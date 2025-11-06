Four Gallagher Prem players named in Fiji squad to face England

Fiji have named a side packed with Gallagher Prem experience for Saturday’s clash with England at Allianz Stadium.

Saracens prop Eroni Mawi, Northampton second row Temo Mayanavanua and Bristol duo Viliame Mata and Kalaveti Ravouvou are selected in the starting XV.

Caleb Muntz, who directed Fiji’s upset win at Twickenham in 2023, is present at fly-half while bulldozing Racing 92 centre Josua Tuisova brings heft to the midfield.

“We’ve trained really well and at pace. We had a couple of live blocks in there and the boys really got stuck into each other. They’re ready to play, ” head coach Mick Byrne said.

“I always have a bit of a gauge after a really hard session from the sort of noise the boys are making as they’re recovering. It was really loud today (Thursday). It’s really exciting and there’s a lot of good energy around.

“There’s a lot of strong energy about performing for our fans and our families back home, so I know the boys have got that at the top of their minds.”

Fiji’s 30-22 victory in 2023 was their only win in nine matches against England, although they pushed them close in the World Cup quarter-finals later that year.

Fiji Rugby vs England Rugby:

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Mesake Doge

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Kitione Salawa

7. Elia Canakaivata

8. Vilame Mata

9. Simione Kuruvoli

10. Caleb Muntz

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo

12. Josua Tuisova

13. Kalaveti Ravouvou

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Salesi Rayasi

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Haereti Hetet

18. Samuela Tawake

19. Mesake Vocevoce

20. Motikai Murray

21. Sam Wye

22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

23. Sireli Maqala

