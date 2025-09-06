Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Wallaroos secure spot in quarters: Four takeaways from England v Australia

By Finn Morton at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton & Hove
Trilleen Pomare of Australia faces Morwenna Talling of England during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium on September 6, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Australia have done enough, booking their spot in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a valiant performance against England. While the Red Roses ran away with a 47-7 victory, the Wallaroos were more than up for the fight during the first half.

With the USA defeating Samoa by 60 points earlier on Saturday, Australia’s path to the knockout rounds became clearer. The women in gold needed to either beat England, secure a bonus point, or maintain a better points differential compared to the USA.

Australia had a 75-point margin to work with, but right from the get-go, it was clear the Aussies had their sights set on a shock upset. Adiana Talakai crashed over for the opener in the fifth minute, before England hit back through milestone woman Jess Breach soon after.

With Zoe Harrison missing the shot at goal, the Wallaroos held onto their lead by a slender two-point margin. The Red Roses didn’t take the lead until the 31st minute, with Abbie Ward scoring the go-ahead try.

From there, the Red Roses didn’t look back.

England led 19-7 at the break, but another four tries saw them extend their advantage to a commanding margin. While the Red Roses were deserved winners, both teams had reasons to celebrate post-game ahead of the quarter-finals next weekend.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
7
Tries
1
6
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
107
Carries
114
8
Line Breaks
2
22
Turnovers Lost
12
4
Turnovers Won
9

Wallaroos are well on the way to unlocking their full potential
Australia lost their first three Test matches under coach Jo Yapp.

While the Wallaroos broke that winless streak with a dominant triumph over Fiji in Sydney – with winger Desiree Miller scoring four tries – more wins didn’t come right away, but Yapp never seemed to panic.

There was always a ‘trust the process’ type feel around the Wallaroos, who worked hard behind the scenes knowing that results and improvement would come. Australia went on to claim the first major trophy in team history, winning WXV 2 in Yapp’s first season in charge of the side.

With the Rugby World Cup rapidly approaching, the Wallaroos’ hunger for improvement seemed to intensify. Australia played seven Tests before the World Cup, and are now bound for the quarter-finals after a series of eye-catching performances in pool play.

England were widely expected to win this Test by a decent margin, yet the Aussies showed real grit, character and fight to make a game of it in the first term. When the teams left the field at the break, the Red Roses only held a 12-point lead.

Adiana Talakai crashed over for the opener in the fifth minute, and England didn’t take the lead until Abbie Ward scored around the 30 minute mark. In that time, the Wallaroos’ set-piece had been superb, their forwards had laid down a marker, and their playmakers had impressed.

Samantha Wood and Faitala Moleka both kicked 50/22s in the first term. There were five Aussie forwards in the top six for carries going into the half, and the backline had shown flashes of brilliance as well.

While England ultimately ran away with a comfortable win, that first-half performance showed just how far the Aussies have come under Yapp. That was the best 30 minutes the Wallaroos have played during the coach’s time in charge.

Game of two halves for Red Roses
It took England more than 30 minutes to take the lead against Australia.

Now, give credit where credit is due, because the Wallaroos came to play. After a week of talk about points differential and whether they would effectively lose by too much to not make the quarters, the Aussies gave it absolutely everything in the first term – and it worked.

Australia dominated possession during the opening half with 67 per cent of the ball, won more than 80 per cent of their lineouts, and missed fewer tackles than their opponents – to be fair, England attempted more stops and had a higher tackle completion percentage.

The Red Roses turned the ball over nine times in the first half as well, which included a couple of forward passes and some uncharacteristic mistakes. But still, they managed to take control before the break, with Abbie Ward and Sadia Kabeya scoring tries late in the half.

While the Wallaroos still mounted a solid fight in the second term, the Red Roses remained in control. Kabeya completed a double with an effort in the 43rd minute and Kesley Clifford added another five points to England’s advantage soon after.

With Clifford crossing for a second midway through the half, England had well and truly put their uncharacteristic past behind them. While the second half was by no means flawless, it was still an improvement for a side that’ll take plenty of learnings in the knockout stages.

Siokapesi Palu and the ‘Bomb Squad’ are difference-makers
After a decent stint on the sidelines with a foot injury, Wallaroos captain Siokapesi Palu returned to the fold against England. Palu was named at No. 8, while regular starters Emily Chancellor and Tabua Tuinakauvadra dropped to the bench.

At a press conference on Thursday, Palu made a comment about how the Wallaroos have “our version of a ‘Bomb Squad’ knowing that we want to finish strong.” Palu was named in the starting backrow along with Piper Duck and Test veteran Ashley Marsters.

Palu was as inspirational as a captain can be against the Red Roses. By the time Palu left the field in the 45th minute, the 28-year-old was equal first for total carries with 10 – level with teammate Kaitlan Leaney, and one ahead of another three Wallaroos.

On the defensive side of the ball, Palu was top-five for tackles completed at that stage out of all the Aussie players. If you consider Palu hasn’t played a competitive rugby match in a couple months, the skipper’s performance was nothing short of incredible.

Duck was the top tackler in the entire competition after two rounds, and the pink headgear-wearing backrower enjoyed some more solid moments against England. Marsters also stood out with some brave carries into the Red Roses’ defensive wall.

Tuinakauvadra and Chancellor were able to make some noise as well, making a difference even as England ran away with the result. This is a real positive for the Wallaroos moving forward, as they prepare for another tough challenge next weekend against Canada.

England challenged by Australia’s kicking game
While England won this match comfortably in the end, the scoreboard certainly doesn’t tell the full story. Australia were more than up for the task during the first half, with accurate kicking from the team’s playmakers setting the tone.

Kaitlan Leaney, Siokapesi Palu, Adiana Talakai and Michaela Leonard were among those who stood out with some brave carries. As for the backline, Samantha Wood and Faitala Moleka made the most of some space in the backfield with a 50/22 each.

Caitlyn Halse was also able to test England’s back three off the boot.

Yet, the Wallaroos only scored one try in the first half.

They weren’t able to turn their territory and superior possession into points. While this presents a work-on for the Wallaroos, it’s a similar story for the Red Roses, having conceded a few 50/22s ahead of the quarter-finals and potentially beyond.

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

