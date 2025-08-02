Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

Wallabies player ratings vs British & Irish Lions | Lions series

By Finn Morton at Accor Stadium, Sydney
Dylan Pietsch of the Wallabies celebrates after scoring a try during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have saved their best performance of the Lions Series for last, beating the British & Irish Lions 22-12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday.

With more than 80,000 fans watching on, wingers Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen scored a try each but Tate McDermott all-but sealed the win with 10 to play.

Here’s how the Wallabies rated:

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
124
Carries
94
4
Line Breaks
4
11
Turnovers Lost
13
8
Turnovers Won
4

1. James Slipper – 6
The Wallabies had some ascendancy at scrum time during the first half, and some of that credit has to come back to Test veteran James Slipper. ‘Slips’ was unusually quiet around the park – absent really, at least compared to some Wallabies teammates – but the loosehead’s contribution to a solid scrum deserves some praise.

2. Billy Pollard – 6
With David Porecki and Matt Faessler both unavailable, Billy Pollard was brought into the run-on side on the eve of the Test. Pollard was a reliable option off the bench in the first two matches, but the hooker’s maiden start in the series didn’t go to plan right away.

In tough conditions, Pollard’s first throw was picked off. The Wallaby did hit the next two targets at the set-piece, before a wayward overthrow later in the half. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with Pollard winning a penalty at the breakdown in the third minute, and otherwise doing enough around the park.

3. Taniela Tupou – 7.5
Taniela Tupou was back in Wallaby gold for the first time since last November, having missed out on selection for the Fiji Test and the opening two games of the Lions Series. Without any doubt, the Wallabies were much better for Tupou’s inclusion.

While Allan Alaalatoa is a world-class tighthead, Tupou brings something special to the field – a real X-factor up front that, when the prop’s on form, is a game-changer. At the set-piece, that was the case on Saturday.

Tupou contributed to a Wallabies scrum which was fairly dominant throughout the opening 40, including a scrum penalty midway through the half. The 29-year-old had some telling involvements around the park too, but set-piece is where he worked his magic.

4. Nick Frost – 8
Nick Frost had a real presence about him at the set-piece in the opening two Tests of the series, and Saturday was no different. While Will Skelton made a difference in general play, Frost was a game-changer at the lineout – stealing possession on two Lions throws. Let’s give credit where credit’s due.

5. Will Skelton – 8
Will Skelton has been immense since returning from injury last weekend at the G. It’s hard not to notice Skelton’s hulking frame and the lock’s significant impact around the field – giving the Wallabies an edge in physicality on both sides of the ball. The Wallabies are a completely different side with Skelton among their ranks.

6. Tom Hooper – 8.5
Tom Hooper was the third different blindside flanker to start for the Wallabies against the Lions, after missing out on selection completely for the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests. Hooper was one of Super Rugby Pacific’s best during the 2025 campaign, and the backrower carried some of that form into the Test arena.

Hooper was a workhorse in both attack and defence. The Exeter Chiefs-bound talent was right up there with the best for total carries – leading that stat ahead of the lightning delay – secured one penalty at the breakdown, and worked supremely hard in defence.

7. Fraser McReight – 8
Last October, former Wallaby Jeremy Paul labelled Fraser McReight “the best seven in the world currently.” Fans who have watched Super Rugby Pacific and Wallabies Tests over the last two years may agree, but McReight didn’t have that same impact in the first two Lions matches.

Without any doubt, McReight’s performance on Saturday was his best of the entire three-Test Lions Series. McReight was a menace around the breakdown, securing a few turnovers throughout the match, and the flanker also finished in double digits for tackles made.

8. Harry Wilson – 5
Harry Wilson never fails to work hard, whether that’s playing for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific or the Wallabies against the Lions. The Wallabies captain was right up there with the best for total carries, but it wasn’t necessarily all sunshine and rainbows.

Wilson was driven backwards time and time again in the second Test, and it was a similar story at times in Sydney. The 25-year-old dropped two kick-offs as well, including the restart that followed Max Jorgensen’s try with 25 to play.

9. Nic White – 7.5
When the Wallabies announced their team to tackle the Lions in this Test, the inclusion of Nic White at scrum-half was a huge talking point. White hasn’t played since coming off the bench against Fiji in Newcastle, and while this selection turned some heads, it proved to be a bit of a masterstroke from coach Joe Schmidt.

White took the opening kickoff, and the No. 9 was generally superb when kicking out of danger in general play. In one word, leadership is a key word to summarise White’s performance – helping guide the team around the field during a memorable last Test in gold.

10. Tom Lynagh – 6
In tough conditions, Tom Lynagh was okay without standing out before leaving the game late in the first half. Lynagh handled the wet weather well, showcasing a safe pair of hands and reliable clearance kicks when called upon. The playmaker missed a conversion attempt early in the match, but did convert a penalty later on. That said, it was a fairly average performance from Lynagh, who unfortunately left the contest in the 35th minute after copping a knock.

11. Dylan Pietsch – 9
Dylan Pietsch was a standout for the Western Force against the Lions last month. There seemed to be a lot of fans who wanted to see Pietsch start on the Wallabies’ wing against Fiji and later the Lions, but initially, Harry Potter was seen as the preferred choice on the left edge.

Potter sustained an injury against the Lions last weekend, which saw Pietsch named in the run-on side for the first time this international season. It didn’t take long for the 27-year-old to make some noise, emerging as a clear standout for the Wallabies during the first 40.

Pietsch pulled off a spectacular diving finish for the try line to score the opener early in the Test, but it was the winger’s defence that was especially impressive as the match went on. It was a statement performance from Pietsch ahead of The Rugby Championship, that’s for sure.

12. Len Ikitau – 6
Len Ikitau won more turnovers than anyone else, but the inside centre wasn’t able to make an impact in either attack or defence. Ikitau was used as a regular crash ball option in the two other Lions Tests, but that wasn’t the case this time in the wet. The 26-year-old was held to a fairly average performance against the Lions in Sydney.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7
Rugby Australia signed Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii with the Lions Series a home Men’s Rugby World Cup in mind. Suaalii had a try disallowed in Brisbane, set up Tom Wright for a try with a superb line break in Melbourne, and the code-hopper stood tall once again in Sydney.

Early in the Test, Suaalii drew in Jamison Gibson-Park and Tommy Freeman with clever footwork before sending Dylan Pietsch over for the opener. That was Suaalii’s highlight moment from a performance that was otherwise quiet.

14. Max Jorgensen – 8
By far the most consistent winger across the Lions Series. Max Jorgensen scored a sublime solo try in the series opener, backed that up with another strong performance in Melbourne, and there were shades of brilliance once again in Sydney.

‘Jorgo’ had some really nice touches, actually clocking in with the most carry metres out of any player before the lightning delay during the second half. Jorgensen made something special from nothing with 30 to play, scoring a decisive long-range try.

15. Tom Wright – 8
This was clearly Tom Wright’s best performance of the Lions Series. After a relatively quiet night at Suncorp Stadium earlier this month, Wright was better at the ‘G, but went up another gear in tough Sydney conditions. It was Wright’s kicking game that was especially effective, which almost include a 50/22 during the first half.

Replacements

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – 6

17. Angus Bell – 7

18. Zane Nonggorr – 6

19. Jeremy Williams – 7.5

20. Langi Gleeson – N/A

21. Tate McDermott – 8 – Scored the Wallabies’ third try of the Test.

22. Ben Donaldson – 7.5

23. Andrew Kellaway – N/A

Comments

24 Comments
P
PB 5 days ago

I am sorry,but whoever did these ratngs had a different view of the test than me.Ikitau a 6 and an average game???He was immense.He totally organised the backline defence and his carries in the tight were like an extra forward.

Also to give Pietsch a 9 and Jorgensen an 8?Both wingers played very well,but no way did Dylan deserve a 9,which should only be given for an absolute standout performance.

There was not really a bad player for the Wallabies but it was White,Ikitau and the forwards who should all get the highest ratings.

F
Flatcoat 6 days ago

Ikitau had a grt game carrying..involving himself with forwards numerous times when they were attacking the Lions in their try line..his defence was excellent..the Wallaby Centres outplayed the Lions Centres who were never a threat…two of the best Centre pairings in the World …

N
NH 5 days ago

Ikitau is a class player, but he is not a 12 and the wallabies basically lost the series by being repeatedly torn up defensively through the centres. Time and again, russell could freely get the ball to the 13 channel or wider due to passive defence and the lions could easily march up the field. Game 3 the rain helped temper that effect plus a little bit more rush in the wallabies D. https://www.rugbypass.com/plus/the-wallabies-only-have-themselves-to-blame-how-the-lions-sunk-australia-in-melbourne/

A
Ardy 6 days ago

I agree re Ikitau, a great game in a tough position, his work in the tight was as good as any of the forwards and he nearly got a try at one point. One of the few outstanding and consistent players in the Wallabies.

J
JW 6 days ago

Pietsch should have been on the bench for the Wallabies last week, in place of Donaldson, and they would have won that too (despite how well Tate went on the wing).


I hope Joe commits to the 6/2 again using Gordon or Wright as cover at 10. Lynagh or Donaldson can start, whoevers fit, and play 80.

J
JB 6 days ago

You clearly underestimate the importance of a 10…..

P
PR 6 days ago

Be interesting to see if Skelton continues with the coming in late cheap shots against South Africa - I think not.

J
JW 6 days ago

What was that warning about? He didn’t even do anything?!?!!

K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

The Wallabies have a pretty good record against the Bokke in TRC

A
AM 6 days ago

Ikitau was a 8 and Pollard a 7. Slipper was a 7. Pitsche was an 8 for the dropped try opportunity.


Wilson has poor ball handling and someone needs to teach him how to fend, side step and put in some knee drive post contact. Given how strong Gleeson, Samu, Urdu, Loto and Leota have been he should not be in the squad.


The main issue is that Schmidt continues to make poor team selections. The First Nations forwards dominated the lions but he only picked BPA and Thor with injury. He should have picked the entire front row, Loto, Gamble, Danguno and Amatesero and Samu for Slipper, Robertson, Nongoor, Wilson, McReight, Potter and Williams.


McReight should be dropped for Gamble and AAA is a poor scrummager. People forget he had Skelton behind him last week and that made the difference. He got killed in the RWC. Time to bring on others.


The Aussies make the same mistakes over and over again with talent Managment. Look at Meafou who is the same size as Skelton and went to Ippie Grammar now starting for France. Adopt the SA model.

B
BH 6 days ago

Slipper, Pollard and Ikitau a 6!? Have you got rocks in your head?


Slipper and Pollard monstered the Lions scrum and defended well. They’re far more deserving of a higher rating than that. That’s borderline disrespectful.


The Wallabies would never have scored Tate’s try without Ikitau’s runs - he was running into giant forwards and still got over the gainline and set it up for the next group of phases. And he smashed Aki and Gibson Park multiple times over.


Giving Wilson a 5 is inaccurate too.

P
PB 5 days ago

I have already given my opinion on the rating for Ikitau,ridiculous.He was close to man of the match!

S
SC 6 days ago

What a difference having a lock-blindside makes to your lineout, especially on opposition throws. Tom Hooper was immense and you have to think that the Wallabies best back row in the Rugby Championship is 6 Hooper, 7 McReight (captain), and 8 Valentini with Wilson on the bench.

J
JW 6 days ago

Hooper has signed to the premiership and you’d assume leaving for preseason next month. Someone like Uru or LSL might even be a better bet as immediate injury cover.


Wonder if Joe will split the squads so he can name Skelton for the first part of it as well though?

B
BA 6 days ago

Oz bashed them up a tad in this one and most importantly made their tackles

A
Ace 6 days ago

McDermott made a massive difference when he came on.


Max Jorgensen was immense, never failed to cross the advantage line and defended solidly.

J
JW 6 days ago

The kids got some heart tackling Tadhg head on.

S
SC 6 days ago

McDermott is one of those players who is just far more effective and impactful as a sub as opposed to starting.


Jake Gordon was immense the previous week. Gordon-McDermott make an excellent combo.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

He's class and on the back of a decent shift last week on the wing.


Very smart player.

