WXV 1

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

By PA
Maya Stewart (R) of Australia reacts following the Women's international test match between Ireland and Australia Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ireland made light of the women’s world rugby rankings to overpower Australia 36-10 in Belfast.

Scott Bemand’s side, ranked ninth and four places below Australia, scored six tries to kick off the Irish Rugby Football Union’s 150th anniversary celebrations in style.

Ireland – warming up for the forthcoming WXV1 series – led 17-5 at the break through tries from Aoife Dalton, Aoife Wafer and Eimear Considine.

Australia remained second best after the interval as player of the match Wafer touched down again, either side of tries from Eve Higgins and Cliodhna Moloney.

Dannah O’Brien and Enya Breen (2) added conversions as Maya Stewart crossed twice for Australia.

Fixture
Women's Internationals
Ireland Womens
36 - 10
Full-time
Australia Womens
All Stats and Data

