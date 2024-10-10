Losing Makasini won't hurt Australian rugby as much as failing the U20 graduates

A day after representing the Australian U18 rugby union side, schoolboy star winger Heamasi Makasini announced his future deal with the NRL club Wests Tigers.

The Tigers new signing has a touch of Julian Savea about him, a power wing with size and speed with a running style similar to The Bus. Makasini showed his worth with three tries across two matches as Australia U18 went undefeated against New Zealand’s best.

But many believe he should have been barred from representing the Australian U18 side with a rugby league deal imminent.

The deal has divided opinion with no right answer. However, recent precedent suggests that barring the young talent might be the wrong way to go about it.

In 2019, a young Joseph Sua’ali’i was afforded the same opportunity to represent Australia in union despite being a Rabbitohs junior who had committed to the club in February of that year.

Sua’ali’i is about to return to rugby union, albeit on a much higher price than if he was originally retained. But his experience as a schoolboy, including representing Australia, has likely shaped his decision.

If he proves to be as valuable as Israel Folau was, that accommodative policy will prove to be worth it. Australia’s strategy of giving the best rugby league talents the highest possible exposure to the game is a good one given the limited options available.

They can’t compete on cash, with NRL clubs ready to pay elite teenage prospects more than what an average Super Rugby player takes. They can’t compete on opportunity either, Australian Super Rugby teams are reluctant to play young players, even outside backs. By giving them a taste, it might create an itch that needs to be scratched later.

Despite losing Makasini, former rugby league legend Brad Fittler’s son Zach has decided to stay in union and take a development deal with the Waratahs. An inside centre, Fittler featured off the bench briefly on the New Zealand tour. There are still wins out there for union.

In Makasini’s case, there is no shortage of wingers and outside backs in the Australian rugby system already.

The Waratahs just picked up Darby Lancaster and Andrew Kellaway from the Rebels, two international quality wingers, in addition to league star Joseph Sua’ali’i. Former schoolboy prodigy Max Jorgensen, a recent Wallaby debutant on the wing, is also in the mix. Let’s not forget the Waratahs and Rugby Australia just lost Mark Nawaqanitawase to the Roosters and it didn’t really matter.

Makasini wouldn’t get an opportunity at home in Sydney for years even if the Waratahs did sign him.

Stockpiling talent is not really a strategy that is going to work when opportunities to play now in the NRL will be dangled in front of prospects waiting to get on the field at the top level.

Australia just lost a 6’4 inside centre to the Newcastle Knights who was sitting behind Hunter Paisami at the Reds and not getting a look in.

Taj Annan, still just 21-years-old, was an Australian U20 rep that started just four times in three seasons in Super Rugby Pacific. His height and build were unique and unlike any other 12 currently in the system.

Annan is worth far more to Australian rugby than Makasini as a prospect and he’s just walked to the other code. International 12s like Damian de Allende (6’2), Jordie Barrett (6’5), Robbie Henshaw (6’3) are all built with Annan’s frame.

Australia is in between a rock and hard place with a desire to keep all this talent with roadblocks for said talent to even play top level rugby after U20 level.

Teddy Wilson, a top halfback prospect and son of a former Wallaby, is sitting at the Waratahs behind Jake Gordon and is yet to start a Super Rugby game in three seasons with the club.

He might be the best halfback in Australia by the next World Cup and can’t even get on the pitch as a starter at Super Rugby level. Considering how important he could be during 2027, that is ridiculous. Jake Gordon is 31 years old and has been average for the Wallabies this season and unlikely to be around in three years.

The Australia U18 tour continued a positive trend for Rugby Australia’s age grade pathways.

They’ve won two of the last three fixtures against New Zealand Schoolboys, with both wins coming on New Zealand soil. In 2020, 2021 and 2022 they didn’t play due to Covid.

In 2023 the Australian U20 side beat their New Zealand counterparts twice in three games, once in Wellington and again at the World U20 Championships. The one loss was by 19-18.

There is plenty of talent coming through the system capable of matching it with New Zealand if not besting them, and they don’t need every rugby league star to do it.