Four Gallagher Prem players named in Fiji squad to face England
Fiji have named a side packed with Gallagher Prem experience for Saturday’s clash with England at Allianz Stadium.
Saracens prop Eroni Mawi, Northampton second row Temo Mayanavanua and Bristol duo Viliame Mata and Kalaveti Ravouvou are selected in the starting XV.
Caleb Muntz, who directed Fiji’s upset win at Twickenham in 2023, is present at fly-half while bulldozing Racing 92 centre Josua Tuisova brings heft to the midfield.
“We’ve trained really well and at pace. We had a couple of live blocks in there and the boys really got stuck into each other. They’re ready to play, ” head coach Mick Byrne said.
“I always have a bit of a gauge after a really hard session from the sort of noise the boys are making as they’re recovering. It was really loud today (Thursday). It’s really exciting and there’s a lot of good energy around.
“There’s a lot of strong energy about performing for our fans and our families back home, so I know the boys have got that at the top of their minds.”
Fiji’s 30-22 victory in 2023 was their only win in nine matches against England, although they pushed them close in the World Cup quarter-finals later that year.
Fiji Rugby vs England Rugby:
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Tevita Ikanivere
3. Mesake Doge
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Kitione Salawa
7. Elia Canakaivata
8. Vilame Mata
9. Simione Kuruvoli
10. Caleb Muntz
11. Jiuta Wainiqolo
12. Josua Tuisova
13. Kalaveti Ravouvou
14. Selestino Ravutaumada
15. Salesi Rayasi
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Zuriel Togiatama
17. Haereti Hetet
18. Samuela Tawake
19. Mesake Vocevoce
20. Motikai Murray
21. Sam Wye
22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
23. Sireli Maqala
It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!
Mayanavanua isnt in the Prem this season he signed for Fijian Dura so thats only 3 Prem players
banger team. Might get the job done v england