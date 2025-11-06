Kiwi Super Rugby clubs unveil next generation in wider training groups

The New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific clubs’ wider training groups (WTG) have been announced, revealing the next generation and fringe players each team have locked in.

New Zealand Rugby has expanded the wider training group program for the 2026 season, now allowing for 12 players to be full-time members of the respective squads throughout the season and preseason. Players named in the WTGs will still be unavailable for selection unless injuries strike members of the top squad.

A yet-to-be-finalised development competition, which will run alongside the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, will provide WTG players with consistent game time.

The changes to the WTG program have been made to better complete Super Rugby’s development pathways and offer emerging talent the chance to commit more of their time to rugby.

Of the 57 WTG players, some have individual contracts with their clubs that allow for promotion to official squad selection in 2027, while others entered a draft to be distributed among the five clubs.

New Zealand’s 2026 Super Rugby Pacific Wider Training Groups

Blues

Torian Barnes

Hemopo Cunningham

Tima Fainga’anuku

Esile Fono

Leo Gordon

Jack Lee

Sam Matenga

Jed Melvin

Eli Oudenryn

Josh Renton

Harlyn Saunoa

Mason Tupaea

Chiefs

Aj Alatimu

Cam Church

Cohen Brady-Leatham

Daniel Sinkinson

Dylan Eti

Jai Knight

Josiah Pokai

Keran Van Staden

Michael Loft

Reon Paul

Tamiro Armstrong

Will Martin

Crusaders

Jack Sexton

Gus Brown

Tomasi Maka

Xavier Treacy

Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo

Johnny Lee

Oli Mathis

Mitchell Drummond

Cooper Grant

Cooper Roberts

Jae Broomfield

Kurtis MacDonald

Highlanders

Lucas Casey

Meihana Grindlay

Tayne Harvey

Senita Lauaki

A-One Lolofie

Ben Lopas

Nick Shearer

Josh Tengbald

Rohan Wingham

Hurricanes

Will Cole

Taniela Filimone

Cooper Flanders

Logan Wallace

Mosese Bason

Tony Tafa

Jai Tamati

Matolu Petaia

Anaru Paenga-Morgan

Drew Wild

Taine Roiri

Josh Gray