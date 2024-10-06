Northern Edition

Ireland brought down to earth by Canada in second WXV1 match

By PA
LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 05: Stacey Flood of Ireland and Gabrielle Senft of Canada battle for possession during the WXV 1 Pool match between Canada and Ireland at Langley Events Center on October 05, 2024 in Langley, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Ireland has gone down to host team Canada 21-8 in Vancouver in their second match of the WXV1 tournament.

Despite a hearty performance, Ireland fell far short of a win after beating world champions New Zealand in their opening game.

The Maple Leafs managed a 21-3 half-time lead thanks to a penalty try and scores from Claire Gallagher and Julia Omokbuale.

Ireland’s Eimear Considine scored the only try for the second half.

The win for Canada means the North American squad has won two for two in the competition, extending their winning streak to six games in a row.

Canada scored seven tries in their win against France in their first match.

Next up, they will face England in their final showdown of the competition.

Ireland’s final match will be on Friday against the USA.

WXV 1
Canada Womens
21 - 8
Full-time
Ireland Womens
LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

Comments on RugbyPass

h
hm 15 minutes ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

amen ben 🙏

102 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 46 minutes ago
Seven-try Bulls make it another miserable URC away day for Ulster

2/2. Looks good but rusty. Left a few points out there and got a bit comfortable in the last 20 minutes. My Bulls needs to get fit fast

1 Go to comments
L
LB 47 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

This all started simply because Barrett missed a few conversions in Rassie's first win against the all blacks in 2018. Not only was Barrett forbidden from playing 10 or taking another conversion for many a games , but Hansen changed the whole backline and abandoned the gameplan he had been building since 2016. It forced out Ben Smith and all fullback contenders for the next five years. Suddenly the 2018 northern tour became all about kicking drop goals, which meant nothing when England were up 19-7

.

I don't know if it was Rassie's plan but that 2018 win in Wellington seemed to throw the all blacks out of spin for years. Imagine if as a result of Libbok missing the penalty against the Pumas, Rassie panickly changed his whole backline a year out from the world cup and abandoned his whole strategy he has been building with Tony Brown.

2 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 47 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Beauden passes fine.

2 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 59 minutes ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

5 of the teams have average gates under 4000. The 2 x Italian teams average 2000. The best Scottish and Welsh players are in the Premiership and Top 14. if the highlights packages are anything to go by, defence is optional. Super crowds and viewership was up 20% this season. Drua have been an excellent addition and Jaguares will re-enter.

3 Go to comments
I
IS 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

You do know dmac has the most kick regathees of any other al black in the team right so your comment is poor asf he also boasted the best kicking percentage i. The rugby championship his tactical kicking was better than any other all black so what the he'll are you on about

102 Go to comments
I
IS 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

Mounga isn't even close to being better

102 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

Yeah, they seem to have the same malaise as Super Rugby, only the good teams/big games attract crowds too. Two random games I watched this week had absolutely non on the far side, or any camera shot televised.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

there is a huge difference between what is a "very ordinary" rugby team and a "very ordinary AB team". It was a 'very ordinary AB team' that was reduced to 14 men for the RWC Final and they still scored the only try and outplayed the 'greatest Bok team ever'. Campo reaching for credibility and relevance.

12 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

Yeah, plenty of good 12's that are younger than Riley or the other aussie.

7 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Stormers gain first win with rout of Zebre

quality of URC, Leinster/Munster apart, is just woeful.

2 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

How did that selection policy work out for Wallabies at RWC'23 ?

7 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

URC is weak, take away Leinster and maybe Munster and its a ragtag lot of leftovers and wannabes.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Near full strength Leinster maintain 100 per cent start to season

Next week versus Munster should be interesting. That's Frawley V Crowley.

70,000 attendance expected at that match

5 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

step forward the winners of the LOTTO Cup, 2023.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Ah! Click bait cop #2s turn!


Beauden Barrett can't pass Hamish. A first fives first job is to pass. Beauden can't pass. Ran great for all those accolades though, just Cruden looked better for the team during the Lions series.


Hansen was a basket case for sure though. Should have had Mo'unga in there a year or two earlier and building his confidence to take charge instead of making him flounder by throwing him in the deep end. Nearly won it, single handedly again mind you, last year.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

Yes, I did too. To me the kicks (and this goes for 90+% of them) seemed to go where he intended, ie a game plan to not contest them.


I noticed nothing unusual on the stats, RP regularly had 1:6:2 ratio or the like, personally I was really happy with his ratio. I noted about one missed timed kick every game though, which I think is about twice as high as you'd want for a world class/RWC winning 10. I didn't like that he kicks the ball directly out most of the time either. Much more preferred Albornoz's style (even Sacha's).


I wonder if thats him or the team then. They have taken the 3 far more often than otherwise. Opta has good stats on % predictability etc, I find it really strange no media creators (that I could find) are paying to use it as content. I can remember 1 gettable 3 he missed in SA. Has to be broken down into pens and cons first.


Maybe he's getting carried away with himself but I just don't see it. He has looked so cool in Black this year.

102 Go to comments
R
RC 1 hour ago
'I'll repeat it 100 times': Eddie Jones' ageist selection policy for Japan unhealthy

He could start by selecting japanese players and not every single kiwi, islander, south african and australian that plays in Japan...

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

because of how triggered you were?

102 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
It's time to stop hating on Damian McKenzie, the best 10 in the Championship

It's pretty faint praise to be honest. None of the 1st 5/8ths in the RC particularly impressed. D-Mac still lacks top level game management and too many of his kicks under pressure are poor. Yes - he is good goal kicker and yes he is the best ball runner at 10 (probably globally). But I would be very surprised if he was starting 10 for the ABs in the 2027 RWC final

102 Go to comments
