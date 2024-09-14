Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast
Ireland made light of the women’s world rugby rankings to overpower Australia 36-10 in Belfast.
Scott Bemand’s side, ranked ninth and four places below Australia, scored six tries to kick off the Irish Rugby Football Union’s 150th anniversary celebrations in style.
Ireland – warming up for the forthcoming WXV1 series – led 17-5 at the break through tries from Aoife Dalton, Aoife Wafer and Eimear Considine.
Australia remained second best after the interval as player of the match Wafer touched down again, either side of tries from Eve Higgins and Cliodhna Moloney.
Dannah O’Brien and Enya Breen (2) added conversions as Maya Stewart crossed twice for Australia.
