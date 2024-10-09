WXV: USA make one change for final-round clash with Ireland

The USA have made one change for their final WXV 1 match against Ireland this weekend at Vancouver’s BC Place.

The Eagles have lost their opening two matches of the competition to England and France, and will go head-to-head with world number six side Ireland on October 11th.

The only change to their starting lineup comes at scrum-half, with Cass Bargell replacing Taina Tukuafu, the latter moving to the bench.

The entire forward pack will be the same as their previous two WXV 1 matches, the 61-21 loss to England and 22-14 defeat to France. Hope Rogers, Kathryn Treder, and Charli Jacoby are named in the unchanged front row, followed by Erica Jarrell, and one of last week’s try scorers Hallie Taufoou in the second row.

Try scorer from week one Kate Zackary continues as captain, and the scrum will be completed by Tahlia Brody and last week’s other try scorer Rachel Johnson.

Fly-half McKenzie Hawkins, who has a perfect conversion rate from the tee in the competition, will retain her starting place from the first two WXV 1 matches, as do right wing Cheta Emba and full-back Bulou Mataitoga.

In the midfield, Gabby Cantorna and Alev Kelter will form the centre partnership for a second week, joined by Lotte Sharp on the left wing for a second consecutive game.

The starting team features 12 players from Premiership Women’s Rugby sides, four from Loughborough Lightning, four from Exeter Chiefs, and one each from Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, Trailfinders Women, and Saracens.

USA team to play Ireland

1 Hope Rogers (Exeter)

2 Kathryn Treder (Loughborough)

3 Charli Jacoby (Exeter)

4 Erica Jarrell (Sale)

5 Hallie Taufoou (Loughborough)

6 Tahlia Brody (Leicester)

7 Kate Zackary (C) (Ealing)

8 Rachel Johnson (VC) (Exeter)

9 Cass Bargell (Beantown)

10 McKenzie Hawkins (Grey Wolves)

11 Lotte Sharp (Saracens)

12 Gabby Cantorna (Exeter)

13 Alev Kelter (Loughborough)

14 Cheta Emba (USA 7s)

15 Bulou Mataitoga (Loughborough)

Replacements:

16 Paige Stathopolous (Beantown)

17 Maya Learned (Grey Wolves)

18 Mae Sagapolu (Leicester)

19 Rachel Ehrecke (Grey Wolves)

20 Tessa Hann (Grey Wolves)

21 Taina Tukuafu

22 Emily Henrich (Leicester)

23 Tess Feury (VC) (Leicester)