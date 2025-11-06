Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

Beauden Barrett on Finn Russell: 'He's got nothing to lose'

Finn Russell and Beauden Barrett (Getty Images)

All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett is relishing the prospect of a third head-to-head with fellow playmaker Finn Russell as New Zealand aim to preserve their 120-year unbeaten record over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Barrett has come out on top on their previous two meetings in Edinburgh, both tightly-contested games which the All Blacks won 22-17 in 2017, and 31-23 in 2022, despite inspired performances by Russell in both.

“I really admire Finn, always have,” Barrett said. “I just love the way he plays with freedom, almost like he’s not worried about anything and I guess that’s probably why you see the brilliance.

“It’s like he’s got nothing to lose and he just plays with zero care and a lot of freedom. So often that relates to me in the way that’s how I play my best footy too – having that expectation or that feeling of freedom and obviously he optimises that.”

Barrett, who will win his 143rd cap on Saturday, was critical to New Zealand maintaining their stranglehold over Scotland, which now extends to 32 meetings since 1905.

It was the fly-half who made a critical tackle on former Stuart Hogg in the dying minutes of the 2017 encounter as the Scotland full-back looked poised to score a match-levelling try in the left corner.

“Ah yeah, the tackle…” Barrett grinned when prompted about his late intervention. “Gosh I thought Stuart was gone to be honest, knowing about his threat. He obviously broke the line but thankfully he ran out of time and space and that was one that could have just got away on us.

“But they were up for it. Ever since then they’ve had really good belief and the way they use the ball and attack with the ball in hand, it’s good to watch, a good product. They clearly back themselves so we’re very aware of that and preparing for that.”

Head coach Scott Robertson has known Russell since the fly-half spent time in New Zealand as part of a scholarship programme during his younger days and has been impressed by the maturity in his game in recent years.

“I met Finn back in the Christchurch days when he came down and went to Lincoln University and he was brilliant on and off the field – he still is,” Robertson said.

“He can play, you could always tell. He would just throw that ball around, he is so instinctive. I’m so impressed with his longevity in the game. He’s probably improved with age and maturity. He just plays the game with so much freedom and his tactical kicking is pretty special as well. He’s got a great all-round game.”

Russell and Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu provide a twin focal point of attack for opponents Robertson believes are unlike any other home nations opposition the All Blacks will face on their ‘Grand Slam’ tour, having beaten Ireland in Chicago last week before tackling England and Wales over the next fortnight.

“I think the Scottish have got their own clear DNA,” he said. “We know they’re going to attack and counter-attack and when they’re going to kick. They’re highly organised and clear – they’ve been like that for a number of years now. We expect the best of them on the weekend. They’ll rise to the occasion and we’re looking forward to it.

“They look to challenge you. They’ve got a lot of options in their attack and they all know their roles really clearly. They’re a freak in that regard with ball in hand, for sure.”

In the absence of the injured Jordie Barrett, Robertson has retained the centre pairing of Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku, who impressed together for nearly an hour in Chicago after Fainga’anuku took over from Barrett.

Fainga’anuku will start a Test at 13 for the first time on his 10th cap, with his seven previous starts coming on the wing. But having played 23 games there for Toulon last season, the 26-year-old is hardly new to the position.

“They got to play a lot of footy together on the weekend, which was great. With the injuries, it gave guys a chance to get out their early and play together for a period of time. They’ve trained together there. The midfield is tough, a competitive position. It’s hard to make calls. They’re pleased they’ve got the opportunity and they’ll take it again.”

With Josh Lord, who also impressed in Chicago after replacing skipper Scott Barrett early on, also retaining his place in the starting XV, the only enforced change sees Wallace Sititi – a try-scorer off the bench against Ireland – come into the side at blindside flanker, taking over from Simon Parker.

It gives New Zealand a seriously mobile and versatile back row, with Sititi alongside captain Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai starting his third straight Test at No.8, and Du’Plessis Kirifi poised to add further dynamism off the bench.

“They can all play all positions [in the back row],” Robertson noted, before adding the caveat: “Probably not Wallace at seven, but he can play six and eight, Peter [Lakai] can play all three and we just felt the combination of those three was right for this week.

“You don’t get too far ahead in the Test arena. You play in series and you look at options, and after their performances last week we believed it was a good opportunity.”

Robertson also confirmed that captain Scott Barrett is on track to return from his lacerated knee in time to face England at Twickenham next Saturday.

“That’s the plan. We’ll push him for next week. It’s heading well at the moment and it’s a day-by-day thing.”

