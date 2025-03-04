Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

Wales wing Josh Adams will not be available for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield. Adams, who has scored 21 tries in 61 Tests, was ruled out of the selection picture to face Ireland on February 22 because of a hamstring problem.

Wales’ consultant scrum coach Adam Jones has now confirmed that he has not recovered in time for the Edinburgh trip. The Welsh fielded an all-Scarlets back three of Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and debutant Ellis Mee in the 27-18 loss against Ireland.

Interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt looks unlikely to make many changes, if any, in his starting line-up. Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is available after recovering from a head knock he sustained during the Ireland game.

Anscombe gained a recall from Sherratt after being left out of the Six Nations squad by former head coach Warren Gatland, who departed following a 22-15 defeat against Italy.Jones said: “Gareth is fine and good to go. He came in as if he hadn’t been away. It has been good to have him leading it.”

Fit-again Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, could feature in Wales’ match-day 23 following biceps surgery. Lake captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season.

Jones added: “Dewi has been excellent, and it is good to have him back. He is a former captain and has been a big player for Wales in the last few years.”