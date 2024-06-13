Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
13:00
Ireland Women's

IRFU commit to 'accelerating the women’s game' in new plan

By Imogen Ainsworth
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 27: Ireland players celebrate after the team's victory and qualification for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match between Ireland and Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The IRFU have placed the women’s game at the forefront of their new ‘Inspire, Connect, Thrive’ plan, which was launched today and will be implemented between 2024-2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Described as having involved an ‘unprecedented level of collaboration between the IRFU and the four Provinces’, the strategy is the result of 15 months of discussions, involving more than 5,000 stakeholders in rugby.

Four priorities were laid out in the announcement: “Delivering great rugby experiences, driving our high-performance ambition, accelerating the women’s game, and inspiring our fans.”

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The plan details their target outcomes for women’s game which include creating ‘inspiring and truly inclusive experiences for all involved to attract and retain participants’, growing the game by ‘creating sustainable environments leading to lifelong career and volunteering opportunities’, and empowering officials, coaches, players, volunteers to reach their full potential.

Included in this is moving towards having four contracted provincial teams, and aspiring to achieve 40% female Governance representation at Provincial and Club level.

In addition, they will be looking to create more entry points in the game in collaboration with schools and university programmes, have clear Talent Identification and High-Performance Pathways, and devise dynamic marketing campaigns among other goals.

They will also be appointing a Women’s Strategy Implementation Lead, who will report to IRFU Chief Executive, Kevin Potts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lack of commitment to the women’s game from the IRFU has been widely criticised in recent years. The recent plan comes after the 15s team secured a place at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and WXV 1 for 2024 with an emphatic third-place finish in the Women’s Six Nations.

Since the appointment of Scott Bemand as head coach, the team were also victorious in the inaugural WXV 3 competition in 2023 which included a record-breaking 109-0 win over Kazakhstan on their way to sealing the overall title.

Ireland women’s sevens will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics later this summer in what will be their first appearance at the Games. They finished seventh in the HSBC SVNS Series this year, picking up a gold medal in Perth.

Related

Ireland’s ‘special’ SVNS Series season comes to a bittersweet end in Madrid

Ireland's Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe was the heroine by scoring a hat-trick in the 26-19 victory.

Read Now

Potts said: “We are at an exciting phase in the history of Irish Rugby as we approach our 150th anniversary season. We should be proud of the ongoing success and strength of our game, with more participants and more fans than ever so I am delighted to release our strategic vision for Rugby in Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This plan, forged from the inputs of so many, is a solid expression of our collective vision, of the values of Irish Rugby and how they will form the basis for its development in the years ahead. Our vision is simple – Inspire, Connect and Thrive.

“Inspiring more people to play, support and volunteer in rugby; Connecting more people and communities through Rugby; and ensuring we provide the environments to enable all players, coaches, referees, volunteers and staff to Thrive through Rugby.

“The acceleration of our Women’s game is a major priority. With an Olympic Games just weeks away, and a Rugby World Cup firmly on the horizon in 2025, the potential to drive this aspect of Rugby in Ireland represents a major opportunity for the IRFU.”

IRFU Strategy & Projects Manager Kate Binchy added: “We are very fortunate to have a huge network of highly engaged and collaborative rugby stakeholders across our Provinces, Clubs, Volunteers, Staff, Supporters, Partners and our Players.

“They have all contributed to the development of this strategy, with over 5,000 people offering their views during the consultation process. Going forward each year as part of our annual report we will update on the ambitious KPIs that sit behind this plan and the targets we are striving for.

“This diversity of opinion and level of collaboration, ensures that all constituent parts of Irish Rugby have been heard and we hope will now align on the collective vision and roadmap which is reflected in this plan.”

Recommended

Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series to take place in Cardiff

Sharyn Williams: An unexpected debut for Australia and a 30-year record

EXCLUSIVE

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

OPINION

‘Hard to take’: Black Ferns Sevens ‘gutted’ after falling short of SVNS crown

INTERVIEW

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'I was always included for my ability and not for my gender or sexuality'

2

Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series to take place in Cardiff

3

Sharyn Williams: An unexpected debut for Australia and a 30-year record

4

IRFU commit to 'accelerating the women’s game' in new plan

5

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

6

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

7

Comment l’Irlande veut redevenir leader du rugby féminin

8

Alex Matthews: 'Letting dad be a part of it all, that’s what means most'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Anthony 34 minutes ago
Top 14-based England centre Joe Marchant wades into eligibility debate

With a couple of exceptions the players who moved to France are coming to the end of their careers. Why not maximise their earnings while they can . England are building a new team and some of those players knew they were on borrowed time . Its a shame for Marchant as he would have been part of the team but lets face it , he has been messed about by the England management . Was he in or out ? The English football team suffers because of all the foreign players in the top teams . Rugby is heading that way if its not careful . Keep the rule . Players know what it means .

2 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

I struggle to believe they need a coach who only works on throwing, but I guess forwards coaches need to be able to coach throwing, other aspects of the lineout, scrum, maul, & ruck, and that’s normally too much for just one guy. Will those jobs be divided between Hill and Ryan, or are there other forwards coaches in camp? Does anyone know what the division of labour will be?

14 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 5 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

I thought South Africans liked not being liked?

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

I don't know who's the bigger fool in this article - Fabien Galthie or Hamish Boswell. Galthie for not pitting his best side against the ABs and try to emulate the ‘94 French team and actually win something outside of their own back yard ( to back up their claims of superiority), or Bidwell for conveniently overlooking the fact that the clubs in the NH hold their test rugby to ransom in demanding control over the players. For all his waffling on about how good their competition is - how many NH teams played in the World Cup final?

40 Go to comments
C
Craig 6 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

We should just oppose with Maori All Blackks and/or All Black XV or U20 and possibly Black Ferns. I’d guarantee sell outs every game. Also NO. Dupont is not anywhere near MCaw as the GOAT. Hes closing in on Carlos Spencer but that’s all. Stop getting over excited.

59 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

He was class at the Blues. When he went home and barely showed up in the Test teams I assumed he was injured. England would have been better for having him in the team.

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Alan. I’m disappointed with your remarks. Surely it is the prerogative of the coach and staff to decide when to introduce subs. GR may decide 45 minutes for one player. You might think 50 minutes. Hardly enough for a federal case!!!!! It’s no help to our cause to have a former player/journalist creating waves when we’re after 10 wins on the trot and just 1/2 matches to the end of season.

4 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The Brumbies are no chance until they give up their incessant cheating. It’s boring, it’s nauseating. No wonder they are struggling financially because who wants to go and watch that sort of rubbish. Not many obviously.

20 Go to comments
H
Harry 10 hours ago
Why a Northampton Saints title was crucial for the Premiership

Hi, Nick. I found that match utterly entertaining for so many reasons. I love watching a team down a man working out how to shape the contest to their liking. I love a player like Lawes. The hits just kept coming and with 20 minutes to go and 18-18, I think, it was poised like pudding on a deck. (I made that up, but was thinking Patrick O’Brien might have written it). Have you seen videos of Trokkie Augustus playing a drunken drum in the aftermath and chanting Alex Mitchell’s name? It’s classic.

30 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Quinlan will always give his old buddies a nine out of ten. Huge game, Old head, don’t become a bad player over night blah, blah blah.

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 11 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

hiring Eddie Jones is like buying a pig-in-a-poke …. beating the Boks with a Japan squad (perhaps the biggest upset in RWC history), reaching the RWC final in 2019 - but also big time failures (Australia, England, Saracens, Queensland, ….) …. perhaps Japan suits him best, where he may mark the almighty sensei, and people are too polite to challenge him

8 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 hours ago
Welsh-qualified Kiwi Blair Murray becomes Scarlets' latest signing

Oh, I was wondering where he disappeared to. Only a little fullah but dynamic pocket rocket. Good luck to him.

2 Go to comments
D
Daniel 12 hours ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

A bit of a penalty magnet, and managed to turn the ball over five times the last time they played the blues. As a Hurricanes fan he is an incredibly frustrating player to watch.

4 Go to comments
D
Declan 12 hours ago
How Glasgow 'weapon' forced a 'change of philosophy' from Munster

Too tight to call but home advantage may count.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Gregor Townsend's frank view on Kobe-bound George Turner's Test future

Nh really need to fix their domestic comps. Should be an acting tour, looks like that will be mainly r thanks to their opposition though

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Hopefully South Africa have fixed their grounds this year

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 12 hours ago
David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal

“David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal”. Could change fast if England do badly in the next year. They now have too many top class players in France toignore, and that trend looks like continuing. Reality should dawnone day.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Premiership final attracts record audience share

What some marketing bs that is from pr

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 13 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Nonsense. Everyone loves the Irish. A very drinky, singy type of people

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 15 hours ago
The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players

Does anyone know which club or franchise signed Pari Pari Parkinson???

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change
Search