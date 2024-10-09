Northern Edition

Bunnings NPC

The ‘harsh truths’ Wellington had to confront before NPC quarter-final

By Finn Morton
Jackson Garden-Bachop of Wellington looks on in disappointment after a Hawkes Bay try during the round nine Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Wellington and Hawke's Bay at Sky Stadium, on October 05, 2024, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Wellington may have finished in top spot on the National Provincial Championship standings, but the Lions still have a point to prove this coming Friday. Two weeks after they met in the regular season, the Wellingtonians will host Counties Manukau in the NPC quarter-finals.

In one of the upsets of the season, Wellington were beaten by a mammoth score in Pukekohe. AJ Alatimu broke the deadlock with a penalty goal in the 12th minute, and that’s when the floodgates opened for Counties during a one-sided first half.

Kauvaka Kaivelata, Alatimu and Ian Wester-Stevens all crossed for a try each as the hosts ran away to a 24-nil half-time lead. They continued to pile on the points after the break, with a barrage of tries seeing the underdogs take a 48-nil advantage.

Video Spacer

Peter Umaga-Jensen and Jeremiah Avei-Collins scored tries for Wellington inside the final 10 minutes as they avoided a shutout loss in the regular season fixture. That ended up being one of their two losses in the round-robin, with the Lions falling to Tasman a fortnight earlier.

In the lead-up to the NPC playoffs, Wellington playmaker Jackson Garden-Bachop was asked about the challenge that awaits the Lions at Sky Stadium. The Lions took “some harsh truths” from that 51-12 loss, but the team are ready to embrace a chance to claim some revenge.

“The team’s feeling really good. We’re pretty excited to get another crack at Counties after… what happened a couple of weeks ago,” Garden-Bachop said on SENZ’s The Run Home with Kirst & Beav.

“We played well against Hawkes Bay, we’re happy with that game so hopefully we can build on that going into Friday night.

“There were some harsh truths that we had to face around some of our effort and intent areas which we sort of pride ourselves on so we took a good look at that,” he added.

“In terms of our actual game and how we want to play the game, it was pretty easy to dump because we didn’t really get to do anything that we wanted to do.

“There were some good things that we looked at and took from it but we moved on pretty quickly.”

Related

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

14 All Blacks have been released from the squad to play in this weekend's NPC quarter-finals, including halfback TJ Perenara who will play for the Wellington Lions

Read Now

Wellington have been boosted by the return of some marquee players, with 14 All Blacks being released to play for their respective provinces in the playoffs. The Lions have a highly-rated quartet returning, including veteran halfback TJ Perenara.

Ruben Love, Asafo Aumua and Billy Proctor are also available to suit up for the Lions in the first of four NPC quarter-finals. As for Counties, they’ll have Cam Roigard among their ranks as they plan to break Wellington’s hearts for a second time.

“It is a blessing that we’ve got a lot of good players that can come back from higher honours but it doesn’t matter on the day if we don’t play well,” Garden-Bachop explained.

“We had a stacked team two weeks ago against Counties and we got dusted, so we need to make sure we turn up regardless of who’s wearing the jersey.”

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Handily won the Rugby Championship so it makes sense that SA dominate the team, no? That's how it worked when the AB's were dominating the Rugby Championship

8 Go to comments
Z
ZB 30 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

This looks on par with non-Saffa Team of the Tournament articles so I reckon it's all good. when the AB's were winning the Rugby Championship it was often stacked with AB's. Nothing wrong with this team.

8 Go to comments
J
JB 54 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Everyday event = catch and pass

39 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

i think that by that point DMac may have solidified himself into the All Blacks more, and Razor's gameplan often revolves around who is playing 10, so to have to change that system could be difficult for the All Blacks so late in the cycle.


However, if RM does come back early it will be a lot easier for him, the coaches, and the players.

36 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's not about the points he scores, but the points his team scores. Currently, the All Blacks are not scoring more points than their opposition on a regular basis, hence their losses.

36 Go to comments
M
Mike 1 hour ago
London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

So, Worcester want to be in, and Irish want to be in … nothing from Wasps yet? Arguably the biggest / most successful name amongst the clubs that went under but were never able to find a sustainable home once the game went pro. Despite the noise about magically reappearing in Kent, I wonder if that’s it for them at the top levels of the game.

1 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Most intelligent

.you rejected Cotter wjo won he comp in his first yr with the Nth Is Blues and you intellige try chose Penney to coach rhe Crusaders who came??? A good rant though 👌

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tahs of feather, flock together. Tahhed and feathered.

35 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

I'd prefer Vern Cotter

25 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Our best player comes from Wellington and plays for the Canes.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

His mother should have told him its better to shut up and have everyone think youre an idiot than open your mouth and prove you are.

6 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Milking the talent is the goal...but allow me one last rant on this. We've lost Carter Gordon and Marky Mark to league to gain him. To me that's a big net loss. But yes I hope he proves a great investment and plays well for many years in rugby in Australia! I'll get behind him now.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

A little SARU fan boy article. Most of that lot are getting old and slow. Losing their AURA Id say.

Why isnt the Ref's and TMO's not named? Best SA players this year.

8 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Melbourne Rebels launch lawsuit against Rugby Australia

Lots of incorrect stuff there. SARU and RA forced NZR to allow more teams in the comp from both nations. NZ did not want more and refused to have more at the time and forever since. RA and SA wanted more to get more TV pie. Force had only been in the comp since 2005 and had not failed or been cut by 2008/9. SA had 3 teams in the original Super 10 then 4 in Super 12 and Aus and SA demanded an extra team each in 2006 for the super 14. The Rebels came in in 2011 for Super 15 as RA demanded a 5th team.

3 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Cheika did too.

35 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

If it's an "every game event" then how come Beauden didn't do it in Bledisloe II?


Most of the try scoring opportunities in that game were thanks to ALB, Reece and Will Jordan.


Your logic = out the gate

39 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Google is your friend

36 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Poorer than BB's wasteful kicking in Bledisloe II? People like you are blind to BB's golden boy aura.


DMac made multiple line breaks and try assists against the Springboks and Pumas.

36 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

McKenzie has had 1 very good test out of 8 (Argentina at Eden Park).


He was terrible vs Australia the week before Barrett looked calm and cool.

36 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If you dropped Liam Wright, Tizzano, Gordon, Edmed, Paisami, Porecki from your A team it might be close to being good.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow is just a joke but I have no doubt Schmidt will seriously consider him, just to undermine the Wallabies a little bit more. A bit like Robbie Deans choosing Dean Mumm.....

35 Go to comments
