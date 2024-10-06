Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
59 - 35
FT
46 - 28
FT
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
30 - 27
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Thursday
15:00
International

Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

By Ben Smith
Cam Roigard looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Sky Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Hurricanes and Counties Manakau halfback Cam Roigard has been named in the All Blacks squad for the Northern Tour, completing his comeback after suffering a patella injury in Super Rugby Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roigard is the only change to the squad following the Rugby Championship, with Scott Robertson opting for a split of 20 forwards and 16 backs. The No 9 fills the spot of Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham, who will be named in the All Blacks XV squad.

“It was fantastic to see Cam in great form for Counties in the weekend and we are excited to have him back in the mix,”” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Fellow halfbacks Cortez Ratima and TJ Perenara showed during the Rugby Championship that they deserve their spots in the squad, and this means Noah Hotham will be included in the All Blacks XV squad to be announced tomorrow, where he will be able to gain some valuable playing time.”

After missing the Rugby Championship following the England series, fullback Stephen Perofeta has been named while the only uncapped player is Ruben Love.

Scott Barrett has been named captain with younger brother Jordie named vice. The midfielder suffered an injury in Sydney against the Wallabies but has made the squad.

All Blacks squad for Northern tour:

Forwards (20) 
Hookers 
Asafo Aumua (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 15)
Codie Taylor (33 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 93)
George Bell (22 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Props   
Ethan De Groot (26 / Highlanders / Southland / 28)
Tyrel Lomax (28 / Hurricanes / Tasman / 40)
Fletcher Newell (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 20)
Pasilio Tosi (26 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 3)
Ofa Tu’ungafasi (32 / Blues / Northland / 63)
Tamaiti Williams (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 14)

Locks 
Scott Barrett (30 / Crusaders / Taranaki / 76) (Captain)
Tupou Vaa’i (24 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 34)
Patrick Tuipulotu (31 / Blues / Auckland / 46)
Sam Darry (24 / Blues / Canterbury / 5)

Loose forwards
Ethan Blackadder (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 15)
Sam Cane (32 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty / 100)
Samipeni Finau (25 / Chiefs / Waikato / 4)
Luke Jacobson (27 / Chiefs / Waikato / 24)
Dalton Papali’i (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau / 36)
Ardie Savea (30 / Moana Pasifika / Wellington / 90) (Vice Captain)
Wallace Sititi (22 / Chiefs / North Harbour / 5)

Backs (16) 

Halfbacks 
Cam Roigard (23 / Hurricanes / Counties Manukau / 5)
TJ Perenara (32 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 87)
Cortez Ratima (23 / Chiefs / Waikato / 8)

ADVERTISEMENT

First five-eighths 
Beauden Barrett (33 / Blues / Taranaki / 131)
Damian McKenzie (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 56)

Mid-fielders 
Jordie Barrett (27 / Hurricanes / Taranaki / 65) (Vice Captain)
David Havili (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 28)
Rieko Ioane (27 / Blues / Auckland / 77)
Anton Lienert-Brown (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 79)
Billy Proctor (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 1)

Outside backs 
Caleb Clarke (25 / Blues / Auckland / 25)
Will Jordan (26 / Crusaders / Tasman / 37)
Ruben Love (23 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 0)*
Stephen Perofeta (27 / Blues / Taranaki / 5)
Sevu Reece (27 / Crusaders / Southland / 30)
Mark Tele’a (27 / Blues / North Harbour/ 15)

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'It looked like this team hadn’t been coached for 6 weeks'

2

David Ribbans: 'It's the reason why I'm here, not still in England'

3

Leicester Tigers eye reunion with Wales star as Pollard doubts persist

4

'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

5

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

6

Another rugby player hospitalised after hiding illness from coach

7

Fissler Confidential: Sam Simmonds' future in France

8

'It’s an embarrassment, it’s a disaster... something fundamentally wrong'

Comments

14 Comments
T
Teddy 3 hours ago

Seems to be a few players who have no fear of being dropped. Poor performances aren't getting sanctioned.


Hansen used to drop players who scored multiple tries because they still missed tackles. Standards have dropped.

T
Tk 6 hours ago

For years now, AB selectors seem to prefer known mediocre players over unknown potential. For some reason there needs to be an extended apprenticeship 'in the environment " before you can play. Anyone remember the Baby Blacks? Good young players thrown in who delivered and then many became good All Blacks.

T
Teddy 3 hours ago

Was what always set the ABs apart. If they were good enough they were old enough.


Usually they were more than good enough.

C
Cosmo 5 hours ago

A most excellent comment

F
Forward pass 11 hours ago

Thankfully no Plummer.

M
MattJH 11 hours ago

I’m gunna taiho on pointing out where Razor is wrong until the ABs XV is named.

Surely Lakai will be in the ABs by the Italy game at the latest.

Can’t blame Dmac and Cane for being the best in their positions in nz at the moment.

J
JWH 11 hours ago

Boring selections overall.


Props - Perfect, couldn't have asked for better, these guys are the best in the world atm.


Locks - good, would have liked to see Lord or someone similar, but overall pretty good.


Flankers - what more does Lakai need to do to get a shout? I understand mixing in older players for experience, but Savea and Cane know all of the tricks of the trade, no need for Papalii and Finau. Bring in Kirifi, lovely work off the ball and good frame.


Halfbacks - excellent selection. TJ for experience (hopefully little to no gametime as he has been horrid). Welcome back Roigard, looking fit and strong.


First-fives - come on guys, get somebody new or get Richie Mo back, because DMac is a pitiful 10 and BB hasn't run the cutter properly for years. Plummer is obviously the next option (even if he is horrid), but just try something. Maybe we can see a promotion from the All Blacks XV in the 10 shirt soon.


Midfielders - Proctor better get a run. Other than that, good. Havili is massively underrated and he can injury cover everywhere, plus he has worked with Razor before so he knows what he wants.


Outside Backs- Most promising set of outside backs in the world. Hopefully Love gets some love against Japan and Italy. CC and WJ have been phenomenal. Telea out of form, but hopefully he sorts it out as he is so good when he is in form (even if he sucks on defense).


I look forward to the All Blacks XV selections, they'll tell us who will be in the squad at the next RWC.


I think Razor is trying to get the old guys to pass on their knowledge, so that way when he does bring in more young players that wealth of dark arts isn't completely lost (I hope this is what he's doing, if he isn't I'm going to lose my mind).


Overall, nothing unexpected. Still shocking the lack of depth at 10, and the age of the loose forwards is appauling. Can't wait for Taukei'aho to be back and fit, hopefully Perofeta tears is up like he did against England.

f
fl 4 hours ago

"no need for Papalii and Finau"

Are you drunk?

F
Forward pass 11 hours ago

Dm has been the best 10 in the RC. Look at his stats and get back to me.

G
GM 12 hours ago

It's back to the future! All those who said we wouldn't really get Razor's team until the northern tour were wrong - it's the same old same old. No reward for form players like Narawa, Ah Kuoi and others, and no consequences for those who haven't delivered, like Finau and Havili - fingers crossed for a bit of selectorial inspiration tomorrow.

J
JWH 11 hours ago

Havili was good last game, and we need an actual 6. finau is the only actual 6 on the team right now, maybe Blackadder.

J
JW 11 hours ago

I didn't realise the squad was going to be the same size. Pretty predictable naming giving that all the others will be traveling anyway.


I guess the real questions will start if those players take up valuable game time.

K
Kia koe 12 hours ago

Can't be taking TJ... Not that bad of a choice... But still. He is leaving nzr...


Same goes for S.Cane

J
JWH 11 hours ago

Yea, I expected at least Lakai in for Papalii, who has been out of form for a while. Will be interesting to see how All Blacks XV goes with Hotham, Plummer, Lakai, and Kirifi most likely.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 31 minutes ago
Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

Papalii isn’t out of form

He’s just not getting played full stop

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 39 minutes ago
England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

So KS resigns to spend more time on other interests, only to be talked back in a reduced role.


FJ resigns before he’s really started citing an “unstable environment”.


S&C team also decide it’s time to resign.


It’s beginning to look like Borthwick is a flog ‘em ‘til they drop merchant, just like Eddie was…!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 52 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah, France just don’t have the traditions of touring and therefore don’t place the same importance to it as most other nations, so this compromise is sensible for them. Secondly, the clubs are privately owned and the FFR has precisely ZERO chance of ordering them around. Not individually and not a cat in hell’s chance collectively. Thirdly, the other leagues just don’t have the same latent opportunity for rugby to dominate as it does in southern france - it’s the no.1 sport for that sizeable portion of their population.


In simple terms: French rugby is unique. They do it their way, and they always will. Just because their model, culture and decisions are different and don’t suit others doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Or that they will change…


Ps the biggest tour they could go on would be to South Africa!

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 58 minutes ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

He did the damage in the NZ series. New Zealanders throwing toys out of the pram is a compliment in many ways.

11 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

It's not an All Black anthology.

11 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

At least we only breed knobs at no 10.....

11 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

So Imagine if the club game grew exponentially Ed and it became all powerful in England and the URC as it is now in France. After this every Northern nation would face the same choice as France and NZ would never see another full strength tour from a European nation again. That would be travesty. How important would the British and Irish Lions be as an institution then? What would this do to International Rugby? Is this not the essence of the Club vs Country debate and who should win that? France have a unique problem but they can also go back to the clubs and say lets find a compromise where we balance the playing minutes without compromising a tour that is as big as it comes. Why is it that national team compromises before the clubs and makes a farce out of a major international rugby series? These occasions don't come along very often. France Tour NZ maybe twice in a decade. Surely they could have done more to respect arguably the biggest tour they could go on.

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Kanaloa tried to set up a franchise in Hawaii but couldn’t cut it with either mlr or SRP.


The key is unlocking Japan, so let’s hope nz have learned some humility for their approach to these negotiations coz the Japanese are holding the flush hand. Cash is king!

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

Only the second foreign captain to win a series in NZ? He did retire a respected legend. Just not for bitter New Zealanders. No offence but, who cares?

11 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

👍

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree re Japan and the Pacific Ed.


If Japan won't let a couple of OZ teams and 5 NZ teams join their comp....which I suspect they won't, something else innovative should be tried.


My idea is 2 Oz teams (North and South for simplicity) + 5 NZ teams + 2 Pacific teams playing in a high quality comp called the "All Black Zone".....ABZ.


Have carefully chosen time slots/dates and matches sold to USA, Japan the rest of Asia, Australia, NZ and the Pacific.


Base Moana Pacifika in Hawaii.


Do a deal with Japan so televised matches don't clash with theirs. Have a Champions Cup with the Japanese comp, and accept Australians playing in Japan as "home" based players.


Get $$ from broadcast deals (streaming) + sugar daddies.


Imagination not nostalgia

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Due to papering cracks. Not good enough. Fresh start, new people. It's no shame to copy someone else if their system works better. Find out why they are successful and do the same. Rugby in OZ is about those in power, and it should be the other way around. It should be all about rugby. No one person is bigger than rugby. Once they realise that, then only will the problems be sorted out

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yes and no to that. When it comes to the top 5 teams, those teams should all play their best against each other. Experiment with experience and youth against the others, so that they can see at least some stars. I agree however with tours to SA, NZ, England, Ireland and France all being used best on best. The French is wasting a big chance for their top players to gain experience against a very dangerous AB's team, although inconsistent at the moment. The new NZ coach have shown his hand and the players he choose is who the French will see in the 2027 WC. It's why they won't win the WC. They throw away big chances like this. It's disrespecting the AB's not taking your best players and you are also hurting those same French top players by denying them the chance they all dream about as boys.

18 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

In top flight rugby the underdog wins only 8% of the time. In soccer it more like 29%. Not saying that's a good thing (there is research to show that jeopardy increases interest and attendance), but there is actually much less luck about rugby than other sports.


Fwiw I don't agree that narrowness of wins is much of a signal of luck. There are good examples of top players consistently raising their games by just enough to beat the opponent in front of them. For example, Bjorn Borg was regularly taken to five sets in early rounds of Wimbledon, by very low-seeded players, but would raise his game in each round (including the final) by just enough to win the championship. He won five Wimbledon titles, of course.


In rugby, single score wins are often about mental strength. The dying minutes of a close game can often be about which team can maintain their defensive structures, maintain their discipline, and find a way to get that crucial maul try, penalty, dropped goal, or line break. Some teams rise to that challenge better than others. In fact some teams consistently keep the scores close until the last 20 minutes, and then raise their games to win the arm wrestle by a few points.


The other observation about luck is that fans tend to ignore probability distributions when considering an incident. For example, a "lucky bounce" can result in a winger collecting a ball and scoring in the last minute of the game. The opposing fans will double click on the win being lucky, but a statistician might consider how many times that team had a bad bounce during the game. There may have been five or ten times during that game when a better bounce would have resulted in a try. In that context the story is not about the "lucky bounce", but about what would have happened if they had not been so unfortunate with so many "unlucky bounces".

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly AD. NZ didn’t really think their plans through very well when they allowed SA to be cast adrift. The way forward for NZ & AUS is Japan and the pacific but it’s a long hard road ahead…

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

But strangely they are slightly better than the 2023 version

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You’ve missed the point entirely. France aren’t doing this for fun since the clubs have first call on their players. It’s to protect their top players from physical and mental burn out. The alternative is not pretty, or safe!

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

To sort out rugby in OZ, first the whole board needs to go. The problem starts and ends there because they are completely useless.

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As an Australian, I can unfortunately see that NZ is somewhat like us in lagging behind the rest of the world,...only less so.


They shouldn't have been surprised. NZ themselves have sometimes used a team lacking all of their stars. In fact (like Australia) they do so at the moment via their no OS rules.


I think that the combined (or individual) thinking of OZ and NZ continues to miss modern thinking when it comes to organising, scheduling, coaching, tactics, selecting and money. Less so than Australia, but it’s there.


Somehow it feels very 20th century.


Sticking to an SR competition that clearly doesn't work on a number of fronts, but most notably on quality, competitiveness, public support and money stuns me.


I was also surprised by the NZ continuation of some elements of outmoded coaching from a new young wiz-bang coach. Selecting om 2023 form instead of 2024 form indicates to me that everything is just a little bit behind.


I know SR for 2025 is "locked in", but more of the same beyond then will finish off the game in Oz and seriously damage it in NZ

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep, also in a unique situation with their league thriving commercially and damn right to protect that. Sure, every rugby fan would love to see their first xv head south but there has to be a compromise somewhere and this (sensibly) looks like it. Also take into account that the French just don’t have the same touring traditions so it genuinely doesn’t mean quite as much to them.


As for nz, they’ve already started kicking off, running to mummy in Dublin complaining about the big boys being unfair to them. They really didn’t give a fcuk when the boot was on the other foot for the Boks in sr, did they? What goes around, comes around…

18 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific
Search