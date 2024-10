New faces in town: Every PWR club’s leavers and joiners 2024/25

Here we are, about to begin another season of Premiership Women’s Rugby. Last season saw Gloucester-Hartpury Women lift the trophy once again, winning a free-flowing finale against Bristol Bears Women.

The 2024/25 season kicks off on 5 October with Saracens facing Trailfinders, followed by Harlequins vs Exeter Chiefs and Loughborough Lightning vs Bristol Bears on the same day.

Gloucester-Hartpury will play Leicester Tigers the next day in their opening match at Kingsholm, which will be shown on live TNT Sports.

Once again the defending champions will be playing with targets on their backs, so if you want to see which teams might have the firepower to take them down check out the lists below to see leavers and joiners for every team.

Bristol Bears Women

In

Emma Orr (Edinburgh), Natalee Evans (Warriors Women), Tilly Ryall (Hartpury College)

Out

Gwenllian Pyrs, Claire Molloy, Lucie Skuse, Grace White, Grace Crompton, Megan Davies, Maisie Darby-Jones

Exeter Chiefs Women

In

Emily Robinson, Flo Robinson (both Harlequins), Georgina Tasker, Loughborough Lightning), Stefania Evans, Lucy Nye (both Leicester Tigers), Molly Saunders (Sutton & Epsom), Liv McGoverne (Matatu), Mikiela Nelson (Capilano RFC), Flo Long (unattached), Lori Cramer, Charli Jacoby (both Queensland Reds), Dorothy Wall (Munster/Clovers), Taylor Perry (Oakville Crusaders), Sabrina Poulin (Quebec West), Nora Baltruweit (Stade Bordelais).

Out

Lizzie Hanlon, Brooke Bradley, Harriet Millar-Mills, Olivia Ortiz, Robyn Wilkins.

Gloucester-Hartpury Women

In

Carys Williams-Morris (Loughborough Lightning, Sian Jones (Sale Sharks Women), Jade Shekells (GB 7s), Ellie Green (Trailfinders Women), Lisa Cockburn (Leicester Tigers Women), Charlie Woodman (Matatu), Beth Stafford (unattached), Gillian Boag (Capilano RFC).

Out

Jayne Isherwood, Cerys Hale, Laura Delgado, Trudy Cowan, Caity Mattinson, Kerin Lake, Abbey Constable, Jordan Russell, Emma Mundy.

Harlequins

In

Lizzie Hanlon, Harriet Millar-Mills (both Exeter Chiefs Women), Sara Svoboda, Maja Mueller (Both Loughborough Lightning), Claudia Pena Hidalgo (Barcelona AVRFCB), Emma Swords (Trailfinders Women), Laura Delgado (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Alex Callender (Brython Thunder), Nic Haynes (Saracens Women), Jemima Moss, Orla Proctor (Both Leicester Tigers Women), Sarah Parry (Warriors Women), Grace Crompton (Bristol Bears Women), Kayleigh Powell (GB 7s), Ruby Winstanley, Zara Green, Iley Bailey (all promoted from centre of excellence).

Out

Rachael Burford, Emily Scott, Shaunagh Brown, Katy Mew, Georgia Gray, Emily Robinson, Flo Robinson, Rosie Dobson, Hannah Owen.

Leicester Tigers Women

In

Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lighting), Jordan Russell, Abbey Constable, Emma Mundy (all Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Elin Beaver (University of Worcester), Abi Bowes (Scarborough Valkyries), Tiana Gordon, Eeva Pohjanheimo (both Cheltenham Tigers), Leah Heath (Kenilworth Women) Emily Henrich (unattached), Ellie Smith (Lichfield Ladies), Sophie Bevenent (Worcester RFC), Nikki Simpson (Glasgow), Zainab Alema (Richmond Women).

Out

Stef Evans, Elis Martin, Jemima Moss, Lucy Nye, Lisa Cockburn, Tanya Bird, Louisa Burgham. Molly Draycott, Eloise Hayward, Churchy Knight, Maddie Massey, Becky Noon, Orla Proctor, Ellie Turner, Ofure Ugiagbe.

Loughborough Lightning

In

Alev Kelter (USA 7s), Alicia Maude (GB 7s), Elis Martin, Churchy Knight (both Leicester Tigers Women), Anne Young (Sale Sharks Women), Krissy Scurfield (Canada 7s), Cieron Bell (Edinburgh), Haineala Lutui (Worcester centre of excellence).

Out

Katie Trevarthen, Jenny Maxwell, Jess Weaver, Sally Williams, Carys Williams-Morris, Emma Hardy, Georgina Tasker, Sara Svoboda, Chloe Rollie, Maja Mueller.

Sale Sharks Women

In

Alba Capell (Stade Rennais), Evie Roach (Hartpury University), Olivia Ortiz, Robyn Wilkins (both Exeter Chiefs Women), Rachel Phillips (Edinburgh), Gwenllian Pyrs (Bristol Bears Women), Trudy Cowan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sofia Stefan (Valsugana).

Out

Vicky E Irwin, Leah Lyons, Sarah Law, Alycia Washington, Sara Tounesi, Sian Jones, Evie Tonkin, Anne Young, Jess Taylor-Roberts.

Saracens Women

In

Emma Hardy (Loughborough Lightning), Charlotte Wright-Haley (Trailfinders Women), Gabby Senft (Stade Bordelais), Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan (both Canada 7s), Natalia John (Brython Thunder), Chantelle Miell (unattached), Keira Muir, Madison Lawrence, Emily Eves (all graduated from centre of excellence).

Out

Nic Haynes, Anna Goddard, Grace Moore, Emma Taylor.

Trailfinders Women

In

Sally Williams, Chloe Rollie (both Loughborough Lightning), Brooke Bradley (Exeter Chiefs), Rosie Dobson, Hannah Owen (both Harlequins), Kaylee McHugh (Thurrock), Grace White (Bristol Bears Women), Kendra Cousineau (Guelph Gryphons), Caity Mattinson (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Grace Moore, Emma Taylor (both Saracens Women), Lisa Thomson (GB 7s), Niamh Gallagher (Saracens centre of excellence), Hollie Williamson (Richmond Women).

Out

Elisa Riffonneau, Emma Swords, Sofia Rolfi, Meya Bizer, Charlotte Wright-Haley, Courtney Pursglove, Megan Brodie, Lou Dodd, Sophie Shams, Sian McGuinness, Lauren Brooks, Jo Bucknall, Ellie Green.

