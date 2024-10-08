Northern Edition

Belinda Moore to step down from Premiership Women's Rugby role

By Martyn Thomas
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: A detailed view of the Official Match Ball, the Gilbert Allianz PWR Premiership Women's Rugby match ball, seen prior to the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Harlequins at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) chief executive Belinda Moore will leave the organisation later this month, having resigned in order to “focus on other opportunities”.

Moore joined the league in October 2022 when the company, then known as Women’s Premier 15 Limited, was set up to oversee the English women’s top-flight.

She has since been the public face of the organisation, playing a leading role in the change of branding from Premier 15s to the PWR, securing a broadcast deal with TNT Sports and the decision to truncate the current season to benefit England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup bid.

A PWR spokesperson confirmed no decision had been made on a replacement, saying that the board would need to consider “the best way forward”.

“Belinda Moore has made the decision to move on from Premier Women’s Rugby Ltd (PWR) to focus on other opportunities and will be stepping down this month,” a PWR statement read.

“From our brand to the Powered Differently campaign and the broadcast deal with TNT Sports she has achieved a huge amount during her time with PWR. We are very grateful to Belinda for all her hard work and wish her all the best in the future.

“PWR has a fantastic team that will continue to drive the business forward and will be supported by the board through the leadership transition.

New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

The conclusion of the 2024-25 Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season has been brought forward by more than three months, in a move organisers said was designed to “help England win the Women’s World Cup”.

Read Now

“Our focus is now on the new season, supporting our clubs and athletes through an exciting new period of growth for PWR, and onto the Women’s Rugby World Cup being held in England in 2025.”

The timing of the announcement is far from ideal, coming only three days after the new season kicked off.

It is expected that current members of the PWR board will take on extra responsibilities in the wake of Moore’s resignation as a decision is made on her long-term successor.

WXV: Key quotes from New Zealand vs England

INTERVIEW

Trust, talent, and Tigers: How Gloucester's tyros are at the heart of their quest for the three-peat

EXCLUSIVE

The best is yet to come: Some predictions for new PWR season

OPINION

New faces in town: Every PWR club’s leavers and joiners 2024/25

Comments

C
C
CN 48 mins ago

This is a complete shock and also sad news, one cannot underestimate what BM has done for domestic rugby, her determination to drive the best league in the world with the best deal she could get I thought was very ambitious.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
CN 48 minutes ago
Belinda Moore to step down from Premiership Women's Rugby role

This is a complete shock and also sad news, one cannot underestimate what BM has done for domestic rugby, her determination to drive the best league in the world with the best deal she could get I thought was very ambitious.

