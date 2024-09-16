Northern Edition

WXV 2

Wales name WXV 2 squad as Olympic duo make the cut

By Martyn Thomas
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 21: Jasmine Joyce of Wales on attack during the WXV1 match between Canada and Wales at Sky Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Olympians Jasmine Joyce and Kayleigh Powell have been included in the 30-player Wales squad for WXV 2 in South Africa, which gets underway later this month.

The duo were part of the Great Britain squad that competed at Paris 2024, Powell making her Olympic debut in the 28-12 victory against Ireland in the seventh-place play-off at Stade de France.

All bar one of Powell’s Test starts to date have come at full-back, however, she will compete to play at fly-half in South Africa, the position in which she made her Wales debut seven years ago.

Joyce is one of 20 players named by coach Ioan Cunningham who also made the trip to New Zealand for the inaugural edition of WXV 1 last year, during which Wales lost all three of their matches.

Second row Alaw Pyrs, prop Maisie Davies and hooker Rosie Carr, who each made their Test debut against Scotland earlier this month, have also made the cut as has uncapped prop Jenni Scoble.

Wales will once again be captained by Hannah Jones in South Africa as they attempt to improve on a run of only two wins in 10 matches since the start of WXV 1 2023.

Fixture
Women's Internationals
Wales Womens
14:00
20 Sep 24
Australia Womens
All Stats and Data

Cunningham’s side are due to play their final WXV 2 warm-up match against Australia in Newport on Friday, and they will face the Wallaroos again in their opening match in South Africa on September 28th.

Wales will then play Italy – who they beat 22-20 on the final weekend of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in April – and Japan on consecutive Fridays.

Lisa Neumann will miss the trip through injury, while Cunningham has assured those who have failed to make the cut that “the door is still open” on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“These are the 30 players selected to represent Wales at what promises to be an exciting and very competitive WXV 2 tournament in South Africa,” Cunningham said.

“We have rewarded players who have impressed in our recent training camp and have selected the squad with an eye on the World Cup. As coaches and staff, we know we need to drive competition for places and build the strength-in-depth in the squad with England 2025 less than a year away.

“The likes of Alaw, Maisie and Rosie have impressed us all since they have been with us and deserve this opportunity to experience tournament rugby at the highest level.

“Jenni is the only uncapped player and was part of the last season’s Six Nations squad and impressed for Gwalia Lightning during last season’s Celtic Challenge.

“Some players have missed out on selection, but the door is still open, and we know this is going to be a demanding season, with a Six Nations and World Cup still to come.”

Wales squad for WXV 2 2024

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Abbey Constable, Maisie Davies, Carys Phillips, Molly Reardon, Rosie Carr, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Abbie Fleming, Natalia John, Georgia Evans, Alaw Pyrs, Alisha Butchers, Bryonie King, Alex Callender, Kate Williams, Beth Lewis.

Backs: Jenny Hesketh, Jasmine Joyce, Courtney Keight, Nel Metcalfe, Hannah Jones (captain), Hannah Bluck, Kerin Lake, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell, Keira Bevan, Sian Jones.

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
One year to go until the Women's Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women's rugby ever.

Comments

1 Comment
B
BC 1 day ago

It will be interesting to see how Wales get on against Australia this weekend after Ireland beat Australia comfortably.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 37 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 52 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
