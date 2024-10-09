Northern Edition

WOMENS
Gallagher Premiership

Exeter have sounded out Nic White about a deal to return to Chiefs

By Neil Fissler
Australia scrum-half Nic White (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Exeter are rumoured to be looking into a potential deal to bring Wallaby scrum-half Nic White back to Sandy Park for the remainder of the season. RugbyPass understand that the Chiefs, who have lost their opening three Gallagher Premiership games, have enquired about White after failing in a bid to sign Ben, White’s Scotland international namesake.

Chiefs boss Rob Baxter was adamant a couple of weeks ago that he wouldn’t be looking for journeymen to add experience to his young squad but it appears he has been forced into a rethink.

Scrum-half has been a problem position for Exeter this season, with both Stu Townsend and Niall Armstrong currently unavailable for selection and Sam Maunder not yet firing on all cylinders after a long-term injury.

The 34-year-old New South Wales-born White scored 14 tries in 61 games for Exeter and was a part of the sides that suffered back-to-back Premiership final defeats to Saracens in 2018 and 2019.

In May 2019, it was announced that he would leave the Chiefs midway through the 2019/20 season in order to become eligible for the Rugby World Cup in Japan and he was reunited with the ACT Brumbies.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter Chiefs
10:00
12 Oct 24
Bristol
He is now entering the final 12 months of a two-year contract with Western Force and is still highly thought of by the Chiefs hierarchy, who could turn to him to dig them out of the hole they find themselves in.

RugbyPass believe that Exeter enquired to Toulon about Ben White, the former England U20 international, who signed an extension last February that will keep him in the red and black until 2026.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born 26-year-old made his debut for Leicester Tigers at 17. He has also played for Doncaster Knights and London Irish and moved to Toulon in 2023. He has started games against Stade Francais and Vannes this season and was keen to see out his contract on the Cote d’Azur.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SC 7 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

True but DMac also makes the most errors, makes the most poor decisions, and is the poorest tactical kicker of any of the 10s in the RC tournament out of NZ, SA, and ARG.

26 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Beauden Barrett is a better 10 than Damian McKenzie in 2023. So he should start the big 3 tests in November with DMac off the bench.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agreed.

386 Go to comments
S
SC 15 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I like the All Blacks chances much better than the Springboks

26 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 23 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

CVC in NZ? SL only has a 5% share and on top of the hundreds of millions we get their expertise. Hardly selling one's soul when we have the majority vote. We still have alignment in our system.


Congratulations for France's "business success." The biggest and richest country is losing money despite their huge market, has won one of the past 14 Six Nations and has bombed out of the past three world cups before the semis.


When a rugby system lacks alignment it is very difficult to win the big trophies. Imagine how good they'd be with their huge player numbers if they were able to properly manage player workloads.

386 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 38 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Thanks for reading the article!

386 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Absolutely, RA should never have wasted so much money in the Aussie rules capital. Made even worse by the decision to make themselves beholden to private individuals. I doubt that RA would have sued itself.

386 Go to comments
M
MattJH 42 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So what should they do instead?

Right now, if they put you instead of Joe Schmidt in charge of the wallabies set up, what would you do to prepare for the lions next year?

20 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 44 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think anyone is relying on Blackadder to play three hard matches in three weeks. Papalii has played for 26 minutes in two months because he's been injured too.


Interesting that Hansen, Foster and Razor have consistently made Cane first choice even post the neck injury. Your stats don't tell the whole story.

386 Go to comments
b
by George! 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

No Kurtly? I reckon he's still got plenty to give, hmm!... mind you, so would Izzie 😇.. 🤣 you guys were fools to fall for that fagphobia thing and you guys probably still don't get it. Lol!

20 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Your are right ,but in France money is coming from clubs and in SA from national team. The hundreds of SA players playing in France at every level may confirm this to you.

386 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Joke

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I hear you, winning at Eden Park is probably one of the greatest challenge for any NH team.

Is it pertinent for World Cup preparation however ? World cups are 7 matches marathons (at least if you reach the finale) where squad depth is as important as your first 15, considering you will lose players along the way. Besides, knockout matchs are only featured in club competitions. Quite different from the specific challenges of a tour.


Now I understand it's a shame for NZ fans for who it is almost the only opportunity to see the best NH players against their home team. And pretty sure if french players had a say, they would pick a NZ tour any day over a few club matchs against Top14 teams. Hopefully the calendar could be adapted somehow, my personal choice would be to reduce european cups pool stages, which are currently near to useless.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah he answers to Owain Jones.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I've noticed.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Apparently eligible by residency end 2027.

20 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Grondona was playing 7 for Bristol in the Bath game, which I feel is his most natural position at this level. Watch this space!

20 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
BBC’s The One Show to host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw

I have decided not to buy "tickets" for the final at Twickenham as you could only buy them according to price band with no information where they would be situated in the ground. I could guess but the level at which they are (high, middle, low) is really important to know. Without knowing which seats my family and I would be sat in, we decided that we would not pay a large amount of money for 7 tickets, disappointing my rugby playing granddaughter. A rude shock after being able to select really good seats for the BFs match in September. In my opinion a marketing disaster. Perhaps there is a reason for this but if there is, I am obviously not clever enough to understand.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Looks about right.


Although I don’t think there are enough South Africans.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I reckon @fl is a RP writer….

386 Go to comments
Search