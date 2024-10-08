Belinda Moore to step down from Premiership Women's Rugby role

Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) chief executive Belinda Moore will leave the organisation later this month, having resigned in order to “focus on other opportunities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore joined the league in October 2022 when the company, then known as Women’s Premier 15 Limited, was set up to oversee the English women’s top-flight.

She has since been the public face of the organisation, playing a leading role in the change of branding from Premier 15s to the PWR, securing a broadcast deal with TNT Sports and the decision to truncate the current season to benefit England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup bid.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

A PWR spokesperson confirmed no decision had been made on a replacement, saying that the board would need to consider “the best way forward”.

“Belinda Moore has made the decision to move on from Premier Women’s Rugby Ltd (PWR) to focus on other opportunities and will be stepping down this month,” a PWR statement read.

“From our brand to the Powered Differently campaign and the broadcast deal with TNT Sports she has achieved a huge amount during her time with PWR. We are very grateful to Belinda for all her hard work and wish her all the best in the future.

“PWR has a fantastic team that will continue to drive the business forward and will be supported by the board through the leadership transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our focus is now on the new season, supporting our clubs and athletes through an exciting new period of growth for PWR, and onto the Women’s Rugby World Cup being held in England in 2025.”

The timing of the announcement is far from ideal, coming only three days after the new season kicked off.

It is expected that current members of the PWR board will take on extra responsibilities in the wake of Moore’s resignation as a decision is made on her long-term successor.