New starting blindside and midfield for All Blacks in Edinburgh
Injuries have forced a reshuffle to both the starting and bench units for the All Blacks this week, who are out to extend their 120-year winning streak against Scotland.
Two of the Barrett brothers, Scott and Jordie, have been ruled out of the Test due to injuries, forcing changes in their respective positions. Selectors have rewarded the efforts of the players who replaced the pair during the Chicago Test last week, handing Josh Lord a start in the No.4 jersey and Leicester Fainga’anuku his first start in the All Blacks midfield. Quinn Tupaea slides into the inside centre role as Fainga’anuku steps in at outside centre.
One further change has been made to the starting XV, with Wallace Sititi returning to the No.6 jersey that he made his own during his breakthrough 2024 campaign. The selection comes at the expense of Simon Parker, who is not included on the bench or the injury list.
Sam Darry has been named for his first Test of 2025, landing an impact role off the bench. Du’Plessis Kirifi and Billy Proctor join him as new faces on the All Blacks bench after missing selection against Ireland.
Selectors have opted for continuity in the rest of the matchday 23, with Ardie Savea assuming the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence, while Beauden Barrett assumes brother Jordie’s vice-captaincy.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson acknowledged the historic occasion that awaits his team this weekend.
“We are honoured to be part of the 100th anniversary of rugby at Murrayfield, it will be a special occasion,” the coach said.
“We have a proud history with Scotland, and recent games between us have been close. We have named the best team to reflect the challenge we know Scotland will present.”
All Blacks team to play Scotland
- Ethan de Groot (38)
- Codie Taylor (104) (Vice-Captain)
- Fletcher Newell (32)
- Josh Lord (9)
- Fabian Holland (10)
- Wallace Sititi (16)
- Ardie Savea (104) (Captain)
- Peter Lakai (6)
- Cam Roigard (15)
- Beauden Barrett (142) (Vice-Captain)
- Caleb Clarke (31)
- Quinn Tupaea (22)
- Leicester Fainga’anuku (9)
- Leroy Carter (4)
- Will Jordan (51)
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (40)
17. Tamaiti Williams (24)
18. Pasilio Tosi (13)
19. Sam Darry (6)
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (6)
21. Cortez Ratima (19)
22. Billy Proctor (9)
23. Damian McKenzie (71)
Unavailable for selection: Scott Barrett (leg laceration), Jordie Barrett (high ankle).
A good team. Probably the best possible one, I think — even though I’m not convinced by the constant selection of Beauden Barrett.
Small steps are being made as the matches go by. We have to be patient with Razor.
Generally agree. For me Beauden is still our best 10, he makes mistakes but does some superb stuff in between. Personally I would give Love a run but they want the slam and the rankings for the world cup so Beauden gets it. Maybe he is even going to retire at year end. You never know.
This selection is for a fast running game. I like it. The starting loose forwards a good blend of speed and skills. From the bench Kirifi will hit lots of rucks first. I also like the much maligned by some, Billy Proctor getting a run too. He is in the mold of Conrad Smith and with Tupea or Lester inside him his game may shine more. He played very well in this last outing. But perhaps he and Jordie are too similar.
Scotland won't win whatever AB team. I mean why now?
They’ve got the selections spot on this week. The first time I could say that in a while. I would have been tempted to give DMac a start, but we can’t have a starting 15 devoid of Barretts.
The big downgrade is the bench, largely due to the two top performers being promoted to the starting line up.
Proctor is an odd choice. He’s no impact player and only covers one position. And we are yet to see an impact from Du’Plessis. Even Reiko would make more sense on the bench. And perhaps give Finau or Jacobson a shot. I’m starting to wonder why they even drag guys like that around on tour.
This is 100 years this week, or is just their first home game this week?
If they’re doing it for this game Razor had to honor it with his full strength team then. Will be interesting to see what they do against England.
3 hours ago(Edited)
Jason Holland is the AB’s midfield attack coach until he departs at the end of this November Tour..
For mine it was his input that confirmed first choice duo Jordie and Quinn but now injury has cemented Quinn at #12 and Leicester as #13 both unfazed by the reshuffle..
Now the spotlight will be focused on the cover selection Billy, Anton or Rieko and I'm hoping that Proctor gets the nod…or not…
Go the AB’s …and leave Scotland another memento for their 120 years to do list…by 13+…
Think you’re getting confused with his selection role, which was midfield. His coaching role is labeled as backs coach I think. So responsible for all their skills, but yes also for Jordie being a permanent fixture at 12 if thats what you were saying.