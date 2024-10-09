Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Exeter hint at England player gamble despite their winless start

By Neil Fissler
England and Exeter winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Photo by Joe Allison/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Rob Baxter has dropped a major hint that his three Exeter players who have been away with England this week might not start Saturday’s crunch Gallagher Premiership clash with west country rivals Bristol Bears at Sandy Park.

The Chiefs have been without Greg Fisilau, Ethan Roots and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who have all been involved in a 36-man England training camp and haven’t been able to train with the Sandy Park club who have lost their opening three top-flight matches for the first time ever.

Exeter’s players are off on Thursday, meaning the trio will have missed the bulk of the preparation which Baxter admitted wasn’t ideal when looking for a first win against an opposition who have scored 101 points in its three games.

“It’s not an ideal preparation week when you haven’t won a game, of course, but from England’s perspective, they want to get something in in the build-up to the autumn internationals,” reasoned Baxter.

“I can understand it. They have changed it to one camp over three days rather than more sporadic camps based around one or two days. Although it feels like it is a bigger hit because it’s a three-day camp, the reality is that it is less onerous across the season. It’s one of those things.

“We will select our squad based on that because our training week, which this week is from Monday to Wednesday with Thursday being a down day. We haven’t had them for any training day this week. They can catch up on the details and bits and pieces around the lineout online. Hopefully, they will pick up on that.”

The Chiefs are ninth in the Premiership table with just two bonus points to show for their efforts, but Baxter isn’t pressing the panic button and believes they are just one win away from igniting an extended winning run.

“We could be in a scenario if we lose to Bristol where people will say Exeter are in a bit of dogfight now. I’m not overly worried about this weekend’s result. I know that might sound strange. I’d love us to win – and we are doing everything we can to win – but if we lose, it creates a remarkable opportunity to see what the club is about.

“I actually think we are one win away from going on a run of wins. That is what it feels like to me. It just getting that first win and getting the weight off our shoulders.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I'm obsessed with giving players debuts because 1. It sends a message to players coming through our domestic system that their form will be rewarded.


Players like Cameron Hanekom, Jordan Hendrikse, Boogieman, Henco van Wyk should be incentivised to keep playing well. And get a shot.


2. Same answer as you - now is the time though, at the beginning of a 4 year cycle.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Which one? I replied with "General Depth".

67 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

What's your team of the tournament? etc etc

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If your B Team beat our B Team, then yes, your B Team is better than our B Team.


But to to draw the conclusion that your B Team is better than our B Team because your B Team beat another team is childish.

370 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I suspect that Turdlough is Ben Smith.

370 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Razor does have a conundrum - Will Jordan scores tries! The majority of his AB career has been wing, but his favoured position is Full Back. Is Will Jordan an exceptional fullback? The answer is probably NO. He's not especially good under the high ball. He's not especially good kicking out of defense. And he's not an especially good tackler or last defender. But he does score tries!


However, I believe Razor is being myopic in his team selections and game plan. This year was the year to try different things. Everyone would accept losses this year if he was really trying different combos


But in reality he's not... I think Ioane is an amazing winger. He's a good defender at center but he creates nothing at center because for 3 years now his passing and distrubution skills have remained poor. But Razor persists and doesn't give Proctor a chance. The problem is compounded for our centers because Jordie is not a good distributor either - so in the end the ball rarely gets to the wing unless DMAC does a cross field kick. Jordie and/or Reiko bashing the ball up is just so damn predictable.


Scooter is a good player, but after 9 games his leadership must be under question. Furthermore in the 7 games he has captained, I believe the leadership burden has affected his game.


Is Scooter a world class 4 - absolutley not. But unlike Rassie who converted PSDT to the blindside role - Razor has not contemplated doing the same with Scooter.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"Argentina do it" (sic).


When will these "pundits" realize that Argentina has no choice as there is NO professional league at home.


There is SLAR (Latin America, full of second class Argies) and MLR (USA with plenty of Argies too), but NO pro league at home. Thereby, all Pumas players come from France/England and maybe Italy.


Some "graduate" from SLAR to Europe via Pumas apprenticeship, but they don't play at home.


By the way, Nick, how do you see Santi Grondona playing? He has not been selected lately. But back row is where the Pumas have plenty of good options, so it has to be hard.

16 Go to comments
M
MP 1 hour ago
Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Wriggle and giggle. That's what we called Loigue.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

I don't see George at 10 as a loss, though she does kick the odd 50:22. Powell will do just as well and is more mobile.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

I'm not sure whether Jo Yapp will be pleased or not. Caslick has no real pedigree in 15s. I'd have said she was a flanker, does she have the speed for a full back?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

administrators look to come up with all sorts of madcap schemes

100% agree. Fix the basics and the schemes will take care of themselves. That's not easy, but its the way forward.

1 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a great player, I read somewhere though that he's inelligible

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Gotta milk every last drop of talent outta him!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If Tua wants to play for Aussie I guess he'll be in, next best thing at 12 to Kev and Hunter.

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Hmmm...Oh well, he's here now, so let's make the most of him I say

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tall about a speculator of a deal M! The Hamster was really hoisting the Hail Mary on that one eh?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Pone has a lot of upside, and there were grounds fro hope in that one game for the Tahs when he gave a dominant scrum performance. Just needs more top guidance.


Not sure if Quade will get back in, may depend on his connection with Joe!?

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Ha ha.

He's in my team only because Tua may be unavailable because he's a Kiwi, and would set out to undermine the team from within..etc

16 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Personally thought Malia was much better than Fassi in all the games I watched but other than that on reflection it’s pretty spot on, maybe Clarke for Arrendse as he surprised me but again it’s a personal selection

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

'The Romanian Rambler' - priceless AD 🤣


Melbourne Roar midfielder - intentional Freudian slipper??🤣 We don't speak that word around here!


But seriously, I do feel there are grounds for hope if they can give the youngsters some extra help to develop them quicker. It is a race against time and they need a fast-track which is not only provided by coaching but mentorship...

16 Go to comments
