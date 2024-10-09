Northern Edition

London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

By Liam Heagney
Ben Loader, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Henry Arundell after London Irish's final match in May 2023 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

London Irish have become the latest fallen club to express an interest in revival and play in next season’s 2025/25 Tier 2 league in England. The Exiles were one of three Gallagher Premiership clubs to go bust during the 2022/23 season, following Worcester Warriors and Wasps into administration.

It was last month, September 27, when the RFU set an October 13 deadline for clubs to deliver applications to take part in the revamped 14-team second division for next season.

Worcester went public with their application on October 1 and now London Irish have followed suit with a 170-word message from Daniel Thomas Loitz that was posted on social media on Wednesday.

Speaking in a 98-second video, Loitz said: “Hello, London Irish supporters. My name is Daniel Thomas Loitz, the director and principle director of Hokulani Limited. Today I have some exciting news to share with you.

“We have officially submitted an expression of interest to the RFU to join London Irish in the Tier 2 Championship league 2025/26. This is a major step in our journey to restore the club to the top level after 12 months of painful suspension.

“I am proud also to say Hokulani Limited has been named the preferred bidder for the London Irish brand, assets and intellectual property by the administrator, the ReSolve Group.

“We offer strong financial backing and we are thrilled to also have the support of former staff and players, including our ex-rugby chairman Kieran McCarthy. Your passion as supporters is what drives the revival and together we are eager to bring back London Irish to the rightful place in professional rugby.

“Thank you for your continued support and let’s embark together on this journey. London Irish, coming back stronger.”

The London Irish Foundation have since launched a petition on change.org to galvanise support. “By signing this petition, you will be showing your support for the club’s revival and helping to ensure the legacy of London Irish lives on,” read the introduction.

“Together, we can bring the team back to the Championship league for the 2025/26 season and continue the proud history of this iconic club.”

Unlike Worcester and Wasps, who both collapsed just a couple of fixtures into the 2022/23 season, London Irish managed to play all their games in that campaign. Their 17-14 win over Exeter Chiefs at Brentford on May 6, 2023, resulted in a fifth-place finish and qualification for the following season’s Investec Champions Cup.

However, they were suspended a month later by the RFU and haven’t played a professional match since then as takeover attempts at the time to save the club failed.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SC 7 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

True but DMac also makes the most errors, makes the most poor decisions, and is the poorest tactical kicker of any of the 10s in the RC tournament out of NZ, SA, and ARG.

26 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Beauden Barrett is a better 10 than Damian McKenzie in 2023. So he should start the big 3 tests in November with DMac off the bench.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agreed.

386 Go to comments
S
SC 16 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

I like the All Blacks chances much better than the Springboks

26 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 23 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

CVC in NZ? SL only has a 5% share and on top of the hundreds of millions we get their expertise. Hardly selling one's soul when we have the majority vote. We still have alignment in our system.


Congratulations for France's "business success." The biggest and richest country is losing money despite their huge market, has won one of the past 14 Six Nations and has bombed out of the past three world cups before the semis.


When a rugby system lacks alignment it is very difficult to win the big trophies. Imagine how good they'd be with their huge player numbers if they were able to properly manage player workloads.

386 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 38 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Thanks for reading the article!

386 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Absolutely, RA should never have wasted so much money in the Aussie rules capital. Made even worse by the decision to make themselves beholden to private individuals. I doubt that RA would have sued itself.

386 Go to comments
M
MattJH 42 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So what should they do instead?

Right now, if they put you instead of Joe Schmidt in charge of the wallabies set up, what would you do to prepare for the lions next year?

20 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 44 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think anyone is relying on Blackadder to play three hard matches in three weeks. Papalii has played for 26 minutes in two months because he's been injured too.


Interesting that Hansen, Foster and Razor have consistently made Cane first choice even post the neck injury. Your stats don't tell the whole story.

386 Go to comments
b
by George! 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

No Kurtly? I reckon he's still got plenty to give, hmm!... mind you, so would Izzie 😇.. 🤣 you guys were fools to fall for that fagphobia thing and you guys probably still don't get it. Lol!

20 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Your are right ,but in France money is coming from clubs and in SA from national team. The hundreds of SA players playing in France at every level may confirm this to you.

386 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Joke

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I hear you, winning at Eden Park is probably one of the greatest challenge for any NH team.

Is it pertinent for World Cup preparation however ? World cups are 7 matches marathons (at least if you reach the finale) where squad depth is as important as your first 15, considering you will lose players along the way. Besides, knockout matchs are only featured in club competitions. Quite different from the specific challenges of a tour.


Now I understand it's a shame for NZ fans for who it is almost the only opportunity to see the best NH players against their home team. And pretty sure if french players had a say, they would pick a NZ tour any day over a few club matchs against Top14 teams. Hopefully the calendar could be adapted somehow, my personal choice would be to reduce european cups pool stages, which are currently near to useless.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah he answers to Owain Jones.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I've noticed.

386 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Apparently eligible by residency end 2027.

20 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Grondona was playing 7 for Bristol in the Bath game, which I feel is his most natural position at this level. Watch this space!

20 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
BBC’s The One Show to host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw

I have decided not to buy "tickets" for the final at Twickenham as you could only buy them according to price band with no information where they would be situated in the ground. I could guess but the level at which they are (high, middle, low) is really important to know. Without knowing which seats my family and I would be sat in, we decided that we would not pay a large amount of money for 7 tickets, disappointing my rugby playing granddaughter. A rude shock after being able to select really good seats for the BFs match in September. In my opinion a marketing disaster. Perhaps there is a reason for this but if there is, I am obviously not clever enough to understand.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Looks about right.


Although I don’t think there are enough South Africans.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I reckon @fl is a RP writer….

386 Go to comments
