Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

The complete guide to every Kiwi Super Rugby club's new generation

Dylan Pledger of Otago. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

With both the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific squads and the wider training groups announced, Kiwi fans can now see who the past, present, and future of their respective clubs will be.

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Zealand U20 side that returned to the big dance for the first time since 2017 is filtering into the squads, with some of the side’s stars deemed Super Rugby-ready, and others left to bide their time for another year.

A deep dive into each of the clubs’ recruitment and promotion from within reveals that some teams are better placed for the future than others, with some questions over certain positions remaining unanswered.

Below is a complete guide to every Super Rugby Pacific player aged 22 or younger, listed by age within their respective clubs. Wider training group (WTG) players who fit the age bracket are also noted.

Blues

19: Rico Simpson
20: Tristyn Cook, James Cameron, Xavi Taele
21: Cameron Christie, Malachi Wrampling, Cody Vai, Payton Spencer
22: Ben Ake, James Mullan, Che Clark

WTG: Torian Barnes, Leo Gordon, Jack Lee, Eli Oudenryn, Harlyn Saunoa.

The youngest Kiwi in Super Rugby Pacific in 2026 will be Rico Simpson, a tall playmaker with two impressive New Zealand U20 campaigns already under his belt.

Of the 11 players under the age of 23 in the 2026 Blues camp, three are graduates of the All Blacks Sevens team: Cody Vai, Payton Spencer, and Che Clark. Clark’s form for Auckland in the ’25 NPC season suggests he may be primed for a breakout season for the Blues in 2026.

There are plenty of sevens converts in this age bracket on other teams, but right now, the Blues are profiting the most from the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries and a Chiefs squad rich in loose forward talent have slowed Malachi Wrampling’s ascension, but it was just last year that the powerful No.8 was the Baby Blacks’ go-to ball-carrier with the physicality to dent any defensive line. Xavi Taele also emerged from the 2024 U20 campaign as a standout in the Kiwi midfield and made an impressive debut season for the Blues this year.

Cam Christie and James Mullan also debuted for the Blues in 2025, with their strong frames proving they were ready for the rigours of Super Rugby without immediately demanding consistent game time.

Harlyn Saunoa and James Cameron both put their best foot forward in the 2025 U20 season, impressing with their respective roles in New Zealand’s second-place finish – Cameron in the midfield and Saunoa on the wing.

While there’s some serious young talent at the Blues, the next generation of props and halfbacks is yet to emerge.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Highlanders
00:05
13 Feb 26
Crusaders
All Stats and Data
ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

20: Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa
21: Isaac Hutchinson
22: Taine Kolose, Fiti Sa, Kyren Taumoefolau

WTG: Cohen Brady-Leatham, Dylan Eti, Jai Knight, Keran Van Staden, Tamiro Armstrong, Will Martin.

A small contingent of U23 players has made the 2026 Chiefs squad, but there is some real firepower amongst them.

Kyren Taumoefolau is the headline-grabber, with an appearance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup for Tonga under his belt already.

Outside of the former Moana Pasifika star, the Chiefs’ most promising talent is in the second row. Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa, Fiti Sa, and Dylan Eti all offer genuine size at lock. The Sa brothers each fit the mould of a commanding, hard-to-move No.5, while Vakasiuola and Eti provide more mobility and off-the-ground explosiveness for a lineout option No.4.

The recruitment of Canterbury fullback Issac Hutchinson came as a surprise in Thursday’s squad naming. The marksman was a prominent contributor to the New Zealand U20 scoresheet during the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 last year.

The bulk of the Chiefs’ next generation is coming in the tight five, with just a few backline talents on the books and no first-five aged under 23 coming through to replace the departing Josh Jacomb.

Crusaders

20: Maloni Kunawave, Manumaua Letiu, Toby Bell
21: Liam Jack, Aki Tuivailala
22: Xavier Saifoloi, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, James White, Macca Springer

WTG: Oli Mathis, Gus Brown, Xavier Treacy, Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo, Johnny Lee, Cooper Grant, Cooper Roberts, Jae Broomfield, Kurtis MacDonald.

The Crusaders Academy, as usual, has the Christchurch-based outfit flush with young talent – despite the club’s recent complaints about rival clubs and codes poaching its up-and-comers.

In saying that, there is an undeniable Waikato flavour to the club’s next generation. Aki Tuivailala, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, and Oli Mathis each attended Hamilton Boys’ High School and have emerged as the poster boys of said generation.

Some of the standouts of the recent U20 campaign will find themselves in Crusaders colours moving forward, with Maloni Kunawave, Cooper Roberts, Xavier Treacy, and Manumaua Letiu all on the Crusaders’ books.

The Crusaders have all bases covered position-wise with their young cohort, with enviable depth at first-five in particular.

The first capped All Black of the U23 group lands here, with Noah Hotham now in his second season with the national side. The question is who will join him, and who will have the opportunity to do so in an already congested Crusaders squad.

Related

Super Rugby Pacific squads: Team grades for very New Zealand club

The Super Rugby Pacific squads have been revealed, with all the teams releasing their lists for the 2026 season. 

Read Now

Highlanders

20: Dylan Pledger, Stanley Solomon, Xavier Tito-Harris
21: Tai Cribb, Josh Whaanga
22: Josh Bartlett, Jack Taylor, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Finn Hurley, Caleb Tangitau

WTG: Lucas Casey, Tayne Harvey, Senita Lauaki, A-One Lolofie, Nick Shearer, Josh Tengbald, Rohan Wingham.

The Highlanders have made some of the most high-profile recruitments of the past few years and have added a couple more highly touted youngsters for the 2026 season.

Dylan Pledger is the headline addition, with the 20-year-old already generating All Blacks hype after his first NPC season. Anyone watching his two seasons with the New Zealand U20s wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest by how swiftly Pledger took to the NPC. Fellow youngster Adam Lennox brings yet more depth to the halfback position and is also capable of playing wing.

Xavier Tito-Harris and Stanley Solomon join a stacked cast of young, electric outside backs at the club. That cast also includes Finn Hurley and Caleb Tangitau, who both debuted for the Dunedin-based outfit in 2025 and look poised to be big contributors moving forward.

Breakout Otago star Lucas Casey will have to bide his time in the wider training group in 2025, but is sure to have a big future with the Highlanders once he makes the step up.

Jack Taylor joins Caleb Tangitau as an All Blacks XV selection for the Highlanders this season, promising a bright future for the club’s No.2 jersey. Highlanders fans may have been hoping for some more young front-row recruits, given how their team’s scrum has performed in recent years, especially late in games.

Hurricanes

21: Vernon Bason, Tom Allen
22: Siale Lauaki, Raymond Tuputupu, Peter Lakai, Jordi Viljoen, Harry Godfrey

WTG: Will Cole, Cooper Flanders, Logan Wallace, Mosese Bason, Tony Tafa, Jai Tamati, Matolu Petaia, Anaru Paenga-Morgan.

The second and final current All Black in New Zealand’s U23 ranks is Peter Lakai, the robust No.8 who has been named for another start against Scotland this weekend.

Lakai’s fellow young guns in the Kiwi capital are a forward-heavy bunch, with some of the most highly-touted front-rowers in the country on the Hurricanes’ payroll.

Hookers Vernon Bason and Raymond Tuputupu are both recent New Zealand U20 standouts, while Siale Lauaki has been selected for All Blacks XV duties this season.

Harry Godfrey was one of the big storylines of the Hurricanes’ 2025 season before an injury abruptly ended his campaign. The young playmaker suffered another injury during NPC action and is expected to miss the 2026 Super Rugby season.

Younger brother of Vernon, Mosese Bason, was the starting No.8 for the New Zealand U20 this year, impressing with his physicality with the ball in hand. The younger sister of the family, teenage sensation Taufa Bason, already has a Super Rugby Aupiki title and Black Ferns XV cap to her name.

Will Cole and Jai Tamati were employed in impact roles for the New Zealand U20 this season, backing up Rico Simpsom and Dylan Pledger, respectively, in an emerging halves partnership.

10 of the 15 players aged 22 or younger in the Hurricanes environment are forwards, and while that competition is great for development, there are clearly holes to fill in the backline of the future. The departure of a local product like Stanley Solomon, in particular, is a tough blow for the club.

Recommended

Kiwi Super Rugby clubs unveil next generation in wider training groups

Five talking points as Scotland target historic All Blacks victory

ANALYSIS

Enforced changes showed way forward for ‘freestyling’ All Blacks on selection

FEATURED

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

34
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

3 Comments
G
GP 9 days ago

Nice analysis. Liam Jack for the Crusaders has huge potential. Father Graham was in the initial Crusaders squad in 1998, year before winning Canterbury team. His Uncle Chris had an outstanding AB career. But Liam is making his own way. Dominic Gardiner , , ( son of another great player from that era, Angus Gardiner), after missing the whole Super Season , was absolutely on fire for Canterbury. He will feature big time in the Crusaders campaign . The brilliant Corey Kellow returning from injury , playing so well for Canterbury before is going to feature big time.

J
JW 9 days ago

Thanks Ned, nice work. Would really have loved ages of WTG players especially, to get an idea of how young they are, did you have their ages to get an avg perhaps?


I’m also interested to know how this youth/experience balance affects the teams performance. Of a 50 player squad having upwards of 20 players at this age, when a lot aren’t likely to ready or go to replacements, could hurt you?

S
SC 9 days ago

Although it receives very little media attention, each Super Rugby team has a Development team which plays matches each week when NZ franchises and Moana Pacifika play each other- these Development teams play 10 matches over the SRP season.


When Super Rugby is over, all of these players will play in the NPC for another 10 matches.


So these development players play up to 20 matches per season even if they do not get selected for the Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders, or Hurricanes proper team


Additionally each NZ Super Rugby franchise has a U20 team which play each other in a tournament.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 13 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 22 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 35 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 49 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 49 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 58 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.