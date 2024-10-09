Northern Edition

Rampant Red Roses on the verge of another record

By Jon Newcombe
Jess Breach of England kicks the ball over Ruahei Demant of New Zealand during the Women's International Test between England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England’s Red Roses could break another record this weekend by achieving the highest-ever rating – in both men’s and women’s rugby – in rankings history. The men’s rankings were first introduced as a metric for measuring the success of teams in October 2003 and the women’s game followed suit in February 2016.

In all that time, no team has ever recorded a rating as high as 97.85 points, which is the mark England will get to if they defend their WXV 1 title in style with a victory of more than 15 points against Canada in Vancouver this Saturday.

The Red Roses came close to breaking the elusive 97-point barrier when they got their rating as high as 96.99 points before their loss to New Zealand in the final of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021.

The margin of victory required to create another piece of history has been well within their capabilities in the past and the current Red Roses outfit, who have won 19 Tests in a row, are arguably more dominant now than ever before.

Canada go into the clash between the two best teams in the world as the reigning World Rugby Pacific Four Series champions having reeled off sixth consecutive victories of their own. But England have had the upper hand over them for the best part of a decade, winning the last 12 meetings – eight by the magic margin of more than 15 points.

Fixture
WXV 1
Canada Womens
22:00
12 Oct 24
England Womens
All Stats and Data

England’s current advantage at the top of the rankings is 7.06 points but that will increase to 8.84 points, as Canada would lose the same amount of points as England gain (0.89 points), resulting in a 7.78-point swing.

Canada are safe in second place in the rankings, even if beaten by England in the title decider as the teams below them, New Zealand and France, who play each other in the earlier of the two Saturday kick-offs, cannot make up enough ground.

Otherwise, with 17 of the top 20 countries in action across the various levels of WXV, in addition to Madagascar, who are ranked 25th, this weekend’s matches could have a significant impact on the rankings as a whole.

France, for example, will take third place off New Zealand if they make it six wins in the last seven meetings with the Black Ferns. Defeat to Les Bleues would condemn the Black Ferns to fourth, their lowest-ever ranking.

Australia, meanwhile, can equal their highest-ever ranking of fifth if they beat Scotland in the battle of the unbeaten WXV 2 teams in Cape Town on Saturday with a two-place climb possible, depending on Ireland’s result against USA in WXV 1 the day before.

Other potential milestones are possible elsewhere, with WXV 3 teams Hong Kong China and Madagascar in with chance of making history.

Madagascar will climb above Portugal into a new high of 24th if they upset Samoa for what would their first victory outside of Africa.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong China could potentially climb as high as 15th – equalling their highest-ever ranking – if they beat the Netherlands on Saturday. But this would require them to win by more than 15 points and both Samoa and Fiji to lose. Fiji play unbeaten leaders Spain in what should be a fitting conclusion to the WXV 3 tournament.

While Las Leonas have yet to conceded a single point in the competition, having beaten Madagascar 83-0 and the Netherlands 20-0, and will start as firm favourites, Fijiana will be hoping to give departing head coach Moseses Rauluni a winning send-off following his decision today to resign at the end of the tournament.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I'm obsessed with giving players debuts because 1. It sends a message to players coming through our domestic system that their form will be rewarded.


Players like Cameron Hanekom, Jordan Hendrikse, Boogieman, Henco van Wyk should be incentivised to keep playing well. And get a shot.


2. Same answer as you - now is the time though, at the beginning of a 4 year cycle.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Which one? I replied with "General Depth".

67 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

What's your team of the tournament? etc etc

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If your B Team beat our B Team, then yes, your B Team is better than our B Team.


But to to draw the conclusion that your B Team is better than our B Team because your B Team beat another team is childish.

370 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I suspect that Turdlough is Ben Smith.

370 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Razor does have a conundrum - Will Jordan scores tries! The majority of his AB career has been wing, but his favoured position is Full Back. Is Will Jordan an exceptional fullback? The answer is probably NO. He's not especially good under the high ball. He's not especially good kicking out of defense. And he's not an especially good tackler or last defender. But he does score tries!


However, I believe Razor is being myopic in his team selections and game plan. This year was the year to try different things. Everyone would accept losses this year if he was really trying different combos


But in reality he's not... I think Ioane is an amazing winger. He's a good defender at center but he creates nothing at center because for 3 years now his passing and distrubution skills have remained poor. But Razor persists and doesn't give Proctor a chance. The problem is compounded for our centers because Jordie is not a good distributor either - so in the end the ball rarely gets to the wing unless DMAC does a cross field kick. Jordie and/or Reiko bashing the ball up is just so damn predictable.


Scooter is a good player, but after 9 games his leadership must be under question. Furthermore in the 7 games he has captained, I believe the leadership burden has affected his game.


Is Scooter a world class 4 - absolutley not. But unlike Rassie who converted PSDT to the blindside role - Razor has not contemplated doing the same with Scooter.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"Argentina do it" (sic).


When will these "pundits" realize that Argentina has no choice as there is NO professional league at home.


There is SLAR (Latin America, full of second class Argies) and MLR (USA with plenty of Argies too), but NO pro league at home. Thereby, all Pumas players come from France/England and maybe Italy.


Some "graduate" from SLAR to Europe via Pumas apprenticeship, but they don't play at home.


By the way, Nick, how do you see Santi Grondona playing? He has not been selected lately. But back row is where the Pumas have plenty of good options, so it has to be hard.

16 Go to comments
M
MP 1 hour ago
Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Wriggle and giggle. That's what we called Loigue.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

I don't see George at 10 as a loss, though she does kick the odd 50:22. Powell will do just as well and is more mobile.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

I'm not sure whether Jo Yapp will be pleased or not. Caslick has no real pedigree in 15s. I'd have said she was a flanker, does she have the speed for a full back?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

administrators look to come up with all sorts of madcap schemes

100% agree. Fix the basics and the schemes will take care of themselves. That's not easy, but its the way forward.

1 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a great player, I read somewhere though that he's inelligible

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Gotta milk every last drop of talent outta him!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If Tua wants to play for Aussie I guess he'll be in, next best thing at 12 to Kev and Hunter.

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Hmmm...Oh well, he's here now, so let's make the most of him I say

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tall about a speculator of a deal M! The Hamster was really hoisting the Hail Mary on that one eh?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Pone has a lot of upside, and there were grounds fro hope in that one game for the Tahs when he gave a dominant scrum performance. Just needs more top guidance.


Not sure if Quade will get back in, may depend on his connection with Joe!?

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Ha ha.

He's in my team only because Tua may be unavailable because he's a Kiwi, and would set out to undermine the team from within..etc

16 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Personally thought Malia was much better than Fassi in all the games I watched but other than that on reflection it’s pretty spot on, maybe Clarke for Arrendse as he surprised me but again it’s a personal selection

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

'The Romanian Rambler' - priceless AD 🤣


Melbourne Roar midfielder - intentional Freudian slipper??🤣 We don't speak that word around here!


But seriously, I do feel there are grounds for hope if they can give the youngsters some extra help to develop them quicker. It is a race against time and they need a fast-track which is not only provided by coaching but mentorship...

16 Go to comments
