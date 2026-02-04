Northern Edition
Will Cartwright: 'We want to win it in front of a home crowd'

DUBAI, UAE - November 30: Australia blanked France 14–0 in a men's Cup Semifinal match at the 2025 Emirates Dubai 7s at The Sevens Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Alex Ho / World Rugby)

It was not all that long ago Will Cartwright’s career was heading in a different direction. This weekend he will play at his first home HSBC SVNS Series leg in Perth.

Along with his now-Australia Men’s Sevens teammate Ethan McFarland, the pair were completing their exams to qualify as electricians in 2024.

Now they are two of four men’s players to have made their debuts for Liam Barry’s team on the Series this term.

VIDEO

“We were both sparkies back up in Brisbane, so this is different to, you know, crawling around roofs,” Cartwright told svns.com.

“Late 2024 I finished my last exam (to qualify as an electrician) and then got a call from (Queensland) Reds to go into the academy. So quit then and basically gave the whole year to focus on rugby. I just thought, if I don’t do it, I’ll regret it.

“It’s the dream. I’m not too keen to get back on the tools in Queensland’s 35 degrees heat. It’s pretty easy motivation for me; I don’t think you could find me complaining much about anything I’m doing right now.”

Another twist of fate saw Cartwright get into the Australia Sevens programme. Invited to take part in a training week hosted by team veteran Henry Hutchinson, the 22-year-old impressed and translated his form from Queensland grade competition superbly.

He even played in a team with Australian sevens legend Maurice Longbottom and claimed one of the handful of contracts on offer.

Three legs into his debut season, Cartwright and his teammates are placed fifth overall in the standings. Six points adrift of South Africa and France, a home tournament could provide the opportunity for Australia to stand on the podium for the first time since Dubai. And for Cartwright, playing in Perth this weekend is tantamount to achieving a childhood fantasy.

“I remember going to the Gold Coast sevens when I was younger, watching Charlotte Caslick and a few other boys, like Henry Hutchison, and I suppose it’s a ‘pinch-me’ moment that I’ll be on the field playing in front of the stands,” Cartwright said.

“Obviously we want to win it in front of a home crowd. That would be a dream come true.”

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

I’ve read it twice now and nowhere is it clear where Gibbes believes Dmac will play for the ABs in 2026.

5 Go to comments
G
GS 33 minutes ago
Leroy Carter and Simon Parker ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

Great that they have resigned these two, but hard to see Carter holding down an AB spot, exposed to many occasions in defence. His tackle vs. Lawrence in the English game last year springs to mind.

Not convinced about Parker; six seems the perennial problem position for the ABs, but maybe, given another year, he could grow into it, as he meets the size requirement.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DO 50 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Exactly - you’re proving my point. It is completely misleading to say it’s Nienaber’s prerogative to spend more time on attack than defence. It’s Leo Cullen’s! Niemaber isn’t the head coach. Every defence coach spends as much time as possible on defence, the fact that they have spent more time on defence and less on attack is Cullens decision, not Nienaber’s. If he’s not blaming Nienaber why has he mentioned him? He isn’t the head coach of Leinster. Imagine the Springboks performed badly and a journalist brought up the Sharks defence coach as a possible factor. It would be an absolute insult to Erasmus - he’s the head coach, the buck stops with him.

110 Go to comments
A
AP 53 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Yeah it’s nuts. I am a Bok supporter but Scotland should be doing far better with the personnel they’ve got. They have to get Franco Smith in asap - with the players Scotland have he could work miracles.

6 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
Mick Cleary: 'England approach Murrayfield with relish, no matter what awaits them.'

Freeman to the wing, lawrence to 13, but ojomoh should be at least on the bench.

1 Go to comments
W
Willardi 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely agree. A long stretch of dominance has resulted in entitlement which is a sibling of being unaccountable. Ireland could go on to win the 6N. Will Nienaber then be given credit? Doubt it.

3 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

Fair comment re defensive mindedness of Boks and yes they controlled the game well in that sense. Equally the ABs played to their strengths and were the only team that looked like scoring tries. Yes losing your hooker had a big impact, but losing the captain was massive for the ABs at a number of levels but especially for a team that relied on all of field intensity. In the end it was an awesome arm wrestle and a war of contrasting styles. And as I say the Boks controlled the most important stat.

26 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I find this all a bit premature, no matter how great it would be to see Ireland return to being no hopers.

16 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Personally I've loved seeing the aerial clashes, great athleticism on show and makes kicking interesting.

Unless you are a rugby naus and understand the territory battle, the old rules allowed for a drab kicking spectacle.



...

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think Felix Jones free spell coincided with Farrell Lions or imminent Lions.

A huge opportunity missed.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Great common sense DM.

Ultimately we have to judge whether the change has produced a better game and a more attractive spectacle. Right now I don’th think we can say it has.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They gambled on JN bringing in a winning mentality to push them over the edge in Champions Cup, but it has not worked out like that…. And if you are training such an intense defence, you don’t have the same time and energy for offence.

With the benefit of hindsight they’d have been better off importing his D to the national side with so many Leinster players bound to be in the 23.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yes a lot of folks are talking already like the 6N is a done deal and Ireland are yesterday’s news. I don’t think that’s quite true, at least not yet.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Mike Catt coached the attack, Simon Easterby has coached the D for the past few seasons. Ireland have def been on the decline for a couple of years and Sexton was obv a key player…

But they also depend on making the most of their resources and that means using the same systems all the way through from age group to seniors.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Pundits and fans have been saying the same things for a few years;

1. No depth building or succession planning was being done.



...

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Seeing that Irelnad have won 12 out of their last 22 matches against South Africa, New Zealand, France and England [mostly dating back to 2022] they seem to be doing rather well in that period.

I daresay that if you examine the scoring patterns for those other ‘perennial top 5’ nations, like Ireland they will reveal a lot of close-scoring games.



...

16 Go to comments
H
HW 2 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Well said.

3 Go to comments
H
HitchikersPie 2 hours ago
Switzerland and Germany throw shade on format change decision

Too right, we should be looking to grow the game, not shrink it. With the millions spent on vanity projects, it is comparatively little to help support the tier 2/3 sides who will allow the sport to grow into the future.

There’s also the more practical matter of the German financial heft being very helpful for the TV rights, and the playing numbers at their disposal if they can get things right following in e.g. Spain’s footsteps.



...

1 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago
Three talking points from Round 10 of the 2025/26 PWR season

Having been at the Quins v Exeter game, I found myself asking how often a team could repeatedly be offside before the ref would conclude that if the ball is short of the line by a similar distance to how far the player was offside then a probable try has been prevented by the infringement. It would be a very harsh call for a single offside, but when there have been multiple advantages, countless penalties and three yellow cards it’s not unreasonable to conclude that a penalty try is merited.

3 Go to comments
N
NJ 2 hours ago
As the sun sets on Razor's tenure, renewal points to a brighter All Blacks future

Be honest. Sacking Razor was a rabid witch hunt by an incompetent executive driven by media frenzy and petty parochialism.

153 Go to comments
