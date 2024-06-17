Ex-England forward Harriet Millar-Mills signs for Harlequins

Harlequins have completed the signing of former England forward Harriet Millar-Mills ahead of the 2024-25 Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) season.

Millar-Mills, who won the last of her 66 Red Roses caps against USA in November 2021, has joined the club from Exeter, where she scored five tries in 22 appearances and helped the Chiefs to the PWR semi-finals.

Following the retirements of Rachael Burford, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scott, Katy Mew and Georgia Gray, the 33-year-old will bring a wealth of experience with her to the Stoop.

Millar-Mills previously played for Wasps and Lichfield, was twice named Premiership Players’ Player of the Year and represented her country at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017.

“I’m thrilled to move back to London to embrace new career opportunities whilst being able to play rugby at the top level for Quins,” Millar-Mills told the club’s website.

“It’s an exciting time to join the club, there’s a good mix of experience and youth in the squad, and I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and get started.”

Harlequins head coach Amy Turner added: “We’re excited to have a player with the experience that Harriet has, both internationally and in the Premiership, joining our club.

“She’ll come with a wealth of knowledge and resilience and will add to what we’re trying to achieve as a team next season.

“She’s also a great person who will add just as much off the pitch as she will on it.”