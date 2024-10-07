Northern Edition

WXV: Key quotes from New Zealand vs England

By Imogen Ainsworth
LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 06: Mererangi Paul of New Zealand being tackled by Jess Breach of England during the WXV1 match between New Zealand and England at Langley Events Center on October 06, 2024 in Langley, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England and New Zealand put on a 14-try thriller in the second round of WXV 1. The Red Roses won 49-31 to go into the final weekend unbeaten while New Zealand are yet to have won a match in this year’s competition.

New Zealand will face France in their last match on 12 October, which will be followed by a clash between the Red Roses and hosts Canada, both at BC Place. Tickets are available for all remaining WXV 1 matches here.

Here are some key post-match quotes from both sides after the match.

England’s dazzling attack stuns at Langley Events Centre 

A stunning display in attack from England saw the back three shine, Jess Breach scoring a hat-trick and Ellie Kildunne and Abby Dow both picking up a brace, in addition to tries from Zoe Harrison and Natasha Hunt.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

On the attack performance, England head coach John Mitchell said: “I think we’re pretty hard markers so we clearly have our responsibility and I guess a standard around our last pass. It was really good to see that being executed today. We’re a side that I guess is developing one team in attack and the evidence today was a really good example of that.

“Everyone has got to take responsibility within that, we’re no longer just a forward pack and a back line. I think we enjoy that, we leaked a few tries today as well but that wasn’t through a lack of intent and we’ll just look to score more if people are going to score against us.

“The plans worked in the sense that we’ve exploited those opportunities. We look at pictures a lot of the opposition and it’s very clear to the girls where they can exploit it, and again it’s just up to them to back themselves and have a crack. There are times when it won’t come off, but I just love the way the whole team took responsibility today, especially the back three in terms of the last pass was a really high standard and we got the results from it.”

England’s Hannah Botterman reaches 50 caps

Red Roses prop Hannah Botterman led her team out in Langley for her 50th cap. Captain Marlier Packer spoke with pride about what the forward brings to their team.

The England captain said: “She brings so much both on and off the pitch. She’s a character that lights up the room. Players and staff all agree on that one. The way she goes about her business on the pitch, she’s a phenomenal player and she keeps growing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Cokayne (@avfcokayne)

“The thing is with Botts, she’s had some setbacks with injuries in her career but she’s always come back fighting. I think that really shows in the way she handles herself within the group, she’s turning into not just a quality player but a world-class player and a leader within the group. Her rugby knowledge is right up there.”

Botterman said after reaching the milestone: “Yeah it was a bit strange getting here, but it doesn’t quite feel too real just yet. I kind of was just thinking ‘Packer please just come out as soon as you can after me’,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s obviously a big achievement and I’m super proud and happy for myself. That first cap I was massively out of shape, not in a great place.

“I’ve grown a lot physically and just learnt a lot really over the last five years. Hopefully, I’m continuing to learn and continuing to grow. The ceiling is still a bit higher than what it is right now so definitely space to grow.”

New Zealand building experience ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Black Ferns head coach Allan Bunting discussed their recent performances a year out from the World Cup, insisting that recent form has not been a lull but more of an opportunity to grow experience.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a lull, I think we’ve got a few younger ladies out there that are learning how to play Test match rugby. If you look at the experience between both the teams, they’re learning playing in these games. We back them and support them, our ladies are defintely trying and I’m sure we’ll see some more improvements.”

Related

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

Hannah King was conspicuously shy at her first wider training group practice with the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup team. 

Read Now

Young fly-half Hannah King was put under the cosh in the match against England, but Bunting was proud of the learnings she is making, alongside those being made by other players.

“She’s growing and learning. We had a real plan out there and she really gave it a good go there. I know she’s probably feeling a little bit down but like I said, she’s young and she’s learning in Test matches against England,” the head coach explained.

“I’m proud of her effort and hopefully she can lift her head up higher she’ll defintely learn from this. I know it’s pretty hard learning in these games.

“If you look at some of our players, Katelyn [Vahaakolo] for example, she’s only been playing rugby for a couple of years. She’s learning, she’s been really good out there on our edges and Ruby’s [Tui] been playing for a little bit but she hasn’t been playing XVs for three years.

“There were moments out there, England were pretty ruthless when they had a little bit of space out there they found it pretty quickly and we just need to react a bit quicker.”

Black Ferns credit performance from forward pack despite loss 

New Zealand co-captain Kennedy Simon said: “It’s always a battle against the English. They’re a big forward pack and you’ve really got to roll your sleeves up and go to work. I was really proud of our set piece. I would really love to give credit to our maul defence.

Related

Jess Breach scores hat-trick as England sweep past New Zealand

Jess Breach scored a hat-trick as England swept past New Zealand 49-31 in a convincing nine-try win in their second WXV1 match.

Read Now

“We’ve gone away and done a lot of work in that area and obviously that’s not where the game was won and lost, but there are heaps of things around the field that we can be proud of. Again, we can’t go past the result, so we need to make sure that we go away and work hard on other areas of the field and implement that in Test matches.”

Bunting added: “Last time we played them we probably tried to go around them a bit more. Today our forwards really rolled their sleeves up and went through them and created lots more opportunities. If we can get our kicking game right and play in the right areas a little bit more and put pressure on them. “

More Test competition lauded by both teams

Increased Test competition has been a key pillar for improvement in the women’s game. Both captains articulated how WXV has benefited their teams.

Packer said: “I think it’s massively good for us. The opportunity to back up a performance from two weeks ago and then do it here again at WXV is massive. We’ve got quite a young squad and some of those players will have actually played New Zealand and only beaten New Zealand.

“When you look at those statistics it’s great, but then also I think for us, we want to play the best teams in the world and that’s what this tournament gives us. The warm-up games prior to this gave us that as well so I think it’s great.”

Simon spoke of the importance of gaining experience against different teams: “It’s been huge for us. I always speak about it, coming and crossing over with the Northern Hemisphere, they’ve played a lot of rugby and it allows us to gain experience through their style of kicking, their set piece.

“I’m not taking any credit away from the nations that we face in PAC 4 because Canada have come a long way as well but just to have more Test matches under our belt is really helpful, especially going into a year like next year with the Rugby World Cup.”

