Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe
Wales wing Josh Adams will not be available for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield. Adams, who has scored 21 tries in 61 Tests, was ruled out of the selection picture to face Ireland on February 22 because of a hamstring problem.
Wales’ consultant scrum coach Adam Jones has now confirmed that he has not recovered in time for the Edinburgh trip. The Welsh fielded an all-Scarlets back three of Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and debutant Ellis Mee in the 27-18 loss against Ireland.
Interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt looks unlikely to make many changes, if any, in his starting line-up. Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is available after recovering from a head knock he sustained during the Ireland game.
Anscombe gained a recall from Sherratt after being left out of the Six Nations squad by former head coach Warren Gatland, who departed following a 22-15 defeat against Italy.Jones said: “Gareth is fine and good to go. He came in as if he hadn’t been away. It has been good to have him leading it.”
Fit-again Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, could feature in Wales’ match-day 23 following biceps surgery. Lake captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season.
Jones added: “Dewi has been excellent, and it is good to have him back. He is a former captain and has been a big player for Wales in the last few years.”
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)
(TeleGram:: Trust geeks hack expert)
(w h a t's A p p +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)
(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )
Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.
My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.
Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to
crypt0pandemichunter[at]consultant,com
WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.
HOW DO I BURST A CHEATING SPOUSE // CRYPTO PANDEMIC HUNTER
My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.
The majority of information on the internet may be added to, removed, altered, and so on, and they can be useful to you in a number of ways. As a group of skilled hackers, we put your needs first. You can be confident that we will protect your privacy!.
Among the services we offer are the following ones:.
*. Consulting Services.
*. Recovery of Email Passwords.
*. Hacking Email.
*. Database Access.
*. Credit Repair [tradelines for installments and revolving loans].
*. Payment of student loans.
*. Bug bounty (penetration testing).
*. Hack a phone to snoop on anyone, including a spouse who is unfaithful.
*. Criminal record clearance.
*. Recovering lost money from capital investments and binary options.
*. Improvement of School Grades... and much more.
If your particular job isn't on the list, you can still get in touch with us, and we'll be pleased to assist you.
CONTACT us: hackburg @ cryptolab . net
We also offer blog posts on hack news/updates, hack tutorials etc.
BLOG: hackburgblog . noblogs . org
WEBSITE: hackburg . co
Vitally important for Wales to have Anscombe back. They will play without fear but Scotland will want a big backlash from the Twickenham loss.
My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.
Anscombe is essential for Wales right now. They need that old head in the 10 shirt.
HOW TO RECOVER LOST BTC
Cyber Space Hack pro provide the best hacking tools and they are well trusted at providing mobile remote spy access, this means it’s possible to spy on a device without a physical touch of the mobile devices.
Track Service, Cyber Space Hack pro provides the best tracking device around the globe, you can have your scammer tracked and get justified.
Cyber Space Hack pro provide the best and safety recovery process, 100% security consciousness is highly observed to ensure that clients are safe, their recovery process can always be trusted and this i can guarantee simply because am also a benefactor of their crypto scam recovery service, November 2024 i got scammed of $1,670.324 USD.
My scammed funds were recovered this year february, 2025. You all need to know that so many testimonies are not real and this has caused chaos and lack of trust on the internet, one can no longer differentiate between the real and fake, we have to take cautions on our decision with hiring a hacker online and as a result of so many scammers on the web one will definitely get scammed before being able to find the right one and for this i write here so you do not get yourself into the hands of scammers by trying to hire a hacker without guarantee.
I hereby advise you all who need hacker service to reach out to Cyberspacehackpro(@)rescueteam.com or WhatsApp +1 (659) 217 9239