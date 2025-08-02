Wallabies player ratings vs British & Irish Lions | Lions series

The Wallabies have saved their best performance of the Lions Series for last, beating the British & Irish Lions 22-12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday.

With more than 80,000 fans watching on, wingers Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen scored a try each but Tate McDermott all-but sealed the win with 10 to play.

Here’s how the Wallabies rated:



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 124 Carries 94 4 Line Breaks 4 11 Turnovers Lost 13 8 Turnovers Won 4

1. James Slipper – 6

The Wallabies had some ascendancy at scrum time during the first half, and some of that credit has to come back to Test veteran James Slipper. ‘Slips’ was unusually quiet around the park – absent really, at least compared to some Wallabies teammates – but the loosehead’s contribution to a solid scrum deserves some praise.

2. Billy Pollard – 6

With David Porecki and Matt Faessler both unavailable, Billy Pollard was brought into the run-on side on the eve of the Test. Pollard was a reliable option off the bench in the first two matches, but the hooker’s maiden start in the series didn’t go to plan right away.

In tough conditions, Pollard’s first throw was picked off. The Wallaby did hit the next two targets at the set-piece, before a wayward overthrow later in the half. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with Pollard winning a penalty at the breakdown in the third minute, and otherwise doing enough around the park.

3. Taniela Tupou – 7.5

Taniela Tupou was back in Wallaby gold for the first time since last November, having missed out on selection for the Fiji Test and the opening two games of the Lions Series. Without any doubt, the Wallabies were much better for Tupou’s inclusion.

While Allan Alaalatoa is a world-class tighthead, Tupou brings something special to the field – a real X-factor up front that, when the prop’s on form, is a game-changer. At the set-piece, that was the case on Saturday.

Tupou contributed to a Wallabies scrum which was fairly dominant throughout the opening 40, including a scrum penalty midway through the half. The 29-year-old had some telling involvements around the park too, but set-piece is where he worked his magic.

4. Nick Frost – 8

Nick Frost had a real presence about him at the set-piece in the opening two Tests of the series, and Saturday was no different. While Will Skelton made a difference in general play, Frost was a game-changer at the lineout – stealing possession on two Lions throws. Let’s give credit where credit’s due.

5. Will Skelton – 8

Will Skelton has been immense since returning from injury last weekend at the G. It’s hard not to notice Skelton’s hulking frame and the lock’s significant impact around the field – giving the Wallabies an edge in physicality on both sides of the ball. The Wallabies are a completely different side with Skelton among their ranks.

6. Tom Hooper – 8.5

Tom Hooper was the third different blindside flanker to start for the Wallabies against the Lions, after missing out on selection completely for the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests. Hooper was one of Super Rugby Pacific’s best during the 2025 campaign, and the backrower carried some of that form into the Test arena.

Hooper was a workhorse in both attack and defence. The Exeter Chiefs-bound talent was right up there with the best for total carries – leading that stat ahead of the lightning delay – secured one penalty at the breakdown, and worked supremely hard in defence.

7. Fraser McReight – 8

Last October, former Wallaby Jeremy Paul labelled Fraser McReight “the best seven in the world currently.” Fans who have watched Super Rugby Pacific and Wallabies Tests over the last two years may agree, but McReight didn’t have that same impact in the first two Lions matches.

Without any doubt, McReight’s performance on Saturday was his best of the entire three-Test Lions Series. McReight was a menace around the breakdown, securing a few turnovers throughout the match, and the flanker also finished in double digits for tackles made.

8. Harry Wilson – 5

Harry Wilson never fails to work hard, whether that’s playing for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific or the Wallabies against the Lions. The Wallabies captain was right up there with the best for total carries, but it wasn’t necessarily all sunshine and rainbows.

Wilson was driven backwards time and time again in the second Test, and it was a similar story at times in Sydney. The 25-year-old dropped two kick-offs as well, including the restart that followed Max Jorgensen’s try with 25 to play.

9. Nic White – 7.5

When the Wallabies announced their team to tackle the Lions in this Test, the inclusion of Nic White at scrum-half was a huge talking point. White hasn’t played since coming off the bench against Fiji in Newcastle, and while this selection turned some heads, it proved to be a bit of a masterstroke from coach Joe Schmidt.

White took the opening kickoff, and the No. 9 was generally superb when kicking out of danger in general play. In one word, leadership is a key word to summarise White’s performance – helping guide the team around the field during a memorable last Test in gold.

10. Tom Lynagh – 6

In tough conditions, Tom Lynagh was okay without standing out before leaving the game late in the first half. Lynagh handled the wet weather well, showcasing a safe pair of hands and reliable clearance kicks when called upon. The playmaker missed a conversion attempt early in the match, but did convert a penalty later on. That said, it was a fairly average performance from Lynagh, who unfortunately left the contest in the 35th minute after copping a knock.

11. Dylan Pietsch – 9

Dylan Pietsch was a standout for the Western Force against the Lions last month. There seemed to be a lot of fans who wanted to see Pietsch start on the Wallabies’ wing against Fiji and later the Lions, but initially, Harry Potter was seen as the preferred choice on the left edge.

Potter sustained an injury against the Lions last weekend, which saw Pietsch named in the run-on side for the first time this international season. It didn’t take long for the 27-year-old to make some noise, emerging as a clear standout for the Wallabies during the first 40.

Pietsch pulled off a spectacular diving finish for the try line to score the opener early in the Test, but it was the winger’s defence that was especially impressive as the match went on. It was a statement performance from Pietsch ahead of The Rugby Championship, that’s for sure.

12. Len Ikitau – 6

Len Ikitau won more turnovers than anyone else, but the inside centre wasn’t able to make an impact in either attack or defence. Ikitau was used as a regular crash ball option in the two other Lions Tests, but that wasn’t the case this time in the wet. The 26-year-old was held to a fairly average performance against the Lions in Sydney.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7

Rugby Australia signed Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii with the Lions Series a home Men’s Rugby World Cup in mind. Suaalii had a try disallowed in Brisbane, set up Tom Wright for a try with a superb line break in Melbourne, and the code-hopper stood tall once again in Sydney.

Early in the Test, Suaalii drew in Jamison Gibson-Park and Tommy Freeman with clever footwork before sending Dylan Pietsch over for the opener. That was Suaalii’s highlight moment from a performance that was otherwise quiet.

14. Max Jorgensen – 8

By far the most consistent winger across the Lions Series. Max Jorgensen scored a sublime solo try in the series opener, backed that up with another strong performance in Melbourne, and there were shades of brilliance once again in Sydney.

‘Jorgo’ had some really nice touches, actually clocking in with the most carry metres out of any player before the lightning delay during the second half. Jorgensen made something special from nothing with 30 to play, scoring a decisive long-range try.

15. Tom Wright – 8

This was clearly Tom Wright’s best performance of the Lions Series. After a relatively quiet night at Suncorp Stadium earlier this month, Wright was better at the ‘G, but went up another gear in tough Sydney conditions. It was Wright’s kicking game that was especially effective, which almost include a 50/22 during the first half.

Replacements

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – 6

17. Angus Bell – 7

18. Zane Nonggorr – 6

19. Jeremy Williams – 7.5

20. Langi Gleeson – N/A

21. Tate McDermott – 8 – Scored the Wallabies’ third try of the Test.

22. Ben Donaldson – 7.5

23. Andrew Kellaway – N/A