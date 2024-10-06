Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named
Hurricanes and Counties Manakau halfback Cam Roigard has been named in the All Blacks squad for the Northern Tour, completing his comeback after suffering a patella injury in Super Rugby Pacific.
Roigard is the only change to the squad following the Rugby Championship, with Scott Robertson opting for a split of 20 forwards and 16 backs. The No 9 fills the spot of Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham, who will be named in the All Blacks XV squad.
“It was fantastic to see Cam in great form for Counties in the weekend and we are excited to have him back in the mix,”” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.
“Fellow halfbacks Cortez Ratima and TJ Perenara showed during the Rugby Championship that they deserve their spots in the squad, and this means Noah Hotham will be included in the All Blacks XV squad to be announced tomorrow, where he will be able to gain some valuable playing time.”
After missing the Rugby Championship following the England series, fullback Stephen Perofeta has been named while the only uncapped player is Ruben Love.
Scott Barrett has been named captain with younger brother Jordie named vice. The midfielder suffered an injury in Sydney against the Wallabies but has made the squad.
All Blacks squad for Northern tour:
Forwards (20)
Hookers
Asafo Aumua (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 15)
Codie Taylor (33 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 93)
George Bell (22 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 1)
Props
Ethan De Groot (26 / Highlanders / Southland / 28)
Tyrel Lomax (28 / Hurricanes / Tasman / 40)
Fletcher Newell (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 20)
Pasilio Tosi (26 / Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty / 3)
Ofa Tu’ungafasi (32 / Blues / Northland / 63)
Tamaiti Williams (24 / Crusaders / Canterbury / 14)
Locks
Scott Barrett (30 / Crusaders / Taranaki / 76) (Captain)
Tupou Vaa’i (24 / Chiefs / Taranaki / 34)
Patrick Tuipulotu (31 / Blues / Auckland / 46)
Sam Darry (24 / Blues / Canterbury / 5)
Loose forwards
Ethan Blackadder (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 15)
Sam Cane (32 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty / 100)
Samipeni Finau (25 / Chiefs / Waikato / 4)
Luke Jacobson (27 / Chiefs / Waikato / 24)
Dalton Papali’i (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau / 36)
Ardie Savea (30 / Moana Pasifika / Wellington / 90) (Vice Captain)
Wallace Sititi (22 / Chiefs / North Harbour / 5)
Backs (16)
Halfbacks
Cam Roigard (23 / Hurricanes / Counties Manukau / 5)
TJ Perenara (32 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 87)
Cortez Ratima (23 / Chiefs / Waikato / 8)
First five-eighths
Beauden Barrett (33 / Blues / Taranaki / 131)
Damian McKenzie (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 56)
Mid-fielders
Jordie Barrett (27 / Hurricanes / Taranaki / 65) (Vice Captain)
David Havili (29 / Crusaders / Tasman / 28)
Rieko Ioane (27 / Blues / Auckland / 77)
Anton Lienert-Brown (29 / Chiefs / Waikato / 79)
Billy Proctor (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 1)
Outside backs
Caleb Clarke (25 / Blues / Auckland / 25)
Will Jordan (26 / Crusaders / Tasman / 37)
Ruben Love (23 / Hurricanes / Wellington / 0)*
Stephen Perofeta (27 / Blues / Taranaki / 5)
Sevu Reece (27 / Crusaders / Southland / 30)
Mark Tele’a (27 / Blues / North Harbour/ 15)
Seems to be a few players who have no fear of being dropped. Poor performances aren't getting sanctioned.
Hansen used to drop players who scored multiple tries because they still missed tackles. Standards have dropped.
For years now, AB selectors seem to prefer known mediocre players over unknown potential. For some reason there needs to be an extended apprenticeship 'in the environment " before you can play. Anyone remember the Baby Blacks? Good young players thrown in who delivered and then many became good All Blacks.
Was what always set the ABs apart. If they were good enough they were old enough.
Usually they were more than good enough.
A most excellent comment
Thankfully no Plummer.
I’m gunna taiho on pointing out where Razor is wrong until the ABs XV is named.
Surely Lakai will be in the ABs by the Italy game at the latest.
Can’t blame Dmac and Cane for being the best in their positions in nz at the moment.
Boring selections overall.
Props - Perfect, couldn't have asked for better, these guys are the best in the world atm.
Locks - good, would have liked to see Lord or someone similar, but overall pretty good.
Flankers - what more does Lakai need to do to get a shout? I understand mixing in older players for experience, but Savea and Cane know all of the tricks of the trade, no need for Papalii and Finau. Bring in Kirifi, lovely work off the ball and good frame.
Halfbacks - excellent selection. TJ for experience (hopefully little to no gametime as he has been horrid). Welcome back Roigard, looking fit and strong.
First-fives - come on guys, get somebody new or get Richie Mo back, because DMac is a pitiful 10 and BB hasn't run the cutter properly for years. Plummer is obviously the next option (even if he is horrid), but just try something. Maybe we can see a promotion from the All Blacks XV in the 10 shirt soon.
Midfielders - Proctor better get a run. Other than that, good. Havili is massively underrated and he can injury cover everywhere, plus he has worked with Razor before so he knows what he wants.
Outside Backs- Most promising set of outside backs in the world. Hopefully Love gets some love against Japan and Italy. CC and WJ have been phenomenal. Telea out of form, but hopefully he sorts it out as he is so good when he is in form (even if he sucks on defense).
I look forward to the All Blacks XV selections, they'll tell us who will be in the squad at the next RWC.
I think Razor is trying to get the old guys to pass on their knowledge, so that way when he does bring in more young players that wealth of dark arts isn't completely lost (I hope this is what he's doing, if he isn't I'm going to lose my mind).
Overall, nothing unexpected. Still shocking the lack of depth at 10, and the age of the loose forwards is appauling. Can't wait for Taukei'aho to be back and fit, hopefully Perofeta tears is up like he did against England.
"no need for Papalii and Finau"
Are you drunk?
Dm has been the best 10 in the RC. Look at his stats and get back to me.
It's back to the future! All those who said we wouldn't really get Razor's team until the northern tour were wrong - it's the same old same old. No reward for form players like Narawa, Ah Kuoi and others, and no consequences for those who haven't delivered, like Finau and Havili - fingers crossed for a bit of selectorial inspiration tomorrow.
Havili was good last game, and we need an actual 6. finau is the only actual 6 on the team right now, maybe Blackadder.
I didn't realise the squad was going to be the same size. Pretty predictable naming giving that all the others will be traveling anyway.
I guess the real questions will start if those players take up valuable game time.
Can't be taking TJ... Not that bad of a choice... But still. He is leaving nzr...
Same goes for S.Cane
Yea, I expected at least Lakai in for Papalii, who has been out of form for a while. Will be interesting to see how All Blacks XV goes with Hotham, Plummer, Lakai, and Kirifi most likely.