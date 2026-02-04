Scotland international Jamie Bhatti could be set for shock PREM return

Jamie Bhatti is on the radar of former club Bath as they step up their search for a loosehead to replace François Van Wyk, who is departing the treble winners for Connacht at the end of the season.

Stirling-born, Bhatti, 32, made 11 appearances for Bath after joining in December 2020 as injury cover until the end of the season for knee injury victim Lewis Boyce.

Bath need back-up for first-choice Beno Obano and have sounded out the Scotland international to see if he would be interested in ending his second spell with Glasgow Warriors to return to the West Country.

Bhatti, who stands at 6’1 and weighs 18st 13lb, has made 132 appearances for the Scotstoun outfit and is in the final few months of the two-year extension he penned in June 2024.#

The former Scotland U20 and A international, a former abattoir worker and nightclub bouncer, has only made five appearances this season amid competition from Rory Sutherland, Patrick Schickerling, and Nathan McBeth.

Bhatti, who also played for Edinburgh, won the last of his 35 Scotland caps against Portugal in November 2024 but was called into their squad to prepare for a game against Argentina last year.

A member of Scotland’s World Cup squad in France, he started the Warriors’ 2024 URC final win over the Bulls.

Speaking ahead of a return to The Rec in the Challenge Cup four years ago, Bhatti said he had fond memories of his time at Bath.

“It was the height of Covid when I was there, so everything was shut, and we had no fans. The last game of the season, when I wasn’t involved, that was the only game with fans in the whole time I was there,” he told The Scotsman.

“I enjoy playing PlayStation, so I did that with the boys a fair bit. In lockdown, it was a way of staying in touch. I’d sit there with a crate of lager and play COD [Call of Duty] ’til four in the morning.

“That was my lockdown anyway. I’d go to Costco, get my crate of beer, go home and play COD ’til all hours. I really enjoyed my time at Bath.”

