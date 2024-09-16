Wales name WXV 2 squad as Olympic duo make the cut

Olympians Jasmine Joyce and Kayleigh Powell have been included in the 30-player Wales squad for WXV 2 in South Africa, which gets underway later this month.

The duo were part of the Great Britain squad that competed at Paris 2024, Powell making her Olympic debut in the 28-12 victory against Ireland in the seventh-place play-off at Stade de France.

All bar one of Powell’s Test starts to date have come at full-back, however, she will compete to play at fly-half in South Africa, the position in which she made her Wales debut seven years ago.

Joyce is one of 20 players named by coach Ioan Cunningham who also made the trip to New Zealand for the inaugural edition of WXV 1 last year, during which Wales lost all three of their matches.

Second row Alaw Pyrs, prop Maisie Davies and hooker Rosie Carr, who each made their Test debut against Scotland earlier this month, have also made the cut as has uncapped prop Jenni Scoble.

Wales will once again be captained by Hannah Jones in South Africa as they attempt to improve on a run of only two wins in 10 matches since the start of WXV 1 2023.

Cunningham’s side are due to play their final WXV 2 warm-up match against Australia in Newport on Friday, and they will face the Wallaroos again in their opening match in South Africa on September 28th.

Wales will then play Italy – who they beat 22-20 on the final weekend of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in April – and Japan on consecutive Fridays.

Lisa Neumann will miss the trip through injury, while Cunningham has assured those who have failed to make the cut that “the door is still open” on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“These are the 30 players selected to represent Wales at what promises to be an exciting and very competitive WXV 2 tournament in South Africa,” Cunningham said.

“We have rewarded players who have impressed in our recent training camp and have selected the squad with an eye on the World Cup. As coaches and staff, we know we need to drive competition for places and build the strength-in-depth in the squad with England 2025 less than a year away.

“The likes of Alaw, Maisie and Rosie have impressed us all since they have been with us and deserve this opportunity to experience tournament rugby at the highest level.

“Jenni is the only uncapped player and was part of the last season’s Six Nations squad and impressed for Gwalia Lightning during last season’s Celtic Challenge.

“Some players have missed out on selection, but the door is still open, and we know this is going to be a demanding season, with a Six Nations and World Cup still to come.”

Wales squad for WXV 2 2024

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Abbey Constable, Maisie Davies, Carys Phillips, Molly Reardon, Rosie Carr, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Abbie Fleming, Natalia John, Georgia Evans, Alaw Pyrs, Alisha Butchers, Bryonie King, Alex Callender, Kate Williams, Beth Lewis.

Backs: Jenny Hesketh, Jasmine Joyce, Courtney Keight, Nel Metcalfe, Hannah Jones (captain), Hannah Bluck, Kerin Lake, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell, Keira Bevan, Sian Jones.