Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
30 - 27
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
12:45
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:00
WOMENS
Sevens

Award-winning artist Stormzy announced as Dubai 7s Festival headliner

By Finn Morton
Stormzy performs at All Points East Festival 2023 during his 'This Is What We Mean Day' at Victoria Park on August 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Less than two months out from the start of the new SVNS Series season, British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy has been announced as the headline act to close out the Emirates Dubai 7s Festival this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, it was revealed the global award-winning artist will bring the three-day festival to an end with what is set to be an unforgettable performance. Stormzy is expected to perform hit songs including ‘Big for your Boots’, ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Vossi Bop’.

Stormy has released three albums and they’ve all reached top spot on the UK charts, with two receiving nominations for the UK’s prestigious Mercury Music Prize. In 2023, Stormzy was nominated for the BET Award for Best International Act.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emirates Dubai 7s (@dubai7s)

Fans will also have an opportunity to see Stormzy’s athletic side on November 30 as the multi-award-winning musician takes to the padel court. Stormzy will compete against some of his friends in a mini tournament on the opening day of the SVNS Series event.

“Stormzy is one of the biggest names in music and we couldn’t think of anyone better to close our biggest festival to date,” Emirates Dubai 7s Festival Director, Mathew Tait, said.

“The Dubai 7s is always a fun-packed weekend with something for everyone and there is no doubt that Stormzy’s impact will be huge for each one of our festival goers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not only are we all excited to see Stormzy on the stage and on the padel court, but I also urge fans to stay tuned for more exciting announcements from us in the lead-up to the long weekend.”

The Saturday headliner for the Emirates Dubai 7s Festival will be announced soon.

Last year at the Dubai Sevens, Australia brought an end to New Zealand’s long-lasting unbeaten streak to claim Cup Final glory in the women’s draw. Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns Sevens but they still fell to a 26-19 loss at The Sevens Stadium.

Bienne Terita opened the scoring in the first Cup Final of the 2023/24 season in just the first minute, and that effort was later followed by a Teagan Levi double. Maddison Levi secured the win by running away for a score in the 16th minute.

After that game, South Africa went head-to-head with Argentina in a blockbuster decider. Argentina has recently emerged as one of the heavyweights in the sport, while South Africa had a point to prove after a poor campaign the season before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impi Visser and Shilton Van Wyk scored a try as the Blitzboks took a 12-nil lead. While Los Pumas Sevens hit back through Matias Osadczuk with two minutes left to play, time just wasn’t on their side as the South Africans held on for a 12-7 win.

Recommended

Former Australia U20 backrower re-signs with Reds after breakout season

The ‘harsh truths’ Wellington had to confront before NPC quarter-final

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

WXV 3: Samoa and Madagascar ring the changes ahead of final round

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

2

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

3

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

4

England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

5

Leicester Tigers eye reunion with Wales star as Pollard doubts persist

6

The Peter O'Mahony update Munster fans didn't want to hear

7

Scott Robertson delivers promising update on injured All Blacks trio

8

Hoskins Sotutu named in 29-man All Blacks XV squad

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Two years ago, Ben Bamber gave up rugby to stack shelves and labour. Now, he's a Sale Sharks mainstay.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

Domestic derbies and national rivalries are a rich part of rugby offering compelling drama.

LONG READ

Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Even at 33, Beauden Barrett may be the All Blacks' 'franchise quarterback' through to Rugby World Cup 2027.

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 28 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Handily won the Rugby Championship so it makes sense that SA dominate the team, no? That's how it worked when the AB's were dominating the Rugby Championship

8 Go to comments
Z
ZB 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

This looks on par with non-Saffa Team of the Tournament articles so I reckon it's all good. when the AB's were winning the Rugby Championship it was often stacked with AB's. Nothing wrong with this team.

8 Go to comments
J
JB 53 minutes ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Everyday event = catch and pass

39 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

i think that by that point DMac may have solidified himself into the All Blacks more, and Razor's gameplan often revolves around who is playing 10, so to have to change that system could be difficult for the All Blacks so late in the cycle.


However, if RM does come back early it will be a lot easier for him, the coaches, and the players.

36 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's not about the points he scores, but the points his team scores. Currently, the All Blacks are not scoring more points than their opposition on a regular basis, hence their losses.

36 Go to comments
M
Mike 1 hour ago
London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

So, Worcester want to be in, and Irish want to be in … nothing from Wasps yet? Arguably the biggest / most successful name amongst the clubs that went under but were never able to find a sustainable home once the game went pro. Despite the noise about magically reappearing in Kent, I wonder if that’s it for them at the top levels of the game.

1 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Most intelligent

.you rejected Cotter wjo won he comp in his first yr with the Nth Is Blues and you intellige try chose Penney to coach rhe Crusaders who came??? A good rant though 👌

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tahs of feather, flock together. Tahhed and feathered.

35 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

I'd prefer Vern Cotter

25 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Our best player comes from Wellington and plays for the Canes.

25 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
‘I do care’: Johnny Sexton responds to Rieko Ioane’s Instagram story

His mother should have told him its better to shut up and have everyone think youre an idiot than open your mouth and prove you are.

6 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Milking the talent is the goal...but allow me one last rant on this. We've lost Carter Gordon and Marky Mark to league to gain him. To me that's a big net loss. But yes I hope he proves a great investment and plays well for many years in rugby in Australia! I'll get behind him now.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

A little SARU fan boy article. Most of that lot are getting old and slow. Losing their AURA Id say.

Why isnt the Ref's and TMO's not named? Best SA players this year.

8 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Melbourne Rebels launch lawsuit against Rugby Australia

Lots of incorrect stuff there. SARU and RA forced NZR to allow more teams in the comp from both nations. NZ did not want more and refused to have more at the time and forever since. RA and SA wanted more to get more TV pie. Force had only been in the comp since 2005 and had not failed or been cut by 2008/9. SA had 3 teams in the original Super 10 then 4 in Super 12 and Aus and SA demanded an extra team each in 2006 for the super 14. The Rebels came in in 2011 for Super 15 as RA demanded a 5th team.

3 Go to comments
d
dw 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Cheika did too.

35 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

If it's an "every game event" then how come Beauden didn't do it in Bledisloe II?


Most of the try scoring opportunities in that game were thanks to ALB, Reece and Will Jordan.


Your logic = out the gate

39 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Google is your friend

36 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Poorer than BB's wasteful kicking in Bledisloe II? People like you are blind to BB's golden boy aura.


DMac made multiple line breaks and try assists against the Springboks and Pumas.

36 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

McKenzie has had 1 very good test out of 8 (Argentina at Eden Park).


He was terrible vs Australia the week before Barrett looked calm and cool.

36 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If you dropped Liam Wright, Tizzano, Gordon, Edmed, Paisami, Porecki from your A team it might be close to being good.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow is just a joke but I have no doubt Schmidt will seriously consider him, just to undermine the Wallabies a little bit more. A bit like Robbie Deans choosing Dean Mumm.....

35 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand? Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?
Search