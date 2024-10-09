London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

London Irish have become the latest fallen club to express an interest in revival and play in next season’s 2025/25 Tier 2 league in England. The Exiles were one of three Gallagher Premiership clubs to go bust during the 2022/23 season, following Worcester Warriors and Wasps into administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was last month, September 27, when the RFU set an October 13 deadline for clubs to deliver applications to take part in the revamped 14-team second division for next season.

Worcester went public with their application on October 1 and now London Irish have followed suit with a 170-word message from Daniel Thomas Loitz that was posted on social media on Wednesday.

Speaking in a 98-second video, Loitz said: “Hello, London Irish supporters. My name is Daniel Thomas Loitz, the director and principle director of Hokulani Limited. Today I have some exciting news to share with you.

“We have officially submitted an expression of interest to the RFU to join London Irish in the Tier 2 Championship league 2025/26. This is a major step in our journey to restore the club to the top level after 12 months of painful suspension.

“I am proud also to say Hokulani Limited has been named the preferred bidder for the London Irish brand, assets and intellectual property by the administrator, the ReSolve Group.

“We offer strong financial backing and we are thrilled to also have the support of former staff and players, including our ex-rugby chairman Kieran McCarthy. Your passion as supporters is what drives the revival and together we are eager to bring back London Irish to the rightful place in professional rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for your continued support and let’s embark together on this journey. London Irish, coming back stronger.”

The London Irish Foundation have since launched a petition on change.org to galvanise support. “By signing this petition, you will be showing your support for the club’s revival and helping to ensure the legacy of London Irish lives on,” read the introduction.

“Together, we can bring the team back to the Championship league for the 2025/26 season and continue the proud history of this iconic club.”

Unlike Worcester and Wasps, who both collapsed just a couple of fixtures into the 2022/23 season, London Irish managed to play all their games in that campaign. Their 17-14 win over Exeter Chiefs at Brentford on May 6, 2023, resulted in a fifth-place finish and qualification for the following season’s Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they were suspended a month later by the RFU and haven’t played a professional match since then as takeover attempts at the time to save the club failed.

Related Alex McHenry: 'It was shocking, lives turned upside down' Harry Viljoen’s squad were brutally told that the business had gone into liquidation, that they no longer had jobs and that the club would not defend its title in the 2023/24 Championship… all this just 12 days after they visited Bath and stylishly put a half-dozen tries on their PRC hosts. Read Now