The best is yet to come: Some predictions for new PWR season

The sophomore season of Premiership Women’s Rugby is upon us. In fact, at the time of writing there are barely 48 hours until the first game of the 2024/25 season kicks off.

That leaves me asking one question: what is this season likely to offer its fans? Will we see new champions crowned? Which teams will exceed expectations and which players might make headlines?

Don’t take my word for it, but here are a few possibilities.

Let’s start with the reigning champs. Gloucester-Hartpury are back-to-back title winners and you’d be foolish to bet against them being in the mix again this season.

I’m fairly certain that all four of the recent semi-finalists will be back in contention again. Bristol Bears have a fantastic squad, Saracens have added a few key pieces and Exeter Chiefs have similarly made some canny signings.

If I were a betting man, I’m not sure Gloucester-Hartpury would be where I’d place my money, though.

It’s tough to win year after year and the quality across the league continues to improve. So, while I fully expect the Cherry and Whites to be there or thereabouts, my imaginary cash is all in on the Bears winning their first league title.

Dave Ward’s team has steadily built up a cache of top-end talent and I think they will benefit hugely from the compressed schedule that will likely lead to extra access to their Red Roses contingent at the business end of the season.

They’ve trusted their existing squad and not added too much to it, the notable additions being the returning Jasmine Joyce-Butchers and exciting Scotland international Emma Orr.

Ward’s powerful pack, with an all-England front row of Hannah Botterman, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern, backed up by Abbie Ward at lock, will look to dominate the set-piece while their backs take advantage in broken play.

Look out for electric winger Reneeqa Bonner becoming an ever more integral part of this side, she’s a lethal scorer and a trusted figure within the squad. She’s likely not far off heading to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 either and a strong season will only help her claim.

So, if that covers off the title contenders, which team am I most excited about elsewhere in the standings?

Harlequins fascinate me, they’ve made wholesale changes to their squad and brought in some really exciting talent, not least Alex Callender, the tenacious Wales back row who will add snarl to the Quins pack and make them a force to be feared at the breakdown.

Spain full-back Claudia Peña Hidalgo is an exciting addition too and if she can find her feet quickly she’ll add some flair to play at the Stoop.

With Ross Chisholm taking over as head coach, the Twickenham side have added a number of experienced PWR campaigners into the squad too, with Sara Svoboda, Maja Mueller, Emma Swords and Harriet Millar-Mills all there to challenge for a starting spot.

Quins finished seventh last season and will carry a lot of frustration into the new campaign, so don’t be surprised if they bounce back up the table and are in or around the top four come the end of the season.

I’m not convinced they will quite make it, but I’m excited to see whether they prove me wrong.

Elsewhere we’ve seen Barney Maddison take on head coaching duties at Trailfinders Women after Giselle Mather left the club. Those are big shoes to fill, but the former London Irish lock has a head for the game and genuine affection for his club, so I’m sure he’ll give his all to try to ensure his team finish above their West London rivals again.

Sadly, I suspect it will once again be a battle at the bottom between Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers, though I suspect this year the former, supplemented with a number of extra internationals, will succeed in stepping out of the basement.

With the World Cup looming on the horizon there has been a flood of Test talent into the league during the off-season, with players wanting to be in place and acclimatised to life in Britain before they represent their countries at the showpiece tournament.

A few names that caught the eye include several members of Canada’s silver medal-winning Olympic squad, and Saracens might have signed the pick of the bunch with the return of Alysha Corrigan.

The outside centre was a key cog in the Saracens machine when they were at their most deadly and Alex Austerberry is no doubt delighted she is back. Joining her is Fancy Bermudez who brings deadly speed to the mix and will revel in all the ball the Sarries pack will win her.

On the flip side, a number of familiar faces hung up their boots at the end of last season and it will be strange not seeing Vicky E Irwin marshalling her Sale Sharks team-mates or a Quins side that doesn’t feature Rachael Burford, Emily Scott or Shaunagh Brown.

There will, of course, be plenty of young players breaking through into teams and as well as the aforementioned Bonner at Bristol Bears, expect the likes of Quins fly-half Ella Cromack and Gloucester-Hartpury’s Steph Else and Millie Hyett to become ever more important players for their teams now they have a full season of PWR under their belts.

Which all suggests that this should be the biggest, best and most exciting season of women’s rugby we’ve ever seen and I, for one, cannot wait to sit down and watch it!