New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

The conclusion of the 2024-25 Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season has been brought forward by more than three months, in a move organisers said was designed to “help England win the Women’s World Cup”.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the new PWR campaign will get underway on Saturday, October 5th with the final scheduled for Sunday, March 16th – the day after the final round of Men’s Six Nations fixtures.

Starting the competition at the beginning of October will mean the opening rounds clash with the second edition of WXV and ensure clubs’ international players will be absent.

However, it also means that the domestic season will be wrapped up before the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations starts, allowing the England squad to focus on their title defence and home World Cup.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is scheduled to get underway in Sunderland on August 22nd, with the hosts the overwhelming favourites to claim the title for a third time at Twickenham on September 27th.

“We want to do all we can to help England win the Women’s World Cup, so this season structure was agreed after a very collaborative process with the RFU,” Chief Executive of PWR, Belinda Moore said.

“Kicking off in October we can all look forward to a brilliant final which takes place 24 hours after Super Saturday in the Men’s Six Nations, creating an unmissable weekend of rugby next March.”

More added: “In the coming season having the Women’s Six Nations after the PWR final gives the Red Roses certainly over their five-week rest period, which means they will return to club action after the Women’s World Cup.”

Organisers also announced “an innovative set of pre-season matches” – branded as the PWR Up Series – which will take place across three weekends between September 7th – 21st this year.

“With the support of all of our clubs we have decided to play a short regional competition in September, so our players and clubs are ready to go for the start of the PWR season in October,” Moore said.

“Our clubs are starting to develop close, regional rivalries and we believe this is just what our players and clubs need before the league season kicks off.”

