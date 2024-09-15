Scotland warm up for WXV 2 title defence with big win over Fiji
Scotland thrashed Fiji 59-15 at Hive Stadium in the first women’s international between the two nations.
Bryan Easson’s side scored nine tries in Edinburgh as Scotland warmed up for the defence of their WXV 2 title in style.
An early penalty try and scores from Lisa Thomson, Chloe Rollie and Lana Skeldon, as well as three Meryl Smith conversions, gave Scotland a 28-10 interval lead.
Scotland continued to dominate after the break as captain Rachel Malcolm, Francesca McGhie, Lucia Scott, Rhona Lloyd and Thomson again crossed.
Smith added three more conversions for a personal 12-point haul as Adita Milinia, Sulita Waisega and Vika Matarugu scored tries for Fiji.
