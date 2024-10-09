Northern Edition

WXV 3

WXV 3: Samoa and Madagascar ring the changes ahead of final round

By Martyn Thomas
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 05: Sui Pauaraisa of Samoa speaks to her team mates during the WXV 3 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa at The Sevens 2 Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Heading into the final round of WXV 3, Spain lead the way in the race for both the title and one of the two tickets to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets on offer.

Las Leonas will claim both if they beat Fiji in Saturday’s finale, although they only need two points to guarantee World Cup qualification and could be crowned champions in defeat.

Samoa, who take on Madagascar on Friday, are in the driving seat for the second ticket to England 2025 and could overhaul Spain at the top of the standings. But they would need a helping hand from Pacific rivals Fiji, who have title aspirations of their own.

Hong Kong China and the Netherlands each retain a mathematical chance of qualifying for the World Cup, meaning there is plenty to play for across all three matches this weekend.

You can watch all the action live and for free via RugbyPass TV, where there isn’t a local broadcast deal in place.

Get all the team news for the final round of WXV 3 matches below as and when it drops.

Samoa v Madagascar

Samoa head coach Ramsey Tomokino has made seven personnel changes to his starting line-up as Manusina chase the victory against Madagascar that would secure a ticket to England.

Up front, Angelica Uila comes in at tighthead prop, while Sydney Niupulusu comes into the second row and Machiko Silila F Fepuleai starts at blindside flanker.

In the backs, Harmony Vatau and Saelua Leaula form an all-new midfield partnership, while wingers Lutia Col Aumua and Tietie Aiolupotea come into the back three.

Madagascar, meanwhile, have made six personnel changes to their starting line-up for their final assignment in Dubai.

Fixture
WXV 3
Samoa Women
11:00
11 Oct 24
Madagascar Women
All Stats and Data

Prop Mamisoa Rasoarimalala and hooker Launrence Rasoanandrasana come into the front row with Nanou Razafializay shifting from the loosehead to tighthead.

Oliviane Andriatsilavina and captain Sarindra Shahondramalala form the second row having started in the back row against Hong Kong China, with Volatiana Rasoanandrasana and Sariaka Nomenjanahary selected at blindside flanker and No8 respectively.

In the backs, Joela Mirasoa Fenohasina and Marie Bodonandrianina form an all-new half-back partnership while Olivia Hanitriniaina and Claudia Rasoarimalala swap wings.

Samoa: 15. Karla Wright-Akeli, 14. Tietie Aiolupotea, 13. Saelua Leaula, 12. Harmony Vatau, 11. Lutia Col Aumua, 10. Cassie Siataga, 9. France Bloomfield, 1. Denise Aiolupotea, 2. Avau Filimaua, 3. Angelica Uila, 4. Ana-Lise Sio, 5. Sydney Niupulusu, 6. Machiko Silila F Fepuleai, 7. Sui Pauaraisa (captain), 8. Joanna Fanene Lolo.
Replacements: 16. Ana Mamea, 17. Ti Tauasosi, 18. Tori Iosefo, 19. Nina Foaese, 20. Moega Wright, 21. Ana Afuie, 22. Davina Lasini, 23. Ruby Finau.

Madagascar: 15. Tiana Razanamahefa, 14. Claudia Rasoarimalala, 13. Veronique Rasoanekena, 12. Valisoa Razanakiniana, 11. Olivia Hanitriniaina, 10. Marie Bodonandrianina, 9. Joela Mirasoa Fenohasina, 1. Mamisoa Rasoarimalala, 2. Laurence Rasoanandrasana, 3. Nanou Razafializay, 4. Oliviane Andriatsilavina, 5. Sarindra Sahondramalala (captain), 6. Volatiana Rasoanandrasana, 7. Delphine Raharimalala, 8. Sariaka Nomenjanahary.
Replacements: 16. Fenosoa Razanakolona, 17. Fenitra Razafindramanga, 18. Fanomezantsoa Raminoarisoa, 19. Felana Rakotoarison, 20. Nofy Nomenjanahary, 21. Voahirana Razafiarisoa, 22. Vacilly Rahariravaka, 23. Zaya Fanantenana.

