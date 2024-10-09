Northern Edition

Rugby World Cup ‘the goal’ as Wallaroo Cecilia Smith joins Western Force

By Finn Morton
Cecilia Smith of Australia runs with the ball during the WXV1 match between France and Australia Wallaroos at Forsyth Barr Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

With the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England less than a year away, Wallaroos centre Cecilia Smith has decided to head out west by joining the Force. This is a major coup for the Force, with Smith taking out the 2023 Super W Player of the Year award.

Smith has made 16 appearances for the Wallaroos and is currently away in South Africa on WXV 2 duty. Australia will win the World Rugby-run tournament if they manage to beat Scotland this weekend – a side who, like the Wallaroos, is unbeaten in two matches so far.

The 30-year-old came off the bench during Australia’s WXV 2 opener against Wales in Cape Town, before coach Jo Yapp promoted the centre into the starting side to play South Africa. Smith is an integral part of the Wallaroos, so this is a significant signing for the Force.

Samoa-born Smith took out the Super Rugby Women’s Player of the Year award in 2023 after crossing for three tries, kicking six penalties and 18 conversions in seven appearances. The Wallaroo also captained the Reds last season.

In total, Smith has crossed for 10 tries and scored a whopping 116 points in 28 Super Rugby Women’s appearances so far. The Force recruit is looking forward to moving out west, with the team already showing tremendous signs of improvement in 2024.

“I’m really excited to be signing with the Force. I’ve heard good things about how well this program has progressed and the quality of footy they’ve produced in the last couple of years so I’m keen to experience it myself,” Smith said in a statement.

“I’m near the backend of my career and I’ve always wanted to experience other clubs and the Force was always the club that interests me.”

During this year’s respective WXV competitions, the upcoming Rugby World Cup in England has been a big talking point. Hosts England appear to be the team to beat at this stage but others including Canada, France and New Zealand are capable of making history themselves.

The Wallaroos have also shown telling signs of growth, development and potential during WXV 2 so far. Australia were beaten by Wales in their final Test before the tournament, but they bounced back to beat the same foe in the opener at DHL Stadium.

In a bid to make next year’s squad for the Rugby World Cup, Smith has made the move to the Force, where she will likely run out alongside Wallaroos midfielder Trilleen Pomare. Pomare started for the Wallaroos in that WXV 2 clash against the Welsh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Western Force (@westernforce)

“Obviously, with the World Cup next year, everyone will be pushing for a spot and it’s the goal but I just want to really enjoy my footy, everyone plays good footy when they’re in a happy place plus Trill was always in my ear to come down west,” Smith added.

“We’ve become good mates since we met in Wallaroos and we’ve been working on our combo for a while now, mostly in training but would love the chance to finally play alongside her in a full season of Super W and give our combo a crack which is also part of the reason so looking forward to it.”

The Western Force made the Super Rugby Women’s finals for the first time in 2024, and they’ll be eager to build on that moving forward. With coach Dylan Parsons leading the way, the Force claimed wins over the Rebels, Reds and Brumbies to make the semi-final.

With a stacked squad that includes Australia captain Michaela Leonard, the Force will continue to grow and develop as a unit as they chase another finals appearance in 2025.

“Cecilia brings a lot of experience but also a lot of respect from the competition,” head coach Dylan Parsons explained. “She’s been a high performer in Super W for a long time.

“She’s a key player for the Wallaroos and adds experience to our young aspiring backline, so bringing someone like that into our environment will help a lot and help support some of our experienced players like Trilleen.

“Cecilia and Trilleen have a really strong connection and relationship through their time in the Wallaroos. To have those two together is something we’re really excited about.

“For us to be the club that Cee wanted to come to, to get the best out of herself, to have a shot at next year’s World Cup, shows that the program is really well-respected and players want to come to the Western Force,” he added.

“For us to have a player like that sign with the club is a really big endorsement of the program. We want to produce more Wallaroos but also make the Wallaroos that come here even better, especially with the World Cup being next year.

“We want players to know when they come here, they’ll get better and become better Wallaroos as a result of it.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Why are you so obsessed with age?


And your comment is not correct. Players have been selected throughout the years based on form and regardless of age or the their number of springbok caps.


Can you name a player overlooked by the springboks despite being the most in form player in their position between 2018 and 2023?

71 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I can’t find the comment.


But my response was quite clearly refuting your claim that every other tier one team has more than two players their age who are central to their team.


England is a tier one team and doesn’t? ABs too. Big question marks around certain positions.

71 Go to comments
M
MattJH 32 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So… give up? Cancel the games? Or turn up and not try? That’s what you think they should do instead?

37 Go to comments
f
fl 41 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

It sends the message that form is rewarded if it occurs specifically at the beginning of the 4 year cycle. This is the first time since 2018 that Rassie has properly rewarded domestic form.


There is also a danger of going too far. Eddie Jones gave a lot of players debuts. It probably felt to them at the time that their form was being rewarded, but let to confusion and frustration when they weren't selected again.


At the moment Rassie is just about doing enough to keep the squad ticking over, but given the age profile he won't be able to stop now. In doing so he will risk slipping into Eddie Jones terriotary.

71 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 49 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Google sarcasm, you may just get it

40 Go to comments
L
Lulu 51 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Definitely Caleb Clarke ahead of KLA . Have to choose between the two flankers. Need someone to play to the ball. PSDT will be my choice.

9 Go to comments
f
fl 52 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

"Who’s England got at 9 & 10?

In fact who’s England got from 9-15?"


wasn't a reply to my comment

71 Go to comments
f
fl 55 minutes ago
Blow for Leicester as Julian Montoya tipped to join Pau next season

could be good news for England!

Finn Theobold-Thomas and Archie Vanes both deserve a shot at first team rugby.

1 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Counties Manukau vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

WELCOME HOME CAM with your COUNTIES-MANAKAU STEELERS!

2 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Yes McKenzie makes highlight reel plays. And then follows them up with ridiculous schoolboy errors.


McKenzie has never led a team to a single NPC title, a Super Rugby title, a Rugby Championship title and he is 29.

40 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

It's too late to prepare for the lions next year mate, Aussies just going to have to take it on the chin and sort their house out afterwards.

37 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
Dominic Gardiner tipped to have ‘very important’ role in Crusaders’ future

This article is right Dominic Gardiner has a big role to play at the Crusaders in the future. He has already , being a part of 2 title winning teams. He was Head Boy at St Bedes College in 2019. Great he has re-signed with us he has natural leadership about him.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Well I suppose odds are that it will either be SA or NZ.

40 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

He has done that, (Richie ), before many times. Easy.Watch a replay of the 2023 Super Final. It is all there before your eyes.

40 Go to comments
Z
ZB 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Handily won the Rugby Championship so it makes sense that SA dominate the team, no? That's how it worked when the AB's were dominating the Rugby Championship

9 Go to comments
Z
ZB 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

This looks on par with non-Saffa Team of the Tournament articles so I reckon it's all good. when the AB's were winning the Rugby Championship it was often stacked with AB's. Nothing wrong with this team.

9 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Everyday event = catch and pass

39 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

i think that by that point DMac may have solidified himself into the All Blacks more, and Razor's gameplan often revolves around who is playing 10, so to have to change that system could be difficult for the All Blacks so late in the cycle.


However, if RM does come back early it will be a lot easier for him, the coaches, and the players.

40 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's not about the points he scores, but the points his team scores. Currently, the All Blacks are not scoring more points than their opposition on a regular basis, hence their losses.

40 Go to comments
M
Mike 4 hours ago
London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

So, Worcester want to be in, and Irish want to be in … nothing from Wasps yet? Arguably the biggest / most successful name amongst the clubs that went under but were never able to find a sustainable home once the game went pro. Despite the noise about magically reappearing in Kent, I wonder if that’s it for them at the top levels of the game.

1 Go to comments
