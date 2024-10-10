Northern Edition

Losing Makasini won't hurt Australian rugby as much as failing the U20 graduates

By Ben Smith
Teddy Wilson of the Junior Wallabies celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the U20 match between the Junior Wallabies and the Australian Barbarians at David Phillips Field on June 14, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

A day after representing the Australian U18 rugby union side, schoolboy star winger Heamasi Makasini announced his future deal with the NRL club Wests Tigers.

The Tigers new signing has a touch of Julian Savea about him, a power wing with size and speed with a running style similar to The Bus. Makasini showed his worth with three tries across two matches as Australia U18 went undefeated against New Zealand’s best.

But many believe he should have been barred from representing the Australian U18 side with a rugby league deal imminent.

The deal has divided opinion with no right answer. However, recent precedent suggests that barring the young talent might be the wrong way to go about it.

In 2019, a young Joseph Sua’ali’i was afforded the same opportunity to represent Australia in union despite being a Rabbitohs junior who had committed to the club in February of that year.

Sua’ali’i is about to return to rugby union, albeit on a much higher price than if he was originally retained. But his experience as a schoolboy, including representing Australia, has likely shaped his decision.

If he proves to be as valuable as Israel Folau was, that accommodative policy will prove to be worth it. Australia’s strategy of giving the best rugby league talents the highest possible exposure to the game is a good one given the limited options available.

They can’t compete on cash, with NRL clubs ready to pay elite teenage prospects more than what an average Super Rugby player takes. They can’t compete on opportunity either, Australian Super Rugby teams are reluctant to play young players, even outside backs. By giving them a taste, it might create an itch that needs to be scratched later.

Despite losing Makasini, former rugby league legend Brad Fittler’s son Zach has decided to stay in union and take a development deal with the Waratahs. An inside centre, Fittler featured off the bench briefly on the New Zealand tour. There are still wins out there for union.

In Makasini’s case, there is no shortage of wingers and outside backs in the Australian rugby system already.

The Waratahs just picked up Darby Lancaster and Andrew Kellaway from the Rebels, two international quality wingers, in addition to league star Joseph Sua’ali’i. Former schoolboy prodigy Max Jorgensen, a recent Wallaby debutant on the wing, is also in the mix. Let’s not forget the Waratahs and Rugby Australia just lost Mark Nawaqanitawase to the Roosters and it didn’t really matter.

Makasini wouldn’t get an opportunity at home in Sydney for years even if the Waratahs did sign him.

Stockpiling talent is not really a strategy that is going to work when opportunities to play now in the NRL will be dangled in front of prospects waiting to get on the field at the top level.

Australia just lost a 6’4 inside centre to the Newcastle Knights who was sitting behind Hunter Paisami at the Reds and not getting a look in.

Taj Annan, still just 21-years-old, was an Australian U20 rep that started just four times in three seasons in Super Rugby Pacific. His height and build were unique and unlike any other 12 currently in the system.

Annan is worth far more to Australian rugby than Makasini as a prospect and he’s just walked to the other code. International 12s like Damian de Allende (6’2), Jordie Barrett (6’5), Robbie Henshaw (6’3) are all built with Annan’s frame.

Australia is in between a rock and hard place with a desire to keep all this talent with roadblocks for said talent to even play top level rugby after U20 level.

Teddy Wilson, a top halfback prospect and son of a former Wallaby, is sitting at the Waratahs behind Jake Gordon and is yet to start a Super Rugby game in three seasons with the club.

He might be the best halfback in Australia by the next World Cup and can’t even get on the pitch as a starter at Super Rugby level. Considering how important he could be during 2027, that is ridiculous. Jake Gordon is 31 years old and has been average for the Wallabies this season and unlikely to be around in three years.

The Australia U18 tour continued a positive trend for Rugby Australia’s age grade pathways.

They’ve won two of the last three fixtures against New Zealand Schoolboys, with both wins coming on New Zealand soil. In 2020, 2021 and 2022 they didn’t play due to Covid.

In 2023 the Australian U20 side beat their New Zealand counterparts twice in three games, once in Wellington and again at the World U20 Championships. The one loss was by 19-18.

There is plenty of talent coming through the system capable of matching it with New Zealand if not besting them, and they don’t need every rugby league star to do it.

 

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Why are you so obsessed with age?


And your comment is not correct. Players have been selected throughout the years based on form and regardless of age or the their number of springbok caps.


Can you name a player overlooked by the springboks despite being the most in form player in their position between 2018 and 2023?

71 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I can’t find the comment.


But my response was quite clearly refuting your claim that every other tier one team has more than two players their age who are central to their team.


England is a tier one team and doesn’t? ABs too. Big question marks around certain positions.

71 Go to comments
M
MattJH 32 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

So… give up? Cancel the games? Or turn up and not try? That’s what you think they should do instead?

37 Go to comments
f
fl 41 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

It sends the message that form is rewarded if it occurs specifically at the beginning of the 4 year cycle. This is the first time since 2018 that Rassie has properly rewarded domestic form.


There is also a danger of going too far. Eddie Jones gave a lot of players debuts. It probably felt to them at the time that their form was being rewarded, but let to confusion and frustration when they weren't selected again.


At the moment Rassie is just about doing enough to keep the squad ticking over, but given the age profile he won't be able to stop now. In doing so he will risk slipping into Eddie Jones terriotary.

71 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 48 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Google sarcasm, you may just get it

40 Go to comments
L
Lulu 51 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Definitely Caleb Clarke ahead of KLA . Have to choose between the two flankers. Need someone to play to the ball. PSDT will be my choice.

9 Go to comments
f
fl 51 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

"Who’s England got at 9 & 10?

In fact who’s England got from 9-15?"


wasn't a reply to my comment

71 Go to comments
f
fl 55 minutes ago
Blow for Leicester as Julian Montoya tipped to join Pau next season

could be good news for England!

Finn Theobold-Thomas and Archie Vanes both deserve a shot at first team rugby.

1 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Counties Manukau vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

WELCOME HOME CAM with your COUNTIES-MANAKAU STEELERS!

2 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Yes McKenzie makes highlight reel plays. And then follows them up with ridiculous schoolboy errors.


McKenzie has never led a team to a single NPC title, a Super Rugby title, a Rugby Championship title and he is 29.

40 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

It's too late to prepare for the lions next year mate, Aussies just going to have to take it on the chin and sort their house out afterwards.

37 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
Dominic Gardiner tipped to have ‘very important’ role in Crusaders’ future

This article is right Dominic Gardiner has a big role to play at the Crusaders in the future. He has already , being a part of 2 title winning teams. He was Head Boy at St Bedes College in 2019. Great he has re-signed with us he has natural leadership about him.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

Well I suppose odds are that it will either be SA or NZ.

40 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

He has done that, (Richie ), before many times. Easy.Watch a replay of the 2023 Super Final. It is all there before your eyes.

40 Go to comments
Z
ZB 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Handily won the Rugby Championship so it makes sense that SA dominate the team, no? That's how it worked when the AB's were dominating the Rugby Championship

9 Go to comments
Z
ZB 3 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

This looks on par with non-Saffa Team of the Tournament articles so I reckon it's all good. when the AB's were winning the Rugby Championship it was often stacked with AB's. Nothing wrong with this team.

9 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup

Everyday event = catch and pass

39 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

i think that by that point DMac may have solidified himself into the All Blacks more, and Razor's gameplan often revolves around who is playing 10, so to have to change that system could be difficult for the All Blacks so late in the cycle.


However, if RM does come back early it will be a lot easier for him, the coaches, and the players.

40 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

It's not about the points he scores, but the points his team scores. Currently, the All Blacks are not scoring more points than their opposition on a regular basis, hence their losses.

40 Go to comments
M
Mike 4 hours ago
London Irish lodge application with RFU to play in 2025/26 Tier 2

So, Worcester want to be in, and Irish want to be in … nothing from Wasps yet? Arguably the biggest / most successful name amongst the clubs that went under but were never able to find a sustainable home once the game went pro. Despite the noise about magically reappearing in Kent, I wonder if that’s it for them at the top levels of the game.

1 Go to comments
