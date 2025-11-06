Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Kiwi Super Rugby clubs unveil next generation in wider training groups

CALVISANO, ITALY - JULY 09: Jai Tamati of New Zealand in action during the U20 World Championship match between New Zealand and Ireland at Stadio San Michele on July 09, 2025 in Calvisano, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific clubs’ wider training groups (WTG) have been announced, revealing the next generation and fringe players each team have locked in.

New Zealand Rugby has expanded the wider training group program for the 2026 season, now allowing for 12 players to be full-time members of the respective squads throughout the season and preseason. Players named in the WTGs will still be unavailable for selection unless injuries strike members of the top squad.

A yet-to-be-finalised development competition, which will run alongside the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, will provide WTG players with consistent game time.

The changes to the WTG program have been made to better complete Super Rugby’s development pathways and offer emerging talent the chance to commit more of their time to rugby.

Of the 57 WTG players, some have individual contracts with their clubs that allow for promotion to official squad selection in 2027, while others entered a draft to be distributed among the five clubs.

New Zealand’s 2026 Super Rugby Pacific Wider Training Groups

Blues

Torian Barnes
Hemopo Cunningham
Tima Fainga’anuku
Esile Fono
Leo Gordon
Jack Lee
Sam Matenga
Jed Melvin
Eli Oudenryn
Josh Renton
Harlyn Saunoa
Mason Tupaea

Chiefs

Aj Alatimu
Cam Church
Cohen Brady-Leatham
Daniel Sinkinson
Dylan Eti
Jai Knight
Josiah Pokai
Keran Van Staden
Michael Loft
Reon Paul
Tamiro Armstrong
Will Martin

Crusaders

Jack Sexton
Gus Brown
Tomasi Maka
Xavier Treacy
Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo
Johnny Lee
Oli Mathis
Mitchell Drummond
Cooper Grant
Cooper Roberts
Jae Broomfield
Kurtis MacDonald

Highlanders

Lucas Casey
Meihana Grindlay
Tayne Harvey
Senita Lauaki
A-One Lolofie
Ben Lopas
Nick Shearer
Josh Tengbald
Rohan Wingham

Hurricanes

Will Cole
Taniela Filimone
Cooper Flanders
Logan Wallace
Mosese Bason
Tony Tafa
Jai Tamati
Matolu Petaia
Anaru Paenga-Morgan
Drew Wild
Taine Roiri
Josh Gray

N
NK 9 days ago

I’m looking at the props in the main Blues squad and I don’t get why Mason Tupaea is left in the WTG.

J
JW 10 days ago

So these are essentially prospects that NZR has been tracking and think are best fit for developing and tying in? That otherwise might develop adequately at their province, or could be lost?


Not all are say, players specifically being lined up by a franchise to fill a particular need? And so why there wasn’t enough to go around? I’m struggling to work out why the Highlanders wouldn’t have a full allotment.


Franchise are also being asked to foot some the costs for the new development league? I encourage them to pull their finger out and make it work. Get it across the line. An 8 week competition that starts 4 to 6 weeks after Super Rugby when all players have had a chance to return from injury or rest, and then end again just before the gritty end, would be a fabulous tool for the game, let alone the players. Just increase all that information along with it, having to find out player pools and lists at the beginning of the broadcast would not be cool. Give a chance for some actual interest in it as I bet there will be some.

