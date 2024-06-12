Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series to take place in Cardiff

A first-ever Women’s Transatlantic Quad Series will take place this summer in Cardiff, featuring U20s teams from Wales, England, the USA, and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted by the Welsh Rugby Union, the competition, which follows a successful U20 Women’s tri-series involving Wales, USA, and Canada in 2023, will take place after the inaugural Women’s Summer Series.

Starting on Sunday 14th July with USA U20s playing Canada U20s at Cardiff Met Uni, the Quad Series will be made up of five fixtures over ten days with the final match set to be Wales U20s v Canada U20s at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales U20 head coach Liza Burgess said: “We look forward to hosting Canada and the USA from the across the Atlantic and, of course, our near neighbours England for what will be an exciting tournament to showcase the exciting young talent all four nations have in the women’s game.

“England, Canada and USA are the benchmark teams in our game, and we know these Test matches will be a real marker of where we are as a squad.

“We played the USA and Canada last summer and that proved to be a real stepping stone for players, like Nel Metcalfe, Sian Jones, Gwennan Hopkins and Molly Reardon, who all went on to make their Wales debuts in the recent Six Nations campaign.

“We returned home with a played one and won one record, but the experience proved to be invaluable for the players, coaches and staff and we look forward to giving all three teams a warm welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Transatlantic Quad Series will follow on from the U20s Six Nations in Parma early in July, so this will prove a tough and demanding month for the players and will be a test of our resilience, but it is a challenge we are excited about. We know we are going to learn a lot about the players and these games also provide an excellent opportunity for those players transitioning up this year from U18s.”

LJ Lewis, England U20 Women’s head coach and programme lead, said: “Confirmation of this series follows on from the announcement of the first Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, it feels like a transformational time for the women’s pathway in the sport.

“The Transatlantic Quad Series offers a platform for our players transitioning between age groups and is a window for development for our girls through meaningful game time.

“We’re delighted to have been invited to participate in the series and to have the opportunity for further cross-collaboration between nations in order to develop women’s rugby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

James Cooper, England U18 head coach who will be leading match week one with his coaching staff with the support of the U20 coaches, commented: “I’m confident the recent developments centred around the women’s pathway will prove significant for our players, and this series will be no less important.

“Not only is the series a fantastic opportunity for our players but also bringing together pathway staff across age groups to fortify the alignment we have here at England Rugby.

“We’re very thankful to our hosts in Wales and are excited to showcase the impressive talent we’re lucky to possess.”

The senior women’s sides from Canada, England, and the USA will all be part of the top level of WXV later in the year, while Wales face a play-off with Spain on 29th June at Cardiff Arms Park to determine whether they will compete in WXV 2 or WXV 3 in 2024.

Transatlantic Quad Series fixtures

USA U20s v Canada U20s, Cardiff Met Uni, Sun, July 14th (KO: 5.30pm)

England U20s v Canada U20s, Cardiff Arms Park, Fri, July 19th (KO:5.30pm

Wales U20s v USA U20s, Cardiff Arms Park, Fri, July 19th, (KO:7.30pm)

England U20s v USA U20s, Cardiff Arms Park, Wed, July 24th, (KO:5.30pm)

Wales U20s v Canada U20s, Cardiff Arms Park, Wed, July 24th (KO: 7.30pm)