Leinster lose James Ryan but another Ireland star back in mix

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher is back from a neck injury and available for selection ahead of Friday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium.

James Culhane has also cleared the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and comes into the mix for this weekend’s showdown.

However, lock James Ryan is ruled out after sustaining a calf injury in training, with no further updates on Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell, Alex Soroka, or Will Connors.

Leinster coasted past Harlequins 62-0 at Croke Park in the Round of 16 as they seek their first European crown since 2018. They have lost the last three Champions Cup finals but look ominously focused once more.

Sam Prendergast, Joe McCarthy and Jamie Osborne scored first-half tries, with Prendergast adding two conversions. After the break, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and Dan Sheehan crossed before a penalty try preceded Ross Byrne’s touchdown. James Lowe ended the rout by claiming two late tries.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “The most important thing is that we are through to the next round because that is all it is about when it comes to knockout games.

“I don’t think anyone was predicting that scoreline. The momentum was with us in the second half, and the bench guys were coming on and adding plenty.”

Openside Josh Van der Flier was on fire: “He [ was outstanding. Some of his carrying, especially, and he was turning up everywhere in wide channels with some really good distribution at different stages. He was one of lots of guys who went well.”

Friday night’s clash with Glasgow is set for an 8pm kick-off, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1.