for Northern tour:

Forwards (20)

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 15)

Codie Taylor (33 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 93)

George Bell (22 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Props

Ethan De Groot (26 / Highlanders / Southland / 28)

Tyrel Lomax (28 / Hurricanes / Tasman / 40)

Fletcher Newell (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 20)

Pasilio Tosi (26 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 3)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (32 / Blues / Northland / 63)

Tamaiti Williams (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 14)

Locks

Scott Barrett (30 / Crusaders / Taranaki / 76) (Captain)

Tupou Vaa’i (24 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 34)

Patrick Tuipulotu (31 / Blues / Auckland / 46)

Sam Darry (24 / Blues / Canterbury / 5)

Loose forwards

Ethan Blackadder (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 15)

Sam Cane (32 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty / 100)

Samipeni Finau (25 / Chiefs / Waikato / 4)

Luke Jacobson (27 / Chiefs / Waikato / 24)

Dalton Papali’i (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau / 36)

Ardie Savea (30 / Moana Pasifika / Wellington / 90) (Vice Captain)

Wallace Sititi (22 / Chiefs / North Harbour / 5)

Backs (16)

Halfbacks

Cam Roigard (23 / Hurricanes / Counties Manukau / 5)

TJ Perenara (32 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 87)

Cortez Ratima (23 / Chiefs / Waikato / 8)

ADVERTISEMENT

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (33 / Blues / Taranaki / 131)

Damian McKenzie (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 56)

Mid-fielders

Jordie Barrett (27 / Hurricanes / Taranaki / 65) (Vice Captain)

David Havili (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 28)

Rieko Ioane (27 / Blues / Auckland / 77)

Anton Lienert-Brown (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 79)

Billy Proctor (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 1)

Outside backs

Caleb Clarke (25 / Blues / Auckland / 25)

Will Jordan (26 / Crusaders / Tasman / 37)

Ruben Love (23 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 0)*

Stephen Perofeta (27 / Blues / Taranaki / 5)

Sevu Reece (27 / Crusaders / Southland / 30)

Mark Tele’a (27 / Blues / North Harbour/ 15)