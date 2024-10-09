Rampant Red Roses on the verge of another record

England’s Red Roses could break another record this weekend by achieving the highest-ever rating – in both men’s and women’s rugby – in rankings history. The men’s rankings were first introduced as a metric for measuring the success of teams in October 2003 and the women’s game followed suit in February 2016.

In all that time, no team has ever recorded a rating as high as 97.85 points, which is the mark England will get to if they defend their WXV 1 title in style with a victory of more than 15 points against Canada in Vancouver this Saturday.

The Red Roses came close to breaking the elusive 97-point barrier when they got their rating as high as 96.99 points before their loss to New Zealand in the final of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021.

The margin of victory required to create another piece of history has been well within their capabilities in the past and the current Red Roses outfit, who have won 19 Tests in a row, are arguably more dominant now than ever before.

Canada go into the clash between the two best teams in the world as the reigning World Rugby Pacific Four Series champions having reeled off sixth consecutive victories of their own. But England have had the upper hand over them for the best part of a decade, winning the last 12 meetings – eight by the magic margin of more than 15 points.

England’s current advantage at the top of the rankings is 7.06 points but that will increase to 8.84 points, as Canada would lose the same amount of points as England gain (0.89 points), resulting in a 7.78-point swing.

Canada are safe in second place in the rankings, even if beaten by England in the title decider as the teams below them, New Zealand and France, who play each other in the earlier of the two Saturday kick-offs, cannot make up enough ground.

Otherwise, with 17 of the top 20 countries in action across the various levels of WXV, in addition to Madagascar, who are ranked 25th, this weekend’s matches could have a significant impact on the rankings as a whole.

France, for example, will take third place off New Zealand if they make it six wins in the last seven meetings with the Black Ferns. Defeat to Les Bleues would condemn the Black Ferns to fourth, their lowest-ever ranking.

Australia, meanwhile, can equal their highest-ever ranking of fifth if they beat Scotland in the battle of the unbeaten WXV 2 teams in Cape Town on Saturday with a two-place climb possible, depending on Ireland’s result against USA in WXV 1 the day before.

Other potential milestones are possible elsewhere, with WXV 3 teams Hong Kong China and Madagascar in with chance of making history.

Madagascar will climb above Portugal into a new high of 24th if they upset Samoa for what would their first victory outside of Africa.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong China could potentially climb as high as 15th – equalling their highest-ever ranking – if they beat the Netherlands on Saturday. But this would require them to win by more than 15 points and both Samoa and Fiji to lose. Fiji play unbeaten leaders Spain in what should be a fitting conclusion to the WXV 3 tournament.

While Las Leonas have yet to conceded a single point in the competition, having beaten Madagascar 83-0 and the Netherlands 20-0, and will start as firm favourites, Fijiana will be hoping to give departing head coach Moseses Rauluni a winning send-off following his decision today to resign at the end of the tournament.