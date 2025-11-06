Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Luke Jacobson and Rieko Ioane of New Zealand talk with each other during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph’s All Blacks XV have a couple of visitors from the top squad heading their way for the weekend’s clash with England A.

Sevu Reece and Luke Jacobson have joined the development team in Bath, with Reece named to start on the left wing, while Jacobson has been named on the bench.

Xavier Numia and George Dyer get another nod as starting props for the game, this time joined by Brodie McAlister at hooker. TK Howden has shifted into the second row, partnered by Jamie Hannah to complete the starting tight five.

The loose forwards provide a dose of Test experience, with Christian Lio-Willie coming into the mix alongside Devan Flanders and Dalton Papali’i.

Kyle Preston has been named to start after a strong showing off the bench against the Barbarians and will join Josh Jacomb in the halves.

Crusaders pair David Havili and Braydon Ennor have played plenty of rugby together and will start in the midfield against the English.

In the outside backs, Sevu Reece will be tasked with defending England’s rising star Noah Caluori, while New Zealand’s rising star, Caleb Tangitau, gets another start on the right edge. Chay Fihaki has been named to start at fullback.

Jack Taylor moves to the bench this week, joining Josh Fusitu’a and Siale Lauaki in a unit that had a big impact against the BaaBaas.

Josh Beehre rejoins the All Blacks XV team for a bench role after providing injury cover for Scott Barrett in All Blacks training this week. He and Luke Jacobson complete the bench’s forward pack.

Folau Fakatava will be hoping to get his name back into the Test picture after a strong NPC season, and will offer impact in the No.21 jersey in Bath. Rivez Reihana and Dallas McLeod join him on the bench.

“It’s great to have Sevu and Luke join the squad and add their experience to the group for what we expect will be a strong and motivated England A squad,” said coach Joseph.

“The challenge this week is to build on the performance against the Barbarians, and once again, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform and execute on the international stage.”

Fixture
Rugby Union Hybrid Friendlies
England A
14 - 31
Full-time
All Blacks XV
All Stats and Data

All Blacks XV team to play England A

  1. Xavier Numia
  2. Brodie McAlister
  3. George Dyer
  4. TK Howden
  5. Jamie Hannah
  6. Devan Flanders
  7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
  8. Christian Lio-Willie
  9. Kyle Preston
  10. Josh Jacomb
  11. Sevu Reece
  12. David Havili
  13. Braydon Ennor
  14. Caleb Tangitau
  15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves

  1. Jack Taylor
  2. Josh Fusitu’a
  3. Siale Lauaki
  4. Josh Beehre
  5. Luke Jacobson
  6. Folau Fakatava
  7. Rivez Reihana
  8. Dallas McLeod

Comments

3 Comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 10 days ago

At 196cm and 193cm locking looks undersize. Surprised McWhannell was not a candidate for this side. Tucker also. And Beehre supposedly into the top squad as cover but now on the bench for the XVs?

A
Andrew Nichols 9 days ago

Thst second row is miniscule indeed.

B
B 10 days ago

A very strong AB’sXV starting team and bench impact to front up vs England A…


Interest for me is Sevu 1.79m defending Noah 1.94m…best options are don't let him get the ball and tackling around his ankles is the only way to stop him but he can still offload if he's that good…


Go the AB’sXV…the curtain raiser for future AB’s careers…

