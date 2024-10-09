Award-winning artist Stormzy announced as Dubai 7s Festival headliner

Less than two months out from the start of the new SVNS Series season, British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy has been announced as the headline act to close out the Emirates Dubai 7s Festival this December.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the global award-winning artist will bring the three-day festival to an end with what is set to be an unforgettable performance. Stormzy is expected to perform hit songs including ‘Big for your Boots’, ‘Shut Up’ and ‘Vossi Bop’.

Stormy has released three albums and they’ve all reached top spot on the UK charts, with two receiving nominations for the UK’s prestigious Mercury Music Prize. In 2023, Stormzy was nominated for the BET Award for Best International Act.

Fans will also have an opportunity to see Stormzy’s athletic side on November 30 as the multi-award-winning musician takes to the padel court. Stormzy will compete against some of his friends in a mini tournament on the opening day of the SVNS Series event.

“Stormzy is one of the biggest names in music and we couldn’t think of anyone better to close our biggest festival to date,” Emirates Dubai 7s Festival Director, Mathew Tait, said.

“The Dubai 7s is always a fun-packed weekend with something for everyone and there is no doubt that Stormzy’s impact will be huge for each one of our festival goers.

“Not only are we all excited to see Stormzy on the stage and on the padel court, but I also urge fans to stay tuned for more exciting announcements from us in the lead-up to the long weekend.”

The Saturday headliner for the Emirates Dubai 7s Festival will be announced soon.

Last year at the Dubai Sevens, Australia brought an end to New Zealand’s long-lasting unbeaten streak to claim Cup Final glory in the women’s draw. Jorja Miller scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns Sevens but they still fell to a 26-19 loss at The Sevens Stadium.

Bienne Terita opened the scoring in the first Cup Final of the 2023/24 season in just the first minute, and that effort was later followed by a Teagan Levi double. Maddison Levi secured the win by running away for a score in the 16th minute.

After that game, South Africa went head-to-head with Argentina in a blockbuster decider. Argentina has recently emerged as one of the heavyweights in the sport, while South Africa had a point to prove after a poor campaign the season before.

Impi Visser and Shilton Van Wyk scored a try as the Blitzboks took a 12-nil lead. While Los Pumas Sevens hit back through Matias Osadczuk with two minutes left to play, time just wasn’t on their side as the South Africans held on for a 12-7 win.