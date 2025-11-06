New starting blindside and midfield for All Blacks in Edinburgh

Injuries have forced a reshuffle to both the starting and bench units for the All Blacks this week, who are out to extend their 120-year winning streak against Scotland.

Two of the Barrett brothers, Scott and Jordie, have been ruled out of the Test due to injuries, forcing changes in their respective positions. Selectors have rewarded the efforts of the players who replaced the pair during the Chicago Test last week, handing Josh Lord a start in the No.4 jersey and Leicester Fainga’anuku his first start in the All Blacks midfield. Quinn Tupaea slides into the inside centre role as Fainga’anuku steps in at outside centre.

One further change has been made to the starting XV, with Wallace Sititi returning to the No.6 jersey that he made his own during his breakthrough 2024 campaign. The selection comes at the expense of Simon Parker, who is not included on the bench or the injury list.

Sam Darry has been named for his first Test of 2025, landing an impact role off the bench. Du’Plessis Kirifi and Billy Proctor join him as new faces on the All Blacks bench after missing selection against Ireland.

Selectors have opted for continuity in the rest of the matchday 23, with Ardie Savea assuming the captaincy in Scott Barrett’s absence, while Beauden Barrett assumes brother Jordie’s vice-captaincy.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson acknowledged the historic occasion that awaits his team this weekend.

“We are honoured to be part of the 100th anniversary of rugby at Murrayfield, it will be a special occasion,” the coach said.

“We have a proud history with Scotland, and recent games between us have been close. We have named the best team to reflect the challenge we know Scotland will present.”

All Blacks team to play Scotland

Ethan de Groot (38) Codie Taylor (104) (Vice-Captain) Fletcher Newell (32) Josh Lord (9) Fabian Holland (10) Wallace Sititi (16) Ardie Savea (104) (Captain) Peter Lakai (6) Cam Roigard (15) Beauden Barrett (142) (Vice-Captain) Caleb Clarke (31) Quinn Tupaea (22) Leicester Fainga’anuku (9) Leroy Carter (4) Will Jordan (51)

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (40)

17. Tamaiti Williams (24)

18. Pasilio Tosi (13)

19. Sam Darry (6)

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (6)

21. Cortez Ratima (19)

22. Billy Proctor (9)

23. Damian McKenzie (71)

Unavailable for selection: Scott Barrett (leg laceration), Jordie Barrett (high ankle).