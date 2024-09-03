Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

By Hamish Bidwell
The Chiefs look dejected during the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park, on June 22, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Ultimately, I blame New Zealand Rugby and Super Rugby.

I did blame Ian Foster for a long time and I could blame Scott Robertson now. Just as there are one or two players whose lack of game management ability continues to hamper the All Blacks.

In the end, though, the decision to dispense with South Africa and Argentina from Super Rugby is not helping our national side.

Video Spacer

Without those nations being represented in our franchise competition, the standard is abysmal and rugby one-dimensional.

That lack of diversity and competition is limiting the All Blacks’ ability to a) win away from home and b) absorb and then repel pressure.

They will fold – and run out of ideas – at some point and every team knows it.

I think it’s absolute insanity to be rolling out the same game-drivers every week, but I can only assume that Robertson believes they are his only options.

He tinkers on the wings, in midfield, the loose forwards and so on, but the guys charged with winning games never change.

The object of this exercise was to opine about what might happen – or what it might mean – if the All Blacks lose to South Africa in Cape Town this weekend.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
South Africa
11:00
7 Sep 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

Honestly, it won’t mean or change anything.

Nor would a win.

For much of my life, teams were beaten before they even took the field against the All Blacks. Now they’re not.

That doesn’t mean South Africa or Ireland, France, Argentina and whoever else will beat New Zealand every time. But the fact they believe they will – and the fact they’re not remotely intimidated by the men in black – means the damage is done.

Robertson has already lost two of his six tests in charge. Are we going to start calling for his head should that become three, on Sunday morning NZ time?

No. Because all of us can see there’s only so much he can do with what he’s got.

On that score, I will apologise to Foster.

I still believe he owed being All Blacks head coach to succession planning, rather than ability. And I still think he should have gotten more out of a team in which Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga were regulars.

But I think it’s clear that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has not managed our resources well.

Allowing players to take up sabbaticals and contracts in Japan has not prepared them for test football, while badly diluting Super Rugby.

You see that in a guy like Harry Plummer, whose performances for the Blues this year were largely dismissed by All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen.

Essentially, Hansen said, yes, Plummer had done well in Super Rugby Pacific, but it’s such a mediocre competition that you can’t use it to measure potential success in the test arena.

That’s on NZR, I’m afraid.

Wallace Sititi and Samipeni Finau are others in this All Black squad whose 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaigns were outstanding.

Yet their impact on test rugby this year has been next to nothing. In fact, more often than not, Robertson doesn’t have enough confidence in them to put them in the match day 23.

Asafo Aumua – another who was physically dominant in Super Rugby Pacific – is a regular on the bench, but isn’t trusted to play significant minutes.

This is more complicated than whether there is enough direction coming from halfback, first five-eighth and fullback. This is about the fact that the New Zealand pathway no longer equips players for test rugby.

Time was when players, fresh from running rings around their peers at secondary school, went into club rugby. They played with and against men and, if they proved themselves in that arena, went into provincial rugby.

There they met seasoned pros, All Blacks, you name it.

Survive that and your reward was a Super Rugby contract and trips to Pretoria and Canberra or a packed house at Carisbrook.

Now they go from school and into Super Rugby setups, without ever doing a genuine apprenticeship and still relying on athleticism alone to succeed.

By the time they get to the All Blacks, having excelled in the touch footy that suffices for Super Rugby these days, they remain completely ill equipped to cope with Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth and the like.

And that leaves Robertson to keep picking blokes whose winning percentage as All Blacks has sat below 70% for five years now.

If you do think New Zealand’s model remains fit for purpose, then riddle me Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. How is it that, seven caps into his test career, he can manage a game and yet our vastly experienced playmakers can not?

The All Blacks could win this Sunday. Heck, Robertson might even make a clinical team of them before his time is done.

But it’ll be in spite of the system we’ve designed to produce elite players.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Forward pass 20 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Good coach. horrible man.

143 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 21 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The wheat mill quality is fine but when the wheat mill inspector is bribed by the opposition you cant win anything.

143 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 23 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

How do you win when the opposition is gifted 5 points for knock ons? You cannot beat the ref and TMO. Just like the Lions series, Ireland series and the WC final. You cannot beat organised and agreed to bias.

143 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 25 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Well at least my "Usual state of mind" gets things correct. You make so many errors going back so many years now.

143 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 27 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The pen count was 14-5. In SAs favor. Why cant you get that fact correct?

143 Go to comments
J
James 28 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

The Wallabies pack looks so much more dynamic with Bell on the park, his hit on Lavanini reminded me of Gethin Jenkins.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 29 minutes ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

On the road in Europe, I have not seen the match, so can only rely on comments and match reports. What I take from the sum of these is that the WB's confidence is being carefully built and nurtured under Joe Schmidt's guidance. Most players had good moments, standout plays. Noah Lolesio would be one good example, Harry Wilson another.


I have no concerns over the number of players being given experience, being put under the microscope. These are not the wild selections the previous coach was prone to. And it seems that players are now made aware of why decisions are made, where they stand. The WB's are moving forward. A win next weekend would be the icing on this current cake.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 30 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Well thats the truth. If you cant see it you are blind. SA win controversial games every time since Rassie had his 60 min rant. Cant you see that? What planet are you from mate?

143 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 35 minutes ago
'Utter embarrassment': Stephen Jones panned over 'pretty low' joke

You only have to look at sites like this one and like "The ROAR" to know that the worse the journalism the more clicks it gets. Clicks is what life has become all about. Angry clicks are better than happy clicks.

10 Go to comments
L
LL 46 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Fassi was a judgement call. You’re right on the other two but not nearly as obvious as the SA first try.

66 Go to comments
R
Rui Loureiro 52 minutes ago
Pablo Lemoine: 'South America is the best region to grow rugby'

Great Article! Loved it !

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 57 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Did you watch the wallabies beat Argentina? Were you happy with the result?

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Schmidt is a fraud and the Wallaby players can't stand him and his dull boring kiwi strangulation coaching style he is trying to force on them.

They couldn't stand Deans either as Quade Cooper made clear and they couldn't stand Rennie's morose kumbya dullness either.

It's bleeding obvious.

No matter how much Dolce Gabbana McKay lipstick you want to put on it.

Marto was right.

4 Go to comments
T
TD 1 hour ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Terry, I am imploring you to think deeply about why you are so deeply and profoundly affected by the actions of Reiko Ioane. Everyone in this comments sections is concerned about how much this has affected you. You will not find solace in these comments so I suggest taking some time out for some self relfection.

104 Go to comments
T
TD 1 hour ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Terry, you've got a real thing about Reiko, hey? And just to be clear, you want me, a random person on the internet, with absolutely no connection to NZ rugby or the person in question, to "comment" on his actions? Just being really clear that that is what you want?

104 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

A question Nick - is it more tiring to attack like a Schmidt team or keep on tackling them?

4 Go to comments
K
KP 2 hours ago
Ex-Bok analyses the concerning All Blacks trend that's cost them this year

I totally agree what Schalk Burger states, regarding the AllBlacks. They seem to be competitive for 3/4 if the game, then fades into obscurity. It has been proven over an over again, recently. Just about a year ago, they were totally outplayed by the Boks, losing the Emirates Cup. The 28th of October, they lost the World Cup to the Boks, cause they couldn't convert their kicks at goal. This year, they were lucky to beat England, then lost to Argentina and most recently lost to the Boks again in the Rugby Championship an in defence of the Freedom Cup. Come Saturday, they will once again get beaten by the Boks and in the process, lose the Freedom Cup, they have held, since 2010. It appears that Razor Robertson is not even the answer to the AllBlacks' woes. He should rather stick to Super Rugby and not International Rugby. It will probably take another ten years for the AllBlacks to beat the Boks, hopefully. They have completely lost their aura and invincibility, what a shame, how the mighty has fallen.

1 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
Andrew Mehrtens left in the dark after being 'ghosted' by ABs coach

The "unfit for purpose " NZRFU have no idea what players require in the Professional Era.


The problem is simple. The NZRFU want to hang on to their "Power"


They see the Players Association as a threat, which means they see players as a threat.


It won't be long before former All Blacks and their backers, who have business interests in other sports turn their attention to the professional game in New Zealand.


This is the greatest fear of the NZRFU. The are not worried about the development of the game, as much as their own "cosy jobs for the boys" attitude, which has permeated the NZRFU for generations.


After 25 years of the professional era, they are broke and selling the family silver to try and make ends meet. A direct result of their questionable business practises and overall incompetency.


They have been unable to adapt to the professional era.


Players associations around the world need to unite and realise that "World Rugby" has no place in the professional game.


Without professional players, World Rugby has no power.


For example, get Japan involved. Develop a competition where the best players compete in the Southern Hemisphere.


Super Rugby without South Africa has been a dismal failure. No South African advertising revenue soon took its toll.


Imagine an Under 20 Professional Competition. Signed contracts that commit them to the higher competition. A guaranteed pathway if they are good enough.


Amateur and Professional doesn't work as a functioning business model as demonstrated by the "incompetent "not fit for purpose" NZRFU.


They have to go!

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson’s selection nightmare before another shot at Springboks

Cody Taylor’s try shouldn’t have stood either, so it balanced out.

Can’t blame the refs for this loss, ABs fell apart, that’s on them.

26 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

So it’s potentially mentally strengthening, which can be done many different ways.

Michael Jordan didn’t need a

Haka, Or Carl Lewis or Lionel Messi…

If it was an advantage everyone would do one.

All it does for the all blacks is ground them psychologically to their roots. So no matter where they play- Ellis park, twickenham, Dublin- mentally it’s a home game.

Nothing to stop any other team doing the same

104 Go to comments
