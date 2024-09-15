Scotland warm up for WXV 2 title defence with big win over Fiji

Scotland thrashed Fiji 59-15 at Hive Stadium in the first women’s international between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Easson’s side scored nine tries in Edinburgh as Scotland warmed up for the defence of their WXV 2 title in style.

An early penalty try and scores from Lisa Thomson, Chloe Rollie and Lana Skeldon, as well as three Meryl Smith conversions, gave Scotland a 28-10 interval lead.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Scotland continued to dominate after the break as captain Rachel Malcolm, Francesca McGhie, Lucia Scott, Rhona Lloyd and Thomson again crossed.

Smith added three more conversions for a personal 12-point haul as Adita Milinia, Sulita Waisega and Vika Matarugu scored tries for Fiji.

Scotland Womens Fiji Womens All Stats and Data