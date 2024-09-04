Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Wallabies reject uncontested scrum claims against Boks

By AAP
Captain Allan Ala’alatoa and fellow prop Angus Bell were both forced off at half-time with replacement James Slipper following them in the second half (Photo Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Senior Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa has rubbished allegations that they faked front-row injuries to avoid scrummaging against South Africa in their recent Rugby Championship Test in Perth.

SA Rugby has reportedly made a request to World Rugby to investigate Australia’s injuries that led to uncontested scrums after the Wallabies lost all three props – Angus Bell, James Slipper and Alaalatoa – during the match.

Bell suffered a cut above his eye and Alaalatoa failed a head injury assessment (HIA), with both not returning after halftime. Slipper then also suffered a head knock.

Match officials deemed the lack of props meant it was no longer safe to continue with contested scrums.

Slipper’s exit occurred just after Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus turned to the “bomb squad” – bringing on Rugby World Cup-winning forwards Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx – leading to the allegations.

The South Africans still triumphed easily, running over the top of the Wallabies in the second half for a 30-12 scoreline.

Ahead of their second Test against the Pumas in Argentina, Alaalatoa said his team wanted to scrum against the world No.1 side and considered it a strength.

Indeed, the Wallabies’ scrum success rate in the tournament is 95.7 per cent, exactly 10 per cent higher than the Springboks.

“Do they think I was trying to fake an HIA or something?” Alaalatoa asked after being made aware of the report.

“Mate, we want to scrum, that’s what we want to do, especially as front-rowers, and that’s a game where you want to take on that challenge, you don’t want to shy away from that.

“We’re at a stage in our team where we want to keep growing and keep fronting up against the best, so you never want to shy away from that.”

Among the players to have led the Wallabies this year, Alaalatoa said he’d never seen a run of injuries like it in his 72 Test caps.

With replacement hooker Josh Nasser also forced off, leaving the team temporarily with 14 players, coach Joe Schmidt described the situation as “bizarre”.

“I remember Joe (Schmidt) at the end of that game saying he’s never been a part of that game where things like that have happened, and I don’t think I have as well,” Alaalatoa said.

The Wallabies take on the Pumas in Santa Fe in northeast Argentina looking for back-to-back victories after a 20-19 thriller in La Plata.

Alaalatoa said the tourists took some confidence from a win over the Pumas, who shocked New Zealand in the opening round, pleased with their patience and endeavour.

He said their poor restarts throughout the match had been a focus for improvement at training this week.

“That’s definitely an area of growth for us,” the 30-year-old Brumbies skipper said.

“Maybe the weather had something to do with that, but also a communication thing between the (forward) pod and our wingers there, but definitely an area we need to improve.”

J
JK 1 hr ago

Props are among the toughest players on the field normally...

J
JD 2 hours ago

If it's white, quacks and looks like a duck, it's almost certainly a duck. I remember that they also denied sandpapering the cricket ball. Nobody will ultimately know the truth, but if I were to bet, I'd give pretty long odds that they engineered the uncontested scrum saga.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 5 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Farrell's grin and wink were perfect:


'We have you.

You know we have you.

We know that you know that we have you.


The funnel formation of England players meant that they were all concentrating on only Farrel's face too.

NZ looked completely unnerved after it.

110 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 7 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

"Got your name mixed up". Did he steal your lunch money?

200 Go to comments
T
Terry24 11 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Not sure what you are talking about.

Ioane abused the Irish crowd in response to a percieved offence to the Haka.

This is relevant to a discussion on respecting the Haka as it shows that respect may not go both ways. Comment if you like. Don't otherwise. Less strawmen please.

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 14 minutes ago
URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

Great that things are getting organised. Well done URC. I just see the rugby getting better and better too. So much better than the old E-W nonsense. Thanks to the NZRU!

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

I wonder whether they were anticipating the dinks over the top of midfield, that kept the defense a bit narrow leaving them exposed when the All Blacks did go wide? That was my immediate thought.

2 Go to comments
T
Terry24 17 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

What percentage of SHs posts when referring to Ireland mention 'Chokers', 'QF losers'?


When I am posting I stand behind facts. Save your self rightious bilge for your own countrymen? Ask them to grow up?


This article is about respecting the Haka. NZers are demanding respect for it. Ioane has demonstrated that showing respect is not a two way thing with NZ. The fact that every NZ poster here doubles down on his (and other NZers actions) shows that at least Ioane is being honest. So why should anyone respect the Haka when NZ shows such condescention to other nations?

110 Go to comments
S
SteveD 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No. You do it and accept the consequences.

110 Go to comments
T
Terry24 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

I think you know that most cultures do not have an equivalent of a Haka. Even if they did, if everyone did it it would become time consuming and extremly impractical. No soccer team has similar. It doesn't occur in any other sport as far as I am aware.

The truth is that NZ gets considerable leeway for this and we agree that it represents an advantage. They should perhaps be a little more acknowledging of the leniency they benefit from here.

The outrage over perceived lack of respect is nonsense. You are getting this major leeway, now NZ are demanding that the opposition behave in a certain way or else Maori culture has been offended. If that's the case then the Haka should lose its place. That is seriously taking the p1ss. And I will say it. When you have Rieko Ioane gesturing disrespectfully to the Irish crowd over some Haka offense and you have the NZ rugby manager/captain doubling down on this then its at farce stage.

Can you give me one reason why the Haka should be respected in Dublin when NZ shows such contempt for Ireland and our supporters? Perpaps NZers only believe respect should go in one direction?

110 Go to comments
S
SK 35 minutes ago
Andrew Mehrtens 'surprised' by unexpected weakness in Boks' display

Springboks conceded a try off turnover ball from a knock on in their half that went out the back and gifted the AB's an easy shift and score which the rush was powerless to resist. Then an intercept is impossible to defend against and a maul try was well worked by the All Blacks with a touch of truck and trailer there. The one try when they got around us was at set piece and that was unacceptable because it was first phase ball. There were several other occassions where they got around the rush but couldnt beat the cover. In the end the Boks gave away from soft tries. They will have to do better if they wanna win this week in CT

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 36 minutes ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

My pick. Assuming Siya and KLa are out.


I’m thinking two fresh props. A bit of a gamble with Am at 12 to throw the midfield a bit. Starting with Williams at 9, Reinach off the bench for the impact role.


The weather looks cool and dry for Saturday, if there’s rain we might see Pollard start. SFM off the bench.


There’s a little bit of me that thinks Canan Moodie and Esterhusien could feature. But I’d save them for the Argentina leg. Along with Willie, Manie, Am. Split squad coming up.

4 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

This is not good news for Australia and Argentina. Perhaps they can strike an agreement to also tour each other at this time.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I feel like Noah is commanding it more as the games go on so hopefully he can continue that trend

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

I am as frustrated by the state of reffing and TMOs myself. Too many ifs, buts and maybes which end up detracting from great games of rugby.


Be that as it may, I think the fact that the boks snatched a famous victory from the ABS was something special.


I also think that the ABs go in on Saturday with a good chance of winning. In fact my prediction is ABs by 3. As much as it goes against my grain, they looked good last week and always bounce back after a loss. I hope I’m wrong though!


Whichever way it goes it’s going to be yet another epic battle. And if the boks do win, it’s going to take a monumental effort.

14 Go to comments
N
NH 48 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I agree with this but I'd argue at the moment the forwards are the better of the two as the game on the weekend showed.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 51 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Really where was this reported?

71 Go to comments
D
DP 51 minutes ago
Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Put this guy at 15 and Dmac/Barrett at 10.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 52 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

actually good point - he's the editor in chief and he's copying and pasting.. goes to show how lax the standards at World Rugby are..

14 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 55 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Paragraph on Argentina in my next article, hopefully this week. We'll see whether you agree!

67 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks tours agreed to throwing doubt over Rugby Championship

So Ben copied and pasted everything from a proper journalist trying to pass this off as his work. It’s called plagiarism. Can he not come up with an original thought other than gutter trolling…

14 Go to comments
N
Nickers 58 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Delete it. Your Account.

110 Go to comments
