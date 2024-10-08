Northern Edition

International

What Joe El-Abd made of the England defence under Felix Jones

By PA
Joe El-Abd at England training on Tuesday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

New defence coach Joe El-Abd believes the success of Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United shows why England could benefit from the recent upheaval in Steve Borthwick’s backroom staff. El-Abd has taken over from Felix Jones after the Irishman who helped South Africa win the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups unexpectedly handed in his resignation in August.

A long-term friend of Borthwick’s, former Bristol and Toulon flanker El-Abd will take charge of England’s defence while continuing his role as director of rugby at Oyonnax until the end of the season. Jones’ desire to leave after just nine months in the job, as well as Aled Walters’ equally-sudden exit as head of strength and conditioning the previous month, sent shockwaves through the camp.

But El-Abd has insisted that with Borthwick’s ongoing presence providing the foundation, England can still thrive. “Coaching stability is important and it helps,” he said. “But coaching cohesion is even more important because then if we are all on the same page, we can question each other hard. What do we do well? What do we not do well?

“I’m looking forward to creating that stability. You see it in football, you see it in rugby – having cohesive coaching teams is important. But does that mean that there’s never any changes? No. I’m going to use Alex Ferguson as an example. Alex Ferguson stayed for a long time and was pretty successful. He didn’t always have the same coaches. It’s quite rare that they lasted for more than three or four years.

“But he stayed and he knew he had the identity of Manchester United and that is the most important thing. If we can create that cohesion together as a coaching group, that is only positive to help the players get better.”

Fixture
Internationals
England
11:10
2 Nov 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

El-Abd revealed that England will persist with Jones’ ‘blitz’ defence, although he was keen not to use his predecessor’s terminology for the aggressive system that was bearing fruit on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

The Rugby Football Union said Jones is contributing to England remotely while he works his 12-month notice period with negotiations over his departure taking place in the background. “I had a real good chat with Felix, we did it on a video call. He was really, really helpful,” said El-Abd, who was keen to emphasise Kevin Sinfield’s influence on the defence before Jones took over.

“The DNA of England rugby is being tough, getting off the line and being a tough forward unit, etc. We are going to take what has been really good – and there has been lots that is really good over the last couple of years, not just in the last eight games – and we are going to reinforce that.”

El-Abd lived with Borthwick during their university days and they attended each other’s weddings as part of a friendship spanning 26 years. After the shock of Jones and Walters walking out, his arrival is seen as well timed. “In any coaching environment, you need people who are going to be loyal and committed. And in agreement,” he said.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wonton 11 minutes ago
Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

Cane didn't get shafted by his team mates. He's too slow. That's the point of Bishops comments. Cane missed 2 tackles that led directly to tries in the last 4 games. He's not been saving anything.


IT's hard for DP and Finau not to be anonymous when they aren't actually playing.


England had a high class loose trio and the ABs trio won more rucks with higher ruck speed. We conceded less tries to England than we did to Argentina, SA and Australia.

50 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

He was playing 10 in Japan (looked terrible during the first half of the season I watched) and 33 is the perfect age to be leading a side in that position. Not everyone needs to be able to last till 2027 FFS!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
The winners and losers from the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

Would have had Sam Darry in there at a squeeze too. Likely through no fault of his own he wasn't given much of a chance we he looked to be in really good form and have a great rugby brain which could have had a big influence on the All Blacks getting over the line in a couple of games.


He was a victim of the lack of flair shown in the selections that refused to rest Ardie or give one of the small locks a chance at the troublesome 6 spot. A missed opportunity he's been possible they miss of a career for Darry. Only time will tell.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 25 minutes ago
Fijian Drua's Iosefo Masi rumoured to replace Semi Radradra at Lyon

He was one of the best in Super Rugby, he will kill it in France.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

No. Tack a look at Nick Bishops articles where he highlights Cane's two midfield misses, and you can include the miss from the maul on the goal line in this critic as well. Cane was shafted by players incorrectly drifting off their man, he was asked to cover the most space of anyone, and I think we can all agree he's lost a bit too much pace with age to be able to do that.


More relevant than those missed tackles are the ones that he made throughout the series, he made multiple saves and key interventions were DP and Finau where rather anonymous. That is the kinda of thing we would need to see a stats publication on to confirm re DP though.


Again, you're cherry picking and not looking at the bigger picture. Can we agree that neither DP or Cane are out of form and that Cane simply took his opportunity when DP got injured? Hell, I'm not even sure DP was fit come Bledisloe time and I am all for him and TJ getting the Wellington treatment rather than some meaningless test in Japan.

50 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 34 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Give me a like if you think NZ will win the World Cup!

2 Go to comments
f
frandinand 35 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Try explaining that to Walter Nick.

279 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 37 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Shy??

279 Go to comments
f
frandinand 37 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Only a glass Nick ????)

279 Go to comments
J
JW 38 minutes ago
Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

I mean an opportunity to earn a spot. You are not going to achieve that unless it's earned against one of the big 3.


Not saying it won't happen, just that it needs to happen. All by all the sounds coming out of camp, it will.

50 Go to comments
f
frandinand 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Who's talking about their Empire. They were serial invaders of Germany and the

Low Countries for centuries.

279 Go to comments
J
JW 40 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Damn, a 25million loss. And Nick is concerned about poor old New Zealand (and every other July country) with an 8 million loss.


And theyre all in the same boat. And they've been caught cheating! What is this, a competition of 14 Melbourne Storm's?


Tbh I'd imagine they see a financial nirvana, like the English, after COVID and investments pan out. Most business's operate that way right, they are in a race for market share, you're only going to acheive that by investing in your product now.


The thing is - and it's the owner says theres no money in rugby here, that you don't make money in sport, and he is partially correct - with most bussiness the investments are outlays with ongoing returns. There is no ongoing return once a contracted player leaves and you stop having to pay his wages (outlay stops). You simply wouldn't have a team at all. This outlay cost, what investment bussiness normally expect to keep giving like machinery, is going to need to continually increase, not reduce. I do hope there are a lot of other facets that can see the numbers gradually turn to the black, the last thing we need is a complete league failure in rugby.

279 Go to comments
f
frandinand 41 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Also the Sun King Louis XIV. He spent half his reign trying to incorporate what is now Belgium into France.

279 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Solid strategy and good on you.


Now Tell that to your boss Ben Smith.


Me and a couple of buddies would love to have a word with him in the comments section. Or behind a building. Near an airport.


🤫


Although, to be fair, he probably gets 300 comments because he’s so good at being a d**s.

279 Go to comments
C
CN 49 minutes ago
Belinda Moore to step down from Premiership Women's Rugby role

This is a complete shock and also sad news, one cannot underestimate what BM has done for domestic rugby, her determination to drive the best league in the world with the best deal she could get I thought was very ambitious.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 49 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You are definitely Jacko. The same brainless comments.

279 Go to comments
B
BH 51 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well they are the biggest chokers in World Cup history...lol

279 Go to comments
f
frandinand 52 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Hello Jacko. Pray tell us why you have changed your name !!!!

279 Go to comments
B
BH 54 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

AU and NZ don't do it when they tour the Northern Hemisphere.

279 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 56 minutes ago
South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

After Los Pumas, Bokke has managed to capture my attention and interest. Innovations have been able to generate victories, at key moments in their evolution. Since RWC2019 I have seen them play in many possible ways without too many ups and downs. From my role as an analyst, they never cease to impress me.

75 Go to comments
